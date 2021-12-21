 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The thief armed made off with two iPhones, an iPad, personal documents, $7,500 in cash swiped from a safe and a piggy bank. Seriously? The piggy bank too?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, New York City, 60-year-old woman, armed thief, London, help of another man, New York City apartment Monday, English-language films, The Bronx  
•       •       •

23 Comments
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On no, not bubby
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seriously? "The thief armed?"
 
falkone32
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Seriously? "The thief armed?"


Pricipal . Caught sayof
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Seriously? "The thief armed?"


Glad I'm not the only one 🙂
 
someonelse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Armed, he was. Thieve, he did.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the piggy bank contained exact change?
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Seriously? "The thief armed?"


It's that time of year when anyone could be hitting the bottle at any given time. We'll see a lot more headline carnage before we get through New Years.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: bumblefuss: Seriously? "The thief armed?"

It's that time of year when anyone could be hitting the bottle at any given time. We'll see a lot more headline carnage before we get through New Years.


On fark that's any time of any day
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NEON NOODLE!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, if there's money in the banana stand, who knows what you'll find in the piggy bank.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a nice piggy bank.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Hey, if there's money in the banana stand, who knows what you'll find in the piggy bank.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but aren't iPhones and iPads basically unstealable at this point?
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My house was robbed when I was a kid. Thieves broke my hand-made/hand-painted piggy bank. I'll never forget walking into my bedroom and seeing the pieces smashed on the floor. I was about 10 years old, that sort of thing sticks with you.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: theknuckler_33: Hey, if there's money in the banana stand, who knows what you'll find in the piggy bank.

[reactiongifs.us image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Piggy BANK, not spank.

Or were you trying to make banana stand connection, in which case...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: My house was robbed when I was a kid. Thieves broke my hand-made/hand-painted piggy bank. I'll never forget walking into my bedroom and seeing the pieces smashed on the floor. I was about 10 years old, that sort of thing sticks with you.


On the one hand, it belongs to a child. Most people would recognize this.

On the other, it has money in it. The word bank is right there in the name.

The burglar's dilemma I guess.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

someonelse: Armed, he was. Thieve, he did.


Armed two or armed three?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have to wonder what is left besides scrap with modern security measures in electronics. Most tablets and phones are easily bricked if they're lost or stolen.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Fizzy_Pop: My house was robbed when I was a kid. Thieves broke my hand-made/hand-painted piggy bank. I'll never forget walking into my bedroom and seeing the pieces smashed on the floor. I was about 10 years old, that sort of thing sticks with you.

On the one hand, it belongs to a child. Most people would recognize this.

On the other, it has money in it. The word bank is right there in the name.

The burglar's dilemma I guess.


FWIW, I had a 'piggy' style bank (ceramic construction with plastic/rubber stopper on the bottom and 'coin' slot in the top until I was in high school, but not a pig). I had well over $100 in that thing on many occasions.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Reverend Monkeypants: I'm sorry but aren't iPhones and iPads basically unstealable at this point?


Not as long as there are gullible suckers who fall for buying one at an unbelievably low price.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I had well over $100 in that thing on many occasions.


Had a coworker who had 100 bucks in coins on the floor. Like random. Like from changing clothes.  Odd.
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bumblefuss: Seriously? "The thief armed?"


The Irresponsible Captain: someonelse: Armed, he was. Thieve, he did.

Armed two or armed three?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

