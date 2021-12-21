 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   US military plans to start keeping better track of its weapons and theft of same. As one does. Or should have done   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, United States Department of Defense, AP's AWOL Weapons investigation, annual report, military weapons, military officials, Armed Services Committee, official numbers, internal Army documents  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 10:55 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, they seem to be doing a better job tracking their thermonuclear weapons at least.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they releasing less to local PD'd or are they just having Raytheon manufacture less?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Are they releasing less to local PD'd or are they just having Raytheon manufacture less?


Hey, it's Raytheon Technologies now.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Well, they seem to be doing a better job tracking their thermonuclear weapons at least.


It's not the multi-million dollar weapons they lose, it's the small units, like rifles. And that makes sense, because you normally wouldn't spend a million dollars or a hundred million dollars to track $1100 weapons. At least, you wouldn't until you lose enough of them to equal 100 million dollars.

I'm genuinely curious to see how this plays out for two reasons: the overall military has apparently accepted, for decades, shrinkage for weapon inventory. They accept it as a normal loss, like retailers accept shrinkage for inventory and just factor that into the cost of doing business.

The second, and likely more difficult issue, is that each military branch manages their inventory differently, according to their own rules. I wonder if they'll come up with an overarching system or if they'll stick with the silos. Inventory systems seem like something that can be shared across branches.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: the overall military has apparently accepted, for decades, shrinkage for weapon inventory. They accept it as a normal loss, like retailers accept shrinkage for inventory and just factor that into the cost of doing business.


The first rule of inventory is that it always shrinks.  The only way to keep it from shrinking is to keep it all under lock and key.  And stuff doesn't even have to be stolen, it just needs to be put in the wrong place and it can be gone forever.  I used to write software for warehouse systems, and I can assure you that inventory has a mind of its own.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not leaving billions of dollars of American weapons in a hostile country might be a first step.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's a few stingers amongst friends?
 
Iczer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Honestly should enforce the rules most kids have: if you don't take care of your toys and leave them lying around you won't get any replacements.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lsherm: the overall military has apparently accepted, for decades, shrinkage for weapon inventory. They accept it as a normal loss, like retailers accept shrinkage for inventory and just factor that into the cost of doing business.

The first rule of inventory is that it always shrinks.  The only way to keep it from shrinking is to keep it all under lock and key.  And stuff doesn't even have to be stolen, it just needs to be put in the wrong place and it can be gone forever.  I used to write software for warehouse systems, and I can assure you that inventory has a mind of its own.


CASINO (1995) LEAKAGE.
Youtube NqkkNtn-2wk
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have they tried looking here for them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: AirForceVet: Well, they seem to be doing a better job tracking their thermonuclear weapons at least.

It's not the multi-million dollar weapons they lose, it's the small units, like rifles. And that makes sense, because you normally wouldn't spend a million dollars or a hundred million dollars to track $1100 weapons. At least, you wouldn't until you lose enough of them to equal 100 million dollars.

I'm genuinely curious to see how this plays out for two reasons: the overall military has apparently accepted, for decades, shrinkage for weapon inventory. They accept it as a normal loss, like retailers accept shrinkage for inventory and just factor that into the cost of doing business.

The second, and likely more difficult issue, is that each military branch manages their inventory differently, according to their own rules. I wonder if they'll come up with an overarching system or if they'll stick with the silos. Inventory systems seem like something that can be shared across branches.


I'm not saying we know the militia joining vets stole most of the rifles, but I am saying I think most of the militia joining vets  stole rifles. Check there first.

Honestly, if I could, I'd probably have taken my rifle too after the military, if we had had a war worth fighting instead of Bush & Cheney's Classic Blunders.  It's very human to nick mementos from the workplace. But if there's one group you'd want to investigate first in a coup year...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know nothing is too low but 99.99% accounted for doesn't seem all that bad. Especially if the missing ones also include ones just misplaced and it's in an evidence locker instead of it's home location.
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Lsherm: AirForceVet: Well, they seem to be doing a better job tracking their thermonuclear weapons at least.

It's not the multi-million dollar weapons they lose, it's the small units, like rifles. And that makes sense, because you normally wouldn't spend a million dollars or a hundred million dollars to track $1100 weapons. At least, you wouldn't until you lose enough of them to equal 100 million dollars.

I'm genuinely curious to see how this plays out for two reasons: the overall military has apparently accepted, for decades, shrinkage for weapon inventory. They accept it as a normal loss, like retailers accept shrinkage for inventory and just factor that into the cost of doing business.

The second, and likely more difficult issue, is that each military branch manages their inventory differently, according to their own rules. I wonder if they'll come up with an overarching system or if they'll stick with the silos. Inventory systems seem like something that can be shared across branches.

I'm not saying we know the militia joining vets stole most of the rifles, but I am saying I think most of the militia joining vets  stole rifles. Check there first.

Honestly, if I could, I'd probably have taken my rifle too after the military, if we had had a war worth fighting instead of Bush & Cheney's Classic Blunders.  It's very human to nick mementos from the workplace. But if there's one group you'd want to investigate first in a coup year...


Never assume malice when simple corruption is equally likely.
Pay enlisted troops crap, give them a good understanding of the gaps in inventory management, have a thriving domestic market for guns especially milspec, and you have a much more likely explanation.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My friend's grandfather had a bazooka that he kept after WWII.  And ammunition.  Among other weapons.  One of his war buddies took it after he died.  Nobody knows which one, and they're all dead now with the weapons who knows where.

/that seems like it would be a bit of a hazard in a fire
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: My friend's grandfather had a bazooka that he kept after WWII.  And ammunition.  Among other weapons.  One of his war buddies took it after he died.  Nobody knows which one, and they're all dead now with the weapons who knows where.

/that seems like it would be a bit of a hazard in a fire


😳
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: My friend's grandfather had a bazooka that he kept after WWII.  And ammunition.  Among other weapons.  One of his war buddies took it after he died.  Nobody knows which one, and they're all dead now with the weapons who knows where.

/that seems like it would be a bit of a hazard in a fire


A bazooka is harmless, unless you mean as an awkward club.

The rockets are the weapons. They don't even need the bazooka, just a battery.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: My friend's grandfather had a bazooka that he kept after WWII.  And ammunition.  Among other weapons.  One of his war buddies took it after he died.  Nobody knows which one, and they're all dead now with the weapons who knows where.

/that seems like it would be a bit of a hazard in a fire


I have my great-grandfather's S&W revolver from WW I.  Also I have a boatload of German stuff his son (my grandfather) brought back from Germany, my favorite being a Luger.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Not leaving billions of dollars of American weapons in a hostile country might be a first step.


Nope, they are talking about weapons that go missing from inventory, not weapons destroyed and left behind.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.