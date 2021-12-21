 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 11 Online)   Headline - "Cold temperatures lure ice fishermen to Shawano Lake". Definitely the opening scene of a fish revenge/slasher movie   (fox11online.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Cold temperatures, Temperature, Cold  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 5:04 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few snowmobilers break through the ice on Shawano lake every year some are not found until spring. I guess some ice fisherman are trying to get in to be found in the spring.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coen brothers.   No Country For Grumpy Old Men
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live north of there about 100 miles, temperatures have not been cold enough to freeze our lakes. Stay off the ice!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grokca: I live north of there about 100 miles, temperatures have not been cold enough to freeze our lakes. Stay off the ice!


That's how the fish gets ya, I suppose.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: I live north of there about 100 miles, temperatures have not been cold enough to freeze our lakes. Stay off the ice!


You can't teach the dumb. Like those who get stuck on the Green Bay iceflow every single February and March. Ice=fishing, physics be damned.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We had dumbasses on lake winnebago already
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grokca: I live north of there about 100 miles, temperatures have not been cold enough to freeze our lakes. Stay off the ice!


So did Bucktails do a good lineup for deer season this year? I used to go to deer camp not far away.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: grokca: I live north of there about 100 miles, temperatures have not been cold enough to freeze our lakes. Stay off the ice!

That's how the fish gets ya, I suppose.


s3media.247sports.comView Full Size

Hell with them fellas, fish gotta eat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blatz514: We had dumbasses on lake winnebago already


Is it named for all the overpriced rolling houses that litter the bottom?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We haven't had a good fishperson horror film lately, just Shape of Water about that lady who boinked one.

Maybe we could combine the two ideas...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everything that can be invented has been invented.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Old Native American proverb.......

"The new ice is safe when the white man quits falling through."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ms. Bach isn't dressed for ice fishing so maybe that's how she hooked these two?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: blatz514: We had dumbasses on lake winnebago already

Is it named for all the overpriced rolling houses that litter the bottom?


That got an actual snicker out of me.

/can actually see the lake from my barstool
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MnDuffman: Old Native American proverb.......

"The new ice is safe when the white man quits falling through."


Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have fun with that. I do my ice fishing in the frozen foods section of Safeway.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.