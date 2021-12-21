 Skip to content
(Axios)   The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate since the nation's founding. Wait a minute. What year ends on July 1?   (axios.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have to admit, I don't feel disappointed.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A.R. 245

(After Revolution 245)
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, in case you didn't know, the federal financial year is from July to June, and most descriptions of "year" by the feds means that, since programs and agencies are bound to their funding, not Gregory XIII
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the dying people, and the ones staying home without getting laid, and the foreigners staying out of our plague filled country, it wouldn't have surprised me if the population dropped.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe once all of the bumpkins die off visiting rural areas will be less of a racism-thinly-veiled-as-patriotism shiatshow? Naw, too much to hope for, unfortunately.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Subby, in case you didn't know, the federal financial year is from July to June, and most descriptions of "year" by the feds means that, since programs and agencies are bound to their funding, not Gregory XIII


You should probably call your senator or someone, and ask them to update their records.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently working long hours for stagnant wages to service crippling debts during a pandemic is not the aphrodisiac we were lead to believe it was.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every day is the start of a new year, since there was a day exactly one year ago
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My program year is July 1 through June 30.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want millennials to nut
The student debt you must cut
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LTM, last 12 months, any year you want - subby.

/don't worry, if you count the illegals the population went up significant
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh...the government fiscal year?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is really bad news...

for Section 8 landlords.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is surprising to me as a mid thirties dude because literally everyone I know used the pandemic as an opportunity to have kids

Stuck at home for a year? Why not be stuck at home with the kids you'd have to put in daycare.

/and I mean literally everyone
//even you, farker
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Apparently working long hours for stagnant wages to service crippling debts during a pandemic-


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The "start" of a year is arbitrary anyway.

Tchernobog: Uh...the government fiscal year?


The federal fiscal year starts on October 1.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, in case you didn't know, the federal financial year is from July to June, and most descriptions of "year" by the feds means that, since programs and agencies are bound to their funding, not Gregory XIII


"Weird Al" Yankovic: Off The Deep End - I Was Only Kidding
Youtube FxmsRK4IG6o
/Subby
//Yes I knew that.
///Three is way more than 0.1%
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't want to have kids before, but now I will. Thanks Axios! I'll probably name my future kid(s) Axios.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The fiscal year starts at Midnight on July 01, so that's the end of June 30. Midnight is neither AM or PM, but if you want you can call it AM (while calling Noon PM). If you want to be extremely specific you can say 0000 hours on July 01 or you can label it 2400 hours on June 30.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lincoln65: This is surprising to me as a mid thirties dude because literally everyone I know used the pandemic as an opportunity to have kids

Stuck at home for a year? Why not be stuck at home with the kids you'd have to put in daycare.

/and I mean literally everyone
//even you, farker


*Points and laughs*

I didn't.
My friends didn't.
My mid 30s sister and bro in law? They got a dog.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who the fark wants to bring a child into this farked up world?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not like we've spent the last four years making it virtually impossible to immigrate to America, let alone be respected as an immigrant in America. No, wait, we actually did do those things. Hmm...

Well, at least we haven't been killing our own people in droves as part of a short-sighted quest to stick it to the Democrats running America today. Nope, nope, we just added a cause of death with casualty numbers dwarfed only by those of heart disease and cancer. And now we're overloading our hospitals so much that people with completely unrelated conditions find themselves unable to be treated in a timely manner and are dying sooner. Hmm...

I'm sure glad America makes it easy for adults to raise children through provisions of living wages, universal health coverage, paid parental leave, paid medical care leave, and quality child care! Wait, you can't be serious that America provides NONE of those things. Can you?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's a thought: we don't need our population to increase every single year. I'd actually much prefer that it stabilize.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Who the fark wants to bring a child into this farked up world?


Because the pandemic has made us hang out way more than we like and it is ruining our marriage, so let's make a baby to fix everything.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Who the fark wants to bring a child into this farked up world?


I'm pretty sure that 30 years from now, my nephews will sell me for water rations.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lincoln65: This is surprising to me as a mid thirties dude because literally everyone I know used the pandemic as an opportunity to have kids

Stuck at home for a year? Why not be stuck at home with the kids you'd have to put in daycare.

/and I mean literally everyone
//even you, farker


Not sure what kind of job you have, but mine requires actual working, even from home, and cannot be performed while simultaneously looking after small children.

/unless it's the last hour of the day before my solstice holiday
//then I waste it on Fark
///seriously though, our bosses have been dicks to parents who both have fulltime jobs and have explain you can't just leave a 2 year old totally unattended and expect it to work out.
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Who the fark wants to bring a child into this farked up world country?


Fixed it for you.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
maybe we can convince the GOP the cost of child care, homes, student debt. and lack of wage gains is a national security threat since less kids means less soldiers
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now let's look at the birth vs death rates.

/graphs are from macrotrends.net using data collated from U.N.
//there's a number chart if desired over graphical

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Not sure what kind of job you have, but mine requires actual working, even from home, and cannot be performed while simultaneously looking after small children.


Chains and tazers exist.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, just to clarify, the above graphs are for just USA.
 
wetrat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno subby, I have no idea what month the US was founded
 
pheelix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1.

Subby, read that whole sentence again, slowly, and see if there are any context clues you can infer from it. You'll get there. I have faith in you.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fissile: litespeed74: Who the fark wants to bring a child into this farked up world country?

Fixed it for you.


World's farked.

Car in space shoulda told ya.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Not sure what kind of job you have, but mine requires actual working, even from home, and cannot be performed while simultaneously looking after small children.

Chains and tazers exist.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

/damn dude
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Infinite population growth to "sustain the economy" is such a wonderful and sustainable pyramid scheme and far better than asking rich people to pay taxes.
 
pheelix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The fiscal year starts at Midnight on July 01, so that's the end of June 30. Midnight is neither AM or PM, but if you want you can call it AM (while calling Noon PM). If you want to be extremely specific you can say 0000 hours on July 01 or you can label it 2400 hours on June 30.


That is incorrect. It's been mentioned a couple of times here already, but the US Government's fiscal year runs Oct 1-Sept 30.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My SO and I make just over six figures combined and we couldn't afford it if we wanted to.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The FISCAL year ends on September 30th.

July makes no sense.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would guess that immigration is down due to Covid and that deaths are up due to Covid.  It tracks logically.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The fiscal year starts at Midnight on July 01, so that's the end of June 30. Midnight is neither AM or PM, but if you want you can call it AM (while calling Noon PM). If you want to be extremely specific you can say 0000 hours on July 01 or you can label it 2400 hours on June 30.


The Census schedule goes July to July.  No idea why though.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wetrat: I dunno subby, I have no idea what month the US was founded


March. Seriously.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fiscal years.
Or Physical, as the accountants I talk to say.

usually after the software give them a "fatal arrow"

They usually blame us because we have an 800 # to complain on and microsoft won't pick up
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: My SO and I make just over six figures combined and we couldn't afford it if we wanted to.


My SO and I are in our 40s (she's older than I am) and we're thinking about having a second but it's looking by now it's too late. Took us too long to get stabilized in life.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x647]


I am supposed to believe any Gen-Xer could muster up the optimism to think our opinions, caught as they are between the Scylla and Charybdis of generations, matter enough to express them? Spawn, don't spawn, we're all screwed either way, so it doesn't matter anyhow. Whatever.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The FISCAL year ends on September 30th.

July makes no sense.


A wild-ass guess: it has something to do with July-September being a bit of a peak birthing season. Usually fiscal years and other measurement years intentionally end with a quiet period -- the calm before the storm, so to speak -- which enables people to get their data together. The difference isn't huge, but might be enough to matter.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pheelix: mrmopar5287: The fiscal year starts at Midnight on July 01, so that's the end of June 30. Midnight is neither AM or PM, but if you want you can call it AM (while calling Noon PM). If you want to be extremely specific you can say 0000 hours on July 01 or you can label it 2400 hours on June 30.

That is incorrect. It's been mentioned a couple of times here already, but the US Government's fiscal year runs Oct 1-Sept 30.


Sorry, state (Illinois) fiscal year mixup. My fault for that brain fart.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x647]


What do the boxes in the Zoomers head say?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Here's a thought: we don't need our population to increase every single year. I'd actually much prefer that it stabilize.


The Social Securitu Ponzi scheme depends on increasing population.
 
