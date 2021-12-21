 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KVUE Austin)   The government really is taking guns away from Texans   (kvue.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Travel, Austin's airport, Gun, Southwest Airlines, Firearm, Airline, Airport, AUSTIN  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 11:12 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I forgot the gun was in my bag"

If you carry a gun for protection how can you protect yourself with it if you don't even know where the damn thing is? Those with amnesia shouldn't own a gun and the ones who thought it was a good idea to try to sneak a gun through security are too stupid to own one.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.


Life long Texan.  Moment I win the lottery, I'm outta this mother farker. Hell.  Probably leave the country.
I should lean Dutch.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's really happening in these situations? People know the law correct? Are they so acclimatized to guns that they just genuinely forget? Or there's so many guns around that one just left there? Or are they trying to make a point about their second amendment rights? Or do they have too much money so they just pay the fines to show off?

So many questions.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AirForceVet: I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.

Life long Texan.  Moment I win the lottery, I'm outta this mother farker. Hell.  Probably leave the country.
I should lean Dutch.


Sounds like never to me, do you even play the lottery?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Take em and melt em down. Live stream that shiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's really happening in these situations? People know the law correct? Are they so acclimatized to guns that they just genuinely forget? Or there's so many guns around that one just left there? Or are they trying to make a point about their second amendment rights? Or do they have too much money so they just pay the fines to show off?

So many questions.


O think they regularly get away with it.  And justice happened to get caught.
See: dudes showing up to sleep with teens.
See: drug dealers.
See: traffickers
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: waxbeans: AirForceVet: I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.

Life long Texan.  Moment I win the lottery, I'm outta this mother farker. Hell.  Probably leave the country.
I should lean Dutch.

Sounds like never to me, do you even play the lottery?


When I happen to have cash.  So only when I do laundry.  Or pay a loan back to a person.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How are people so F-ing dumb? Check your guns!
 
cefm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The epicenter of stupidity and gun obsession creates totally expected outcomes.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AirForceVet: I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.

Life long Texan.  Moment I win the lottery, I'm outta this mother farker. Hell.  Probably leave the country.
I should lean Dutch.


Dutch angle?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: waxbeans: AirForceVet: I used to believe Texas was sensible about firearms overall when initially stationed there in 1978. They had notices in bars that it was illegal to have guns where alcohol was served,

Then i heard stories about how guns were the answer to any situation. I heard about a state trooper shooting a burglary suspect as he ran away from a break in. And then the elderly man who shot from inside his house at kids running across his lawn to an adjacent yard. Then open carry was allowed everywhere.

Fark Texas.

Life long Texan.  Moment I win the lottery, I'm outta this mother farker. Hell.  Probably leave the country.
I should lean Dutch.

Dutch angle?


Yep. Makes me look like a villain 💀 🤣
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What dumbasses, I hope they were all really expensive guns so it hurts the dumbasses' wallets!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Take the guns first, go through due process second

-Donald J. Trump
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No fines - straight on the no fly list.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How come the "guns are just tools" people never post pics of their families holding crescent wrenches or pliers?
 
dywed88
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: How come the "guns are just tools" people never post pics of their families holding crescent wrenches or pliers?


Because they are tools.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bucky Katt: "I forgot the gun was in my bag"

If you carry a gun for protection how can you protect yourself with it if you don't even know where the damn thing is? Those with amnesia shouldn't own a gun and the ones who thought it was a good idea to try to sneak a gun through security are too stupid to own one.


There is a saying: "If you know how many guns you have, you don't have enough."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: How come the "guns are just tools" people never post pics of their families holding crescent wrenches or pliers?


Fine, you want a picture of a guy posing with a tool, all you had to do was ask
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.