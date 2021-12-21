 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mr. Gay World is not happy. Article fails to mention which episode of American Gods he appeared on   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.


Not after Season 1. The show went steeply downhill.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.


No dont do it. Season 1 is all right but 2 is so bad you'll cry. Don't put yourself through it. It should have been a movie/ miniseries not serialized.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So he's not gay?  But will go as gay for contract/

I kid, but he sounds like an upstanding guy.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: a_room_with_a_moose: Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.

Not after Season 1. The show went steeply downhill.


There was more than one season?
 
kabloink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like he figured out the main purpose of beauty pageants and other contests is to make the people that run them money and not so much for the contestants.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.


It was.  The sophomore season, as is common, wasn't good as the first.  I will never forgive them for killing a certain character off.  Most of the actors chew scenery like the Donner party at a buffet but it works.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Is "American Gods" any good? The Starz series, I mean. The book was way fun.


It managed to make Ian McShane, Crispin Glover and very naked Emily Browning all mind-numbingly boring to watch, so if nothing else, it's ground-breaking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And here I am, thinking I'm hot shiat for being Mr. Gay Neighborhood.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And here I am, thinking I'm hot shiat for being Mr. Gay Neighborhood.


Braggard. I'm not even Mr. Straight My Own Living Room.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was reading his statement and it seems to me that he is quite the drama.......Queen
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is a Douglas Adams book called the long dark teatime of the soul about gods that are down and out living among us.

/I think Niel Gaiman and Douglas Adams decided to each write a book about more or less the same thing ( probably over a beer) Except in Gaimans book Thor is dead and in Adams book Thor is the main character.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
By my understanding of the laws governing succession in cases like this, it is Mr. International Leather who now ascends to become Mr. Gay World.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The laws go on to state that Mr. International Rubber now moves up to become Chancellor.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm okay with all of this!
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hammettman: So he's not gay?  But will go as gay for contract/

I kid, but he sounds like an upstanding guy.


"Gay for pay"?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

