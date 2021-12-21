 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Brilliant thief decides that the best thing to steal is a fire engine. He finds out that it isn't the best vehicle for a pursuit in terms of performance and visibility   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Orange County, California, fire truck, English-language films, Santa Ana, California, UCI Medical Center, stopped fire truck's path, unidentified man, Anaheim officers  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 7:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, but it makes it super easy to just go through the red lights!
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Trucks have automatics?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had stolen it , it would be a block away behind a building. And just walk away. Take that you drill running bastards !
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It works in grand theft auto
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: Fire Trucks have automatics?


Google says the majority of fire truck transmissions are automatic
 
palelizard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WTF did he think he was going to do with it?
 
neeNHA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope the arresting officer said, "OK, buddy, where's the fire?"
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It works in grand theft auto


Only because of the remote controlled fire hose. Although I did go on the beach putting out bonfires. I was surprised nobody cared.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

palelizard: WTF did he think he was going to do with it?


Roxette - Joyride (Official Video)
Youtube xCorJG9mubk
 
lizyrd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

emonk: Fire Trucks have automatics?


Yeah. The vast, vast majority are. I'd almost be ready to say "all," but I'll hedge because there's probably some department somewhere that still specs manual.  Last manual fire truck I drove was a mid-70s rescue body with a Ford 7000 cab, and that was approaching 20 years ago.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

palelizard: WTF did he think he was going to do with it?


Setting aside the vehicle itself, there is a lot of good and expensive gear on it that you could maybe flip. Think saws, medical equipment, etc. The problem is getting away and having enough time to strip it down.
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: palelizard: WTF did he think he was going to do with it?

Setting aside the vehicle itself, there is a lot of good and expensive gear on it that you could maybe flip. Think saws, medical equipment, etc. The problem is getting away and having enough time to strip it down.


The gear, okay, I can see that. But the vehicle itself is fairly high profile. Any sane chop-shop would be all "Are you calling me on the cellular phone? I don't know you. Who is this? Don't come here, I'm hanging up the phone! Prank caller, prank caller!"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fire Engine
Youtube 16oWtEdC4No
 
emonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: emonk: Fire Trucks have automatics?

Google says the majority of fire truck transmissions are automatic


Then you'd think they have OnStar or something.like a '96 Cadillac.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

emonk: Russ1642: emonk: Fire Trucks have automatics?

Google says the majority of fire truck transmissions are automatic

Then you'd think they have OnStar or something.like a '96 Cadillac.


Orange County Fire Authority has 135 Engines according to the wiki, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_​C​ounty_Fire_Authority There are a lot of commercial tracking devices for big rigs that certainly could be used to monitor and locate equipment or even your own system of tracking.  If it was podunk volunteer fire department, it would be less of a concern.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.