(Ars Technica)   Moderna booster shot results in 37-fold increase in antibodies   (arstechnica.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I tried to get the Moderna booster, but all they had was Pfizer, so I said to the guy "Meh, prick me with whatever you've got"

Next thing I know....

/unzip
//excuse me while I whip this out
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: I tried to get the Moderna booster, but all they had was Pfizer, so I said to the guy "Meh, prick me with whatever you've got"

Next thing I know....

/unzip
//excuse me while I whip this out


Don't worry.
Booster 2: Vaccine Boogaloo is coming.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moderna x3 here
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Moderna x3 here


Same here.

Heck, I might even have COVID and don't know it.

/few dry sniffles for a couple days, getting a test tomorrow to see
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's kind of the point of vaccines
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't we just wait until they come out with the booster booster in 2 months
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How does this translate into potatoes?

What does this actually mean? Like does it's efficacy go up from 91 to 99%?

Someone please explain the math.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're working on a Omicron-specific booster, but by the time anyone gets one of those approved, it seems like Omicron will have come and gone given the speed it seems to be going.
 
Uppervalleyfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got the booster and my 5G still sucks. What gives?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uppervalleyfarker: Got the booster and my 5G still sucks. What gives?


It's not fully activated. Try ingesting some ivermectin. The animal kind.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...I'm going to live forever.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ModeRNA 3x.  Seeing lots of Pfizer breakthroughs on the twitters.  I'm telling myself maybe ModeRNA will pull it off this time, but it probably won't.
 
silverjets
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What about mixing?

First dose was Pfizer.  Second was Moderna.  Booster was Pfizer.

I'd really like to see studies on the efficacy of mixing Pfizer and Moderna.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

silverjets: What about mixing?

First dose was Pfizer.  Second was Moderna.  Booster was Pfizer.

I'd really like to see studies on the efficacy of mixing Pfizer and Moderna.


4.5G at best.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: I tried to get the Moderna booster, but all they had was Pfizer, so I said to the guy "Meh, prick me with whatever you've got"

Next thing I know....

/unzip
//excuse me while I whip this out


If someone did that to me they'd get shot.

/with a vaccine
//just kidding, with a gun
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I did Pfizer Pfizer Moderna. I didn't even get slightly ill, but it might have been timing. Right when everyone says you start to feel bad, I was already asleep... Woke up feeling like someone too a bite out of my arm, though.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

silverjets: What about mixing?

First dose was Pfizer.  Second was Moderna.  Booster was Pfizer.

I'd really like to see studies on the efficacy of mixing Pfizer and Moderna.


Ooooooh. Yer dead and ya don't even know it. It's like mixing gin and bourbon... it can only lead to trouble. Just have some eggnog on Christmas and you'll be all right. Nog...uh....will find a way.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

