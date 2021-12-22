 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   In other news, Covid cruises are *still* a thing   (npr.org) divider line
    Cruise ship, Miami, Ship, Meyer Werft, Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Cozumel, Royal Caribbean International  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking idiots.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe do a vaccine cruise? And have it be long enough to get both jabs?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As long as those plague ships don't come to a port, fine by me. Let 'em die in open water.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have a thread about this? I remember someone throwing a temper tantrum when they were mocked in that thread for planning on attending such a cruise in the near future...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe do a vaccine cruise? And have it be long enough to get both jabs?


There's a joke in here somewhere. You do the work.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x205]


It wasn't an antivaxxer cruise. Everyone on board had to show proof of vaccination.

This is an Omnicron plague ship.
 
BigChad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the math...

That's a 0.78% positivity rate. If the ship was a state it would have lowest positivity rate of any state by a factor of 3 (CA is at 2.2%)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And Covid, don't hurt anymore.  It's an open smile, on a friendly shore!
 
Madaynun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
/Covid and Antivaxers are good for Unemployment percentages.
//Less people, less unemployed people.
///min wage increase, due to shortage of ID10Ts?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't large groups of people get sick on cruise ships even BEFORE Covid?

Why da' fuq' would anyone get on a giant floating petri dish now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigChad: I'm just here for the math...

That's a 0.78% positivity rate. If the ship was a state it would have lowest positivity rate of any state by a factor of 3 (CA is at 2.2%)


The rate these people would have if they just stayed home, instead of going out on a plague ship, would be zero.
0 < 0.78
Also, the rate of gun-related deaths on this cruise was 0. That's much lower than a state such as Louisiana.
Love math!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Each person quickly went into quarantine. Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and we continuously monitored their health," according to a statement from Royal Caribbean International.

Where?
 
