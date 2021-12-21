 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Omicron brought back last year's funniest COVID indicator - the Yankee Candle "Why Doesn't This Candle Smell Like Anything?" index   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 5:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I might finally burn up the last bits of a Yankee Christmas Eve candle I've had since the early '90s this week. It still smells plenty cinnamon-y to my vaccinated self.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like Walter's review. What's his FARK handle?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yankee candles don't last forever.  Don't buy old one's, they won't smell much.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is farkin funny
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 425x445]


I made that for a thread that got redlit yesterday.

Glad it's getting some use now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$5 says this makes Colbert's monologue.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: $5 says this makes Colbert's monologue.


He's on vacation and I have no intention of paying if I lose this bet so you're on.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess now I'll never know what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smells like.

/Fully vaxxed
//Got covid anyway
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I guess now I'll never know what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smells like.

/Fully vaxxed
//Got covid anyway


I so with i could smell that. The 🕯 too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: foo monkey: $5 says this makes Colbert's monologue.

He's on vacation and I have no intention of paying if I lose this bet so you're on.


Username does not check out.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I guess now I'll never know what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smells like.

/Fully vaxxed
//Got covid anyway


Oddly enough, exactly like my penis
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: MillionDollarMo: foo monkey: $5 says this makes Colbert's monologue.

He's on vacation and I have no intention of paying if I lose this bet so you're on.

Username does not check out.


You don't get to be a millionaire monkey by giving it away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I guess now I'll never know what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smells like.

/Fully vaxxed
//Got covid anyway


It smells like jade.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If your buying Yankee candles from Amazon, you're probably not getting real ones.

/Yankee candles are one of the few things I'm allergic to.
//still get a few as gifts
///right in the trash can
////the outdoor trash can
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE left bad reviews when THEY were the problem?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know who ELSE left bad reviews when THEY were the problem?


I do not see where you're going with this.
 
Resin33
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Yankee candles don't last forever.  Don't buy old one's, they won't smell much.


What candles last forever? And don't say electric ones; those don't count.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: I like Walter's review. What's his FARK handle?


Unsolicited Fragrance In the Aspiration
 
ongbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

X-Geek: I guess now I'll never know what Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina smells like.

/Fully vaxxed
//Got covid anyway


I'll tell you how it smells. It smells just like it tastes, delicious!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.