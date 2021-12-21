 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Parent quits full-time job to create "generational wealth" - by pouring every dime they have into crypto   (cnbc.com) divider line
72
    More: Ironic, Investment, Finance, Capital accumulation, Brenda Gentry, Risk, traditional finance, investment portfolio, San Antonio resident  
•       •       •

860 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 9:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Narrator: Well, by using an environmentally destructive technology to create this vaporware wealth, she's at least generating wealth for her generation. The kids? Eh, they're still farked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crypto currency will be this generations .com bust.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Womp womp
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.


Kind of reminds me of those people who get rich by publishing books on how to get rich.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.


I assume the advice will always be a variation of "buy more crypto". I could do this.

/payment in fiat currency only of course
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an ad.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.


Yeah, but unless she has some sort of healthcare plan, she'll see all of whatever wealth she's created wiped out by hospital bills.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  Now don't blow the proceeds and safely invest it for when the crypto wave crashes.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is an ad.


Yuuuuuup.

Crypto stuff is getting increasingly desperate to get attention, I'm just wondering when the bust happens.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.

I assume the advice will always be a variation of "buy more crypto". I could do this.

/payment in fiat currency only of course


Honestly...  Not really.  Once you have money in an exchange of any kind, you are playing with nothing but crypto.

Not that I would advise anyone what to do, but I invested like $50 a few years ago and have liquidated some $1600 in the time since.  And I still have a lot in my accounts.

It's all luck, sure.  But, whatever...  I ain't complaining.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x764]


Really farking accurate.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't just that cryptocurrencies are stupid, but now we have this whole grifting industry sprouting up.

and this auxiliary industry will get large enough that crypto will not die a proper death.

Nobody has even given a viable reason for this crap's existence.  It doesn't solve any problems, and creates new problems.  It is driven entirely by FOMO, and finding another sucker.
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This article must be about my father.

/DNRTFA
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I used to point and laugh at crypto people.

But too many morons are making too much money for me to ignore it.

So I am dabbling in various parts to understand the moving parts better.  Some light mining, staking and stuff like that.

But every dime I moved into it I assume I am going to lose. And once I get to may initial capital inputs I will take them out and just play with the magic money.

It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lots of jelly in this thread.

Just a different kind of influencer. Good for her. Not sure why people pay money for this crap, but I won't begrudge anyone making cash off the back of American idiocy.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Five years ago this article would've been about Lularoe or Herbalife. I guess it's easier to make money through crypto than MLMs these days.

You'll still have to scam people to make a profit though, so there's that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shostie: Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.

Kind of reminds me of those people who get rich by publishing books on how to get rich.


I like the commercials saying money will be useless so you need gold!  Buy my gold and be secure!

But I'm giving you the currency that you claim is going to be useless...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x764]


I love it
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
static.news.bitcoin.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

goodncold: It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.


well obviously.  There is no real underlying assets or markets to even think about.   It exists in the pure realm of greedy speculation.  You are just gambling.   You plunk your money into a currency, then watch the graph go up and down and decide when you want to move your investment to a different currency.

As long as enough new people sign up and convert real money to crypto, like you just did, the bubble can keep inflating.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.


Prospectors during a gold rush don't really make money. It's the people selling shovels.
 
munko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.


both are pyramid schemes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Miss5280: She still has a full-time job; she just quit being an insurance broker and went into a new job advising people on their crypto investments.

Yeah, but unless she has some sort of healthcare plan, she'll see all of whatever wealth she's created wiped out by hospital bills.


You can't take it with you...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Before going "all in" and leaving her steady 9-to-5, Gentry began investing in cryptocurrencies during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. She started small, but gradually began investing more. "

Didn't crypto blow up beyond all expectations during 2020?  Like, late spring/early summer crypto and   speculative stocks with questionable valuations (SPACs, random EV companies, etc.) all blew up during the beginning of the bounce back from the initial fall everything took with lockdowns.  So, she probably did make money but it sounds like she got lucky with her timing and has been wise enough to take her gains and run.  Now she's just what sounds like a PR firm for NFTs and chooses to get paid in crypto, at least in part.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbaggins: It isn't just that cryptocurrencies are stupid, but now we have this whole grifting industry sprouting up.

and this auxiliary industry will get large enough that crypto will not die a proper death.

Nobody has even given a viable reason for this crap's existence.  It doesn't solve any problems, and creates new problems.  It is driven entirely by FOMO, and finding another sucker.


Illegal, non-traceable transactions.
That is the reason for its existence.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never lost a dime in any Crypto Market.
Ask Me How!
Subscribe to My Newsletter.
$19.95/day
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now their great, great grandchildren are in debt
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So kind of like a gold rush.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dbaggins: goodncold: It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.

well obviously.  There is no real underlying assets or markets to even think about.   It exists in the pure realm of greedy speculation.  You are just gambling.   You plunk your money into a currency, then watch the graph go up and down and decide when you want to move your investment to a different currency.

As long as enough new people sign up and convert real money to crypto, like you just did, the bubble can keep inflating.


I was thinking of writing a bit to do sentiment analysis of the top 10 crypto bloggers/YouTube "experts".

Just move crypto based on what I think the followers are going to do.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goodncold: I used to point and laugh at crypto people.

But too many morons are making too much money for me to ignore it.

So I am dabbling in various parts to understand the moving parts better.  Some light mining, staking and stuff like that.

But every dime I moved into it I assume I am going to lose. And once I get to may initial capital inputs I will take them out and just play with the magic money.

It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.


It's a massive bubble around literally nothing and more than a quarter is controlled by an extremely small group of investors. And those were the originators.

Now, people WILL make money off of Crypto, depending on when they can get in and get out. But it's zilcho as an actual thing. NFTs are going to implode soon and Crypto... well, I'm not entirely sure. You see how avid Americans are about gambling (sports, especially) - it's because they can't get ahead any other way. Then you have huge whales who have more money than they will ever need who are fiddling around with this, like Musk pumping and dumping.

Just be careful. It's not a thing. It's going to burst. But like the stock market it's getting inflated by desperate people.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goodncold: dbaggins: goodncold: It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.

well obviously.  There is no real underlying assets or markets to even think about.   It exists in the pure realm of greedy speculation.  You are just gambling.   You plunk your money into a currency, then watch the graph go up and down and decide when you want to move your investment to a different currency.

As long as enough new people sign up and convert real money to crypto, like you just did, the bubble can keep inflating.

I was thinking of writing a bit to do sentiment analysis of the top 10 crypto bloggers/YouTube "experts".

Just move crypto based on what I think the followers are going to do.


That was bot not bit.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mom is a fine 46
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dbaggins: It isn't just that cryptocurrencies are stupid, but now we have this whole grifting industry sprouting up.

and this auxiliary industry will get large enough that crypto will not die a proper death.

Nobody has even given a viable reason for this crap's existence.  It doesn't solve any problems, and creates new problems.  It is driven entirely by FOMO, and finding another sucker.

Illegal, non-traceable transactions.
That is the reason for its existence.


For non-traceable, it certainly does keep a very permanent record of every transaction
 
dbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dbaggins: It isn't just that cryptocurrencies are stupid, but now we have this whole grifting industry sprouting up.

and this auxiliary industry will get large enough that crypto will not die a proper death.

Nobody has even given a viable reason for this crap's existence.  It doesn't solve any problems, and creates new problems.  It is driven entirely by FOMO, and finding another sucker.

Illegal, non-traceable transactions.
That is the reason for its existence.


yeah, but the ransomware gravy train is eventually going to come to a halt once operating systems are properly hardened to that form of attack.    The Silk Road is shut down, Tor is compromised by law enforcement, cryptocurrency is no longer the kind of protection people used to have faith in.

How much heroin can Americans keep buying to keep this whole mess afloat?    The firehose of Chinese currency exfiltration has been slammed shut.   The Russian oligarchs just launder their money through Deutsch Bank, and London real estate.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You are going to have to at least put your mouth on it to see generational wealth.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: goodncold: I used to point and laugh at crypto people.

But too many morons are making too much money for me to ignore it.

So I am dabbling in various parts to understand the moving parts better.  Some light mining, staking and stuff like that.

But every dime I moved into it I assume I am going to lose. And once I get to may initial capital inputs I will take them out and just play with the magic money.

It doesn't seem as complex as the stock market to track.

It's a massive bubble around literally nothing and more than a quarter is controlled by an extremely small group of investors. And those were the originators.

Now, people WILL make money off of Crypto, depending on when they can get in and get out. But it's zilcho as an actual thing. NFTs are going to implode soon and Crypto... well, I'm not entirely sure. You see how avid Americans are about gambling (sports, especially) - it's because they can't get ahead any other way. Then you have huge whales who have more money than they will ever need who are fiddling around with this, like Musk pumping and dumping.

Just be careful. It's not a thing. It's going to burst. But like the stock market it's getting inflated by desperate people.


Yup being very careful.
I had spare parts doing nothing so I got some gpu's doing some work.  Not making much with it but it warms the back room of my house.

I feel like cryptocurrencies are like headless MLM's or like a game of hot potato. Last one holding the crypto loses.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've started hoarding cash instead of wasting time with this crypto business.

I live frugally though, so it's easy
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Crypto currency will be this generations .com bust.


How main bitcoin is a Beanie Baby worth these days?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Mom is a fine 46


That she is. Had to look carefully to figure out which one was the mother.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cryto currency=Lularoe for men.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These cryptominers would be wise to read a few of the stories about the winners and losers of the gold rushes.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Cryto currency=Lularoe for men.


Matt Damon endorses it and he's a manly man so men will buy it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: TuckFrump: Crypto currency will be this generations .com bust.

How main bitcoin is a Beanie Baby worth these days?


Is the exchange rate still three to one of Beanie Babies to Cabbage Patch Dolls?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just not keeping up with the news enough, but has CNBC always been so blatantly obviously about shilling garbage like this?  Jeeze, is it time to stuff their CEOs into guillotine?
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Investing in Bitcoin and making Bitcoin are two totally different enterprises.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: JudgeSmails: Cryto currency=Lularoe for men.

Matt Damon endorses it and he's a manly man so men will buy it


they can tell all their friends they got in on the ground floor of Matt Damon's pyramid.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.