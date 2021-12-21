 Skip to content
 
(Defense One)   Good: new single vaccine effective against COVID and SARS has been developed; Better: works on all current and future variants; Best: developed by the US Army so it will put right wing "MuricaMuhRights" anti-vax nutjobs on the horns of the dilemma   (defenseone.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Great news.

But calling it the  Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine is a bad bad idea. Maybe somebody in the Army marketing department can fix that.

Oh. Wait. Crap.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Wanebo: Great news.

But calling it the  Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine is a bad bad idea. Maybe somebody in the Army marketing department can fix that.

Oh. Wait. Crap.


I am really trying to think of a worse name...

"5G nanocell tracking jab",
"MkUltra special",
"This will give you AIDS on Christmas"
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Might want to wait to see how the Phase 2 trials go before we celebrate.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No conflict at all, subby. The derp state will say those Army doctors with all their education are part of the deep state.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh f*ck.

If you think anti-vaxx morons are bad now, wait until you tell them the military developed a vaccine.

TAKE COVER!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's great, but only been through Phase 1 trials, which typically aren't powered or designed to tell you anything about efficacy.

Let's see Phase 2/3 results before getting too excited.
 
brilett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Great news.

But calling it the  Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine is a bad bad idea. Maybe somebody in the Army marketing department can fix that.

Oh. Wait. Crap.


It's a vaccine of one.
 
alex10294
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


Probably targets a highly conserved region. Something that the virus can't live without, or that has been conserved in every known varient.  Just a guess.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: No conflict at all, subby. The derp state will say those Army doctors with all their education are part of the deep state.


It's a plot to get rid of people that have made themselves national security threats, obvi.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do try to keep up, subby.  The military and Air Force has gone woke, and is dead to  the right.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


In theory if you make a vaccine that targets something so integral to the virus/viral structure that evolving it away/around it would
well
make it completely different

then I think you could argue that, even if you can't predict the future.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


That's pretty much my take.  It's basically daring the virus to come up with a way around this vaccine.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also, I hope they succeed, but these kind of broadly-protective vaccines are kind of a holy grail and really difficult to make.

Many companies have been trying, for years now, to make flu vaccines that are broadly effective against a wide variety of strains (to replace the old-school annual shot that often gives only mediocre protection), and they've poured in billions of dollars, and haven't succeeded yet.  It's a very difficult problem.
 
mjbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


This.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Great news.

But calling it the  Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine is a bad bad idea. Maybe somebody in the Army marketing department can fix that.

Oh. Wait. Crap.


Captain Trips?

/M-O-O-N
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


It's a proto-placebocaea
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

In theory if you make a vaccine that targets something so integral to the virus/viral structure that evolving it away/around it would
well
make it completely different

then I think you could argue that, even if you can't predict the future.


Duh. When the virus changes, you upload new anti virus definitions on the vaccine's 5G chip.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Makes sense given they worked with the Chinese to develop the virus in the first place.

/s, obviously
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Source:  military
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After the Super Soldier Serum debacle, I'm a bit skeptical.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Felgraf: Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

In theory if you make a vaccine that targets something so integral to the virus/viral structure that evolving it away/around it would
well
make it completely different

then I think you could argue that, even if you can't predict the future.

Duh. When the virus changes, you upload new anti virus definitions on the vaccine's 5G chip.


That's close-

Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reed's SpFN uses a soccer ball-shaped protein with 24 faces for its vaccine, which allows scientists to attach the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains on different faces of the protein.

It sounds like it's a component for the vaccine--the parts that actually do the magic stuff are added/changed as updated.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Makes sense given they worked with the Chinese to develop the virus in the first place.

/s, obviously

/s, obviously


No longer 'obviously', since so many credulous morons out there would believe that more easily than they'd believe in gravity.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They need unvaccinated people who never had COVID, for the vaccine trial?

I'm sure all the prior vaccine holdouts will now claim they were holding out just for this moment to help test the America Army Patriot Vaccine, and sign up immediately, right?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

In theory if you make a vaccine that targets something so integral to the virus/viral structure that evolving it away/around it would
well
make it completely different

then I think you could argue that, even if you can't predict the future.


My understanding previously was the MRNA vaccines were designed to mirror critical pieces of the spike protein...without which, the virus couldn't bind to human cells.

And here we are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Considering monoclonal antibody treatments don't seem effective at all against omicron it's nice to have some additional ways to help avoid infection in the first place.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Felgraf: Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

In theory if you make a vaccine that targets something so integral to the virus/viral structure that evolving it away/around it would
well
make it completely different

then I think you could argue that, even if you can't predict the future.

Duh. When the virus changes, you upload new anti virus definitions on the vaccine's 5G chip.


I forgot the virus has OTA update capability
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The same Army who brought us this vaccine?
Evolution (3/9) Movie CLIP - The Kane Madness (2001) HD
Youtube aV2eCTRFJbY
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But how will some company get rich off of this?
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Do try to keep up, subby.  The military and Air Force has gone woke, and is dead to  the right.


Lol the right never actually gave two shiats about the military.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: But how will some company get rich off of this?


Farm production out to a defense contractor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"US Army Covid vaccine, it's as effective and hard working as a PFC doing PMCS in the motor pool. We are calling it Code Name Pencil Whip."
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Considering monoclonal antibody treatments don't seem effective at all against omicron it's nice to have some additional ways to help avoid infection in the first place.


The one from GSK and Vir (sotrovimab) seems to still be effective against Omicron.  The other ones, not so much.

Both Regeneron and Eli Lilly (the other main antibody companies) have said that they are developing updated versions of their products that will be effective against Omicron.  Monoclonal Antibodies can be identified rapidly - it just takes several weeks to scale up production.  Hopefully the FDA will not require the full months-long large clinical trials that the original treatments went through.  A small trial just to look at safety and reduction in viral load should be sufficient.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: But how will some company get rich off of this?


Verizon will use our troops as mobile 5G transmitters and charge $69.99/month. Can you imagine the cell signal near Fort Bragg?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size

That's great but I hear the injection is a bit more involved than a regular needle.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about the side effects?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alex10294: Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Probably targets a highly conserved region. Something that the virus can't live without, or that has been conserved in every known varient.  Just a guess.


FTA: It's basically a way of providing multiple vaccines in one shot by expressing the proteins of each vaccine separately onto a molecule.  It's not targeting a single conserved area common to all of the viruses.  This is not quite the breakthrough that the headline breathlessly implies.  Vaccines like the one from Novavax can also be made effective against multiple virus signatures by including multiple signature proteins in the shot, while the MRNA-based vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) cannot (because reasons).  The novelty here is that multiple signature proteins are all in one molecule, which may or may not be a good thing.  We'll need trials to know.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Army research solves everything vaccine

Codenamed A.R.S.E. Juice
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real nice thing is since it's developed by the government it's public domain.  Hopefully that lets us spread it across the world easier / faster than the for-profit vaccines.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's great. Maybe the army can develop a cheap version of insulin instead of Biden letting his pharma friends charge $300 a bottle.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God--
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sasquach: How could you possibly know it'll be effective against things that don't yet exist?

Have we developed a panacea?

Have we developed a panacea?


All strains and variants come from a common root. They're targeting the root, not the variants. It's a common but often much more difficult method then targeting the strain.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby you don't really think the idiots are going to take it just because it was developed by the Army do you?

If so can we talk about some Kansas swampland I have for sale?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least one major common strain of the common cold is a coronavirus, so I wonder how wide reaching this cure is. Does it work against anything from that entire broad family?
 
Fubar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Do try to keep up, subby.  The military and Air Force has gone woke, and is dead to  the right.


I see what you did there.

Go Navy.
 
havocmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanebo: Great news.

But calling it the  Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine is a bad bad idea. Maybe somebody in the Army marketing department can fix that.

Oh. Wait. Crap.


Who's Spike Ferritin? Sounds like a shiatty podcaster who talks about men's rights, crypto and pro wrestling.
 
