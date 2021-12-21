 Skip to content
 
(Seattle Times)   Billionaire resigns from Mormon Church, rebukes its stance over social issues. "I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights,"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He ain't wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He probably hates paying taxes to the church 'cause billionaire.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: He probably hates paying taxes to the church 'cause billionaire.


Probably because, unlike the tax code, there are no loopholes. lol
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little late to the party, huh?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 billion in 10 years. Well done billionaire guy. Better yet for giving 90% away.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I'm duly impressed.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I pictured said billionaire to look like this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a cash cow they are going to miss milking.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: $5 billion in 10 years. Well done billionaire guy. Better yet for giving 90% away.


Good for Him but is he maybe, Tithing His way into Heaven?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Nice.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a festivus miracle!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: jaivirtualcard: $5 billion in 10 years. Well done billionaire guy. Better yet for giving 90% away.

Good for Him but is he maybe, Tithing His way into Heaven?


No Celestial Kingdom for him.  And no extra wives either.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we know it ain't Orson Scott Card.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: jaivirtualcard: $5 billion in 10 years. Well done billionaire guy. Better yet for giving 90% away.

Good for Him but is he maybe, Tithing His way into Heaven?


Considering we are on fark and every billionaire is an asshole, it well might be true. I doubt though the concept of tithing works with god though.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was a convert. In my teens I was depressed, alone, poor with no future. My best friend from elementary school was Mormon, so I knew lots of church members. So I "converted". Everyone loved me, I got dates and danced with girls. However I found that it was fleeting after I moved away from home. I still had anxiety, depression, whatever else, but the shine of being a convert was gone, and I wasn't a "Returned Missionary". I reunited with some old friends and made some new ones, but I struggled.

Eventually I moved again for a better job. Due to an extrovert friend, I met crazy people from all kinds of lifestyles and backgrounds. It opened my eyes. I drank and had fun. Weird stuff happened, like an unsolicited kiss from a guy in a gay bar, I was not amused. However, all that wild shiat, made me grow. All those mistakes, stumbles awkward moments, finding actual farkING medicine that helped my anxiety. I wouldn't give that up.

Mormonism NEVER helped me grow. Having been involved in other christian religions, I don't think there's much difference.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obvious tag missing?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Your turn, Scientologists.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course it does, it's a church.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gee, how prompt of you.

Could've said something before you amassed your fortune. Not like anything he claimed about LDS is new info.

/it's almost impossible for a billionaires to exist unless they skim off of labor's productivity
//so the real heroes are those who he skimmed off of, but hey he's getting the credit, so cool
///billionaire philanthropy is a sham
//once again -- the heroes are those who worked for him
/take a backseat, bish
 
reveal101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

Bezos could be doing amazingly good things for humanity, but instead he grows richer than the Kings of avarice while his workers die in tornados and pee in bottles on shift.

Eventually, we'll have to eat these people as they hide in their walled gardens while the world burns.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Your turn, Scientologists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.


Affront to Jesus I'd think. Camel eye hole needle something something.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now that's a merry Christmas. Congrats on letting the Christian spirit enter you!
 
reveal101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Affront to Jesus I'd think. Camel eye hole needle something something.


Even Jesus was quite clear about this, but what Christ said and what is generally followed, are worlds apart, nowadays.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
reveal101:

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

If the rockets and accompanied technology that they build, help humans habitate another planet or system. when the asteroid slams the earth it pretty much is the biggest thing that benefits humanity.

Also the asteroid thing. Although remote and far away, its not a matter of if but when.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"In recent years, though, the faith has worked with the NAACP and donated nearly $10 million for initiatives to help Black Americans."

Since they claim to spend a billion each year on charity, that's a whopping 1%, assuming that's $10 million each year and ignoring "nearly".

Also, his "I believe" is right there with "I believe water is wet, the sky is blue, etc."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.


Um... no.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?


Um, what?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: reveal101:

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

If the rockets and accompanied technology that they build, help humans habitate another planet or system. when the asteroid slams the earth it pretty much is the biggest thing that benefits humanity.

Also the asteroid thing. Although remote and far away, its not a matter of if but when.


I doubt we're gonna make it to asteroid day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: reveal101:

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

If the rockets and accompanied technology that they build, help humans habitate another planet or system. when the asteroid slams the earth it pretty much is the biggest thing that benefits humanity.

Also the asteroid thing. Although remote and far away, its not a matter of if but when.


😆
Watch Deep Impact.
Only rich people and smart people and some lottery winners are going to be on that ship. And they will nuke us as they leave.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

Bezos could be doing amazingly good things for humanity, but instead he grows richer than the Kings of avarice while his workers die in tornados and pee in bottles on shift.

Eventually, we'll have to eat these people as they hide in their walled gardens while the world burns.


Uh, capitalism killed the electric vehicle industry a century ago. To praise a capitalist for anything WRT the EV industry is a sick joke.

/i'll give him space-x
//even then, he's just the rah rah guy who skims off the top
///his rabid followers are almost as farkin' weird as he is
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for him!

I've liked just about every Mormon I've ever met. They're (more often than not) really nice, genuine, good-hearted people.

I think they must all be super naive not to question all the ridiculous BS their church asks them to believe, but I like 'em anyway.

I always keep a few copies of CES letter by the door for when the Mormons stop by. Serves a dual purpose: promoting critical thinking, and (if I'm lucky) keeping my house on the local blacklists.

I used to wish there was some similar dogma destructor for the Jehovahs Witnesses, but the JW's are much more frightened of new ideas, which makes them dangerously rigid and brittle-minded. I don't think anything I could do would help. Even if there was something that could break their faith, it probably wouldn't be a good thing for them. They would just crack and either become homeless addicts, or go postal and shoot up a church, or an abortion clinic, or something.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably made his money selling online ads for the church.

"I'm in the church, you can trust me" is why Utah has a White Collar Criminal Registry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

Bezos could be doing amazingly good things for humanity, but instead he grows richer than the Kings of avarice while his workers die in tornados and pee in bottles on shift.

Eventually, we'll have to eat these people as they hide in their walled gardens while the world burns.


Elon dispute all his many failings has done more to impact the electrification of the transportation sector than all of them existing players, combined. Add in the push to grid scale storage and his contribution to a decarbonized future is enough for me to forgive a lot of of sins. If he succeeds in his goal of colonizing Mars, well then he'll be remembered as one of the greatest men to have every lived. Bezos on the other hand is just this generation's Sam Walton, doing a bit to corner a big chunk of the American retail pie and make lots of dimes on each of a million worker's backs.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand it. The LDS Church has been one of the nastiest, most bigoted organisations in the world in many respects, and yet some of its adherants are the finest, most stand-up friends and neighbours I will ever know. My best friends included Mormons- they were there for me when I had car trouble, when I had back problems and couldn't shovel my driveway, and that horrible night 6 years ago when my wife passed away from COPD complications in the Halifax ICU. And never brought up converting me once after the initial "Would you be interested in learning more," taking no for an answer gracefully and even when I was at my most vulnerable being an agnostic with no religion to support me never brought it up again. I don't know if there is life after death, but if my Mormon friends aren't in Heaven, if there is such a place, it ain't worth going to.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Yes, we need the carrot of capitalism to keep people motivated, but having more power than many nations to influence the government to ones benefit is ludicrous.

Yes, Elon Musk is accomplishing amazing things, but are they things that will benefit humanity as a whole, or just the elites?

Bezos could be doing amazingly good things for humanity, but instead he grows richer than the Kings of avarice while his workers die in tornados and pee in bottles on shift.

Eventually, we'll have to eat these people as they hide in their walled gardens while the world burns.

Uh, capitalism killed the electric vehicle industry a century ago. To praise a capitalist for anything WRT the EV industry is a sick joke.

/i'll give him space-x
//even then, he's just the rah rah guy who skims off the top
///his rabid followers are almost as farkin' weird as he is


I'm sure battery capacity back then had nothing to do with it as well as complete lack of any ability to charge them on large scale due to most households being wired to barely handle a few lightbulbs. Leftist conspiracy theories makes about as much sense as Q.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: I don't understand it. The LDS Church has been one of the nastiest, most bigoted organisations in the world in many respects, and yet some of its adherants are the finest, most stand-up friends and neighbours I will ever know. My best friends included Mormons- they were there for me when I had car trouble, when I had back problems and couldn't shovel my driveway, and that horrible night 6 years ago when my wife passed away from COPD complications in the Halifax ICU. And never brought up converting me once after the initial "Would you be interested in learning more," taking no for an answer gracefully and even when I was at my most vulnerable being an agnostic with no religion to support me never brought it up again. I don't know if there is life after death, but if my Mormon friends aren't in Heaven, if there is such a place, it ain't worth going to.


The thing is, you don't need religion to be good. Furthermore any loving God that tortures people you love because they didn't have ritual water put on them seems somewhat untrustworthy. Churches adorned with graven images of Christ worshiping on first day of week instead of 7th but hey, You might be gay..... YOU'Re going to hell.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, they wanted a huge chunk of my money.  I didn't become a billionaire by giving it away, ya know.
 
englaja
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Akuinnen: reveal101: The fact that billionaires exist is an affront to the idea of democracy.

Affront to Jesus I'd think. Camel eye hole needle something something.


"It is easier for a rich man to enter a heavenly cameltoe...  than it is for a poor man."

Or, in the words of Rowan Atkinson: it is easier for a rich man to fit through the eye of a needle than it is for a camel to.... er... than it is for a camel to.
 
