 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Baltimore)   Yeah, we're gonna need a bigger "You're Not Helping" sign   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
60
    More: Facepalm, COVID-19 vax status, microchip  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 10:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even people on the left may object. Sounds a little creepy to me and I'm the libbeist lib that ever libed.
 
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On my phone? ok. Subdermal? never
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next the Germans will suggest tattooing a number on your arm to show you've been vaxxed.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bucky Katt: On my phone? ok. Subdermal? never


Yeah, I'm willing to let them stick the vaccine in me, but I draw the line at a piece of metal someone can read from outside my body. I'm sure someone will figure out a way to profiteer off it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's good enough for my dogs it's good enough for me.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Calm your tits Marge, this ISN'T happening. FTFA:
"Swedish startup company "Epicenter" is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport"
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South China Morning Post.Totally not CCP propaganda.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFA: ....said Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: If it's good enough for my dogs it's good enough for me.


Meanwhile, normal humans treat dogs as dogs
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youztrollin.jpg
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You said "beep boop" with your mouth.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them it records your support of TFG.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under normal circumstances I'd be against it but the anti-vaxxers have been so terrible that I'm for anything that would make them mad. Bring on the microchips and vaccine passports!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, an RFID chip that *only* carried my vaccine passport data on it would be a whole lot more convenient than having to bring my phone everywhere.
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark..."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels more like modern Swedish trølling than anything nefarious.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends. Do I get to pick where the chip is implanted?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this. A forehead tattoo is the only way to go.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't be surprised if, within 10 years, 50% of Americans have some type of implant, because at the end of the day an implant can reduce the size of your wallet or whatever you carry in your purse by about 30 or 40 percent," said Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan

All hail Zoltan and all that but are the contents of our wallets and purses such a burden that we'd risk infection and other complications to reduce them by 30%?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinki: South China Morning Post.Totally not CCP propaganda.


And totally not a fake startup company used for nothing but sowing more fear and division in the West.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Even people on the left may object. Sounds a little creepy to me and I'm the libbeist lib that ever libed.


💯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 359x400]

FTFA: ....said Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan


MySpace
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: "I wouldn't be surprised if, within 10 years, 50% of Americans have some type of implant, because at the end of the day an implant can reduce the size of your wallet or whatever you carry in your purse by about 30 or 40 percent," said Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan

All hail Zoltan and all that but are the contents of our wallets and purses such a burden that we'd risk infection and other complications to reduce them by 30%?


alchetron.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has had implants, even small ones hurt and are uncomfortable. I had my dr take my birth control implant out early because it was so bothersome, even after a couple years. The body doesn't like foreign objects.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when someone inevitably discovers a security flaw?  Will we need to inject a new microchip?  Will we need to surgically remove the old one?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this guy was on fark years ago. He implanted one of these in his own hand to get into electronically locked doors at the place he worked instead of carrying a card or badge and thought that it would be the next big thing.

Surprisingly no one was running up to be chipped by their workplace just so they could open doors.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Calm your tits Marge, this ISN'T happening. FTFA:
"Swedish startup company "Epicenter" is now being presented as a possible way to carry around a COVID-19 vaccine passport"


This.

It's Fox f*cking "News". The orange grifter out front should have told'ya.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. It's totally gonna happen. It's not existing tech that's literally been in your farking dog's neck for 25 year or more. It's also not a shiatpost FUD (Fox Usually Dumb?) story that cites the South China Morning Post. Nice work, derpmitter. You got all the internet points today for drawing out every tin foil haberdasher around.

Kudos to the Swedish startup for getting all the earned media. Sorry about the pending vandalism.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'm sure someone will figure out a way to profiteer off it.


The manufacturer for starters.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: meh, an RFID chip that *only* carried my vaccine passport data on it would be a whole lot more convenient than having to bring my phone everywhere.


So you take your phone calls with what?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: fark this. A forehead tattoo is the only way to go.


Or retina scans:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Vaccines are up to date"
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Imagine showing your COVID-19 passport with just a flash of your arm,"
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHY SHOULD I?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: What happens when someone inevitably discovers a security flaw?  Will we need to inject a new microchip?  Will we need to surgically remove the old one?


The chip converts itself into a 5 G tower
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: If it's good enough for my dogs it's good enough for me.


i1.wp.comView Full Size


Have at it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is sourced on Sputnik News, the South China Morning Post, "Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan", and some guy with the job title of chief disruption officer who organizes transplant parties for his employees. As a journalist, it is important to cite a variety of sources, but that is really pushing it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: As someone who has had implants, even small ones hurt and are uncomfortable. I had my dr take my birth control implant out early because it was so bothersome, even after a couple years. The body doesn't like foreign objects.


Notes, puts out.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: "I wouldn't be surprised if, within 10 years, 50% of Americans have some type of implant, because at the end of the day an implant can reduce the size of your wallet or whatever you carry in your purse by about 30 or 40 percent," said Transhumanist political party candidate for American president Zoltan Istvan

All hail Zoltan and all that but are the contents of our wallets and purses such a burden that we'd risk infection and other complications to reduce them by 30%?


For some, possibly. If you ever had a wallet blow out on you you'd know the hell it causes.
themodestman.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: replacementcool: meh, an RFID chip that *only* carried my vaccine passport data on it would be a whole lot more convenient than having to bring my phone everywhere.

So you take your phone calls with what?


why would i want to answer the phone?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a horrendous idea "right now". For all we know each one of use will be using some sort of implanted chip within 25 years without batting an eye. It probably could turn out that people who don't take the chip are like the anti vaxxers of today. That's if we are around till then.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Herb Utsmelz: If it's good enough for my dogs it's good enough for me.

Meanwhile, normal humans treat dogs as dogs


Cool story.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: duckpoopy: fark this. A forehead tattoo is the only way to go.

Or retina scans:

[Fark user image 330x226]

"Vaccines are up to date"


Rectum scans would be more accurate, all those wrinkles put together are quite unique.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be first in line for a chip that meant i didn't have to ever carry a wallet or some type of FOB\phone, etc around again.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get a microchip I will see if I can have it implanted in my crotch, just to make scanning it interesting.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, they've already got an antipsychotic medication with a sensor in it that tells you when the patient has taken it.  I mean if you can convince a paranoid schizophrenic to take a pill with a tracking chip in it, why not?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: duckpoopy: fark this. A forehead tattoo is the only way to go.

Or retina scans:

[Fark user image 330x226]

"Vaccines are up to date"

Rectum scans would be more accurate, all those wrinkles put together are quite unique.


Retina, rectum ... anything would be good.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Might be neat to do on a piece of jewelry or something, though, I'd rather scan a ring or something than fumble with my phone and shiat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: duckpoopy: fark this. A forehead tattoo is the only way to go.

Or retina scans:

[Fark user image 330x226]

"Vaccines are up to date"

Rectum scans would be more accurate, all those wrinkles put together are quite unique.


I could think of no better way than to have authority figures having to scan my rectum for identification purposes.
"ID please" Bend over and spread my cheeks.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people here saw the FOX tag. I wish more had noticed before even clicking
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.