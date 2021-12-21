 Skip to content
 
(KHOU Houston)   Two dead in mid-air collision between plane and paraglider   (khou.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a good way to go. The NTSB report is going to be a weird one.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch 22 Airplane Splatter
Youtube esIihVb-Jus
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now THAT was a near miss"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Someone was too high or too low.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the plane won
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the sole reason that I play a lot of the new Microsoft Flight Sim, I find this oddly scary.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dave2042: Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 715x429]

A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?


Looks like hail damage.   From a whole flock of them.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are paragliders the analogues of cyclists in this scenario? Trying to figure out how much sympathy I can muster.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dave2042: Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 715x429]

A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?


A fair point.  But:

1.  Did Bird kill someone?  No points for trying, in my view.

2.  I'm impressed with Bird, too, even if it lost.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was not a landing this was an arrival.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Johnson Kills Dove
Youtube 1PyCpG06138
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dave2042: Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 715x429]

A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?


"You bok my doze!"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a flock of hail damage may look like

Must be terrifying for the crew to suddenly be flying through rocks.
 
radinator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?


No, that's a paramotor. A paraglider is just gliding (thermals, ridge lift, whatever).  However, don't expect the press to use the terms correctly.  If it was up at altitude in a flatter area it is more likely a paramotor.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's the 'big sky' theory. he said
the odds are one in a million. he said

why don't statistics professors fly gliders? he said
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another article said the 208 was being used as a UPS subcontractor.  Why was it low enough to hit a paraglider 30 miles from where it originated? Or how high was the paraglider. A witness said a man "parachuted" from the 208 before it crashed. I can't wait to hear what actually happened, although there will be nothing to be learned from it.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When asked for commentary the pilot shouted, "Damn cyclists need to get off the road!"
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Someone was too high or too low.


WhyNotBoth.jpg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Big deal. Airline mergers happen all the time.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
John Denver unavailable for comment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: "Now THAT was a near miss"
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 207x244]


Came for Carlin.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably all the 5G interference from the nanomachines in their blood farking up the altimeter.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dave2042: Gotta say, I'm impressed with the paraglider for getting a draw.  Plane really ought to win that encounter.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 715x429]

A bird did this. Imagine a paraglider does a lot more. they're the ones with engines on their backs, no?


I paramotor.  Paragliders don't have the motor. Doubt the reporter knows the difference.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 200x252]


HA!  nice

Fark user imageView Full Size


Merry Christmas!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BigGrnEggGriller:

I paramotor.

Does anybody know?
 
radinator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I paramotor.


I fly planes. Let's not meet up.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bowling Pins Knock Down
Youtube pIV2xMMo5Kw
 
