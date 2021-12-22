 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Scotsman)   Caption these flaming Scottish people   (scotsman.com) divider line
15
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 1:00 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Original:
scotsman.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Wonder what Abraham Lincoln would say about these?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"Who's got the Buckfast?"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I was burning down English castles when you were still sucking on ya mum's teat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Und now let us all go to my house for a little sponge cake und a little wine!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It's made of Buffalo WHAT?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They mean to win at Wimbledon...Fencing Tournament
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then you quickly blow it out and snort the smoke!  Easy peasy!  Janet!  I SAID BLOW IT OUT FIRST!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Walking down the street with torches, this would never be allowed in America"
"Yeah, unless you were Nazis"
"True"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These lightsabers are shiate!
 
Cache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These are not the colonoscopy doctors you are looking for.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, ladies.  Blow on it.  Blow on it like you really want to blow on it but softly.  Use those lips.  Like you're not sure you want it to go out.  Yeah.  There you go.  Oh yeah....

Dude, you're in the shot.  Move out, please.

/not my erotic web site?
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does this make us Proud Boys?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ach, me wee flame stick 'as a wee paper mitt guarrrrrd.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Finns will not replace us!"
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.