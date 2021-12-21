 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Metro Atlanta teacher arrested during sting targeting online child predators. He should have stuck with being a youth pastor, where this kind of thing is ignored   (cbs46.com) divider line
6
    More: Sick, Assault, Crime, Police, Criminal law, Pornography, weekslong investigation, Battery, online child predators  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 5:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.) Jeff White, 27 - Construction - Charges: Electronically furnishing obscene material to minor; Obscene internet contact with a child; Sexual exploitation of children; Aggravated Assault on Officer in Performance of Duties; Obstruction of an Officer; Interference with government property; Simple assault; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; Reckless conduct.

Judging by the look of Mr. White's face, his aggravated assault ended up with an aggravated beating.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each man who was arrested believed he was going to meet up with a minor as part of a prearranged sexual engagement. Instead, they were met by officers with handcuffs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also: wtf is up with so many construction workers?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Browse: Each man who was arrested believed he was going to meet up with a minor as part of a prearranged sexual engagement. Instead, they were met by officers with handcuffs.


[Fark user image image 256x192]


This whole thing is actually odd.
1. This means they have done this before with success?
2. No girl I have ever had sex with, agreed to it before had. In fact bringing up sex always made gals stop talking to you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Also: wtf is up with so many construction workers?


They married their school crush, is my take.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why so glum?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.