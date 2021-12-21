 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Barrister sues after colleague asks him to stop farting. Loses case, sphincter control   (theguardian.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If he's on a beta blocker, I can confirm they'll give you gas. But they don't give you gas so bad you can't hold it in for a minute to get somewhere appropriate. You know what else gives you gas? CPAP machines. The first ten minutes after I wake up each morning are absolutely glorious as long as I'm living alone. I'm thinking of recording myself for a few months, picking out the winners, and then licensing the effects to movie companies.

The downside to all of this is that you need to be careful during the early days of dating. I have perfected the art of the "buffler", or using toilet paper to muffle unwanted noises while you're in the bathroom. It won't do to sound like you're trying to shatter her toilet bowl with sound waves.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, if I was working at a coffee place with a farty coworker, I'd definitely say something....

(Oh, barrister)
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If he's on a beta blocker, I can confirm they'll give you gas. But they don't give you gas so bad you can't hold it in for a minute to get somewhere appropriate. You know what else gives you gas? CPAP machines. The first ten minutes after I wake up each morning are absolutely glorious as long as I'm living alone. I'm thinking of recording myself for a few months, picking out the winners, and then licensing the effects to movie companies.

The downside to all of this is that you need to be careful during the early days of dating. I have perfected the art of the "buffler", or using toilet paper to muffle unwanted noises while you're in the bathroom. It won't do to sound like you're trying to shatter her toilet bowl with sound waves.


Yeah, anyone that can't even step outside that's farting their brains out all day is either A: enough of a mess that they shouldn't be working barring from home on their own schedule as possible, or lying 'cause fark y'all if I have to suffer so should you.  That isn't gonna end well in a work environment.  Hell, isn't gonna end well in a home environment if you have others in the house and it it's constant, and you can't/won't even wait a sec to step outside or at least away from others somewhere.  Shiat gets old, pun intended.  It happens once or twice, sure whatever.  All the time?  People aren't interested in what your colon smells like unless your job is an Onlyfans account
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude, don't sue.  Just blame the dog. You'll get your name and a story about your flatulence in the Guardian.

/This guy hasn't heard of the Streisand effect.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Derek & Clive - Ross McPharter
Youtube B-gSZwwJisU
Very NSFW
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: [Fark user image 408x512]


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sphincter Control .... the ghost of Prince is very displeased at this unnecessary remix
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If he's on a beta blocker, I can confirm they'll give you gas. But they don't give you gas so bad you can't hold it in for a minute to get somewhere appropriate. You know what else gives you gas? CPAP machines. The first ten minutes after I wake up each morning are absolutely glorious as long as I'm living alone. I'm thinking of recording myself for a few months, picking out the winners, and then licensing the effects to movie companies.

The downside to all of this is that you need to be careful during the early days of dating. I have perfected the art of the "buffler", or using toilet paper to muffle unwanted noises while you're in the bathroom. It won't do to sound like you're trying to shatter her toilet bowl with sound waves.


One time I slept with my, almost new, girldfriend. I held my farts in.

Though at one point I went to the bathroom, and let out like 10 enormous, looong ones.

She thought it was cute, because we were newly in love. So I actually scored points with her.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory for any fart thread
 
