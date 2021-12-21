 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 8000 La Crosse)   "If youse wanna have a holiday display next year you BETTER get permission from the Cheeks Furoni crew before setting it up in their neighborhood--capisce?"   (news8000.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Christmas, Christmas lights, Mears Park, Monday, Christmas tree, polylactic acid, St. Paul, Lactic acid  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's mascot has been busy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold the power of Fark!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrels are so stupid they throw themselves in front of bicycles  too. Like a magnet .  Their  Target fixation is on another level.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Squirrels are so stupid they throw themselves in front of bicycles  too. Like a magnet .  Their  Target fixation is on another level.


Yeah, they're nuts.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Blue Heaven : Are you trying to say capiche?
Youtube HYcAwfSL7_M
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The wires, it turns out, were coated with polylactic acid, a derivative of corn sugar

But at least they're biodegradable wires.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Use high voltage next time. Kill two squirrels with one high voltage stone!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.