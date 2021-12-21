 Skip to content
Why did the ruler of Dubai agree to a divorce settlement that could exceed £500m? Because it was worth it
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum will only pay what he wants and thinks is needed. The UK divorce is only giving one of his wives legal standing to stay in the UK.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the wife was from 'another family' it could have cost him an arm and leg.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because he has hundreds of billions more?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmm...the daughter of a King, the sister of a King.   She is a known public figure.   Also he really likes to play English Horsey Dude so pissing off the UK might not be that great an idea.

He dragged his daughters back, but they weren't that well known.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.
Even more Unpopular opinion: you mom/dad being rich, isn't a valid reason for children support should be beyond food and board and Healthcare.  Jfc.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would you get married with that kind of money?
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So when she's chopped up, the cash still goes to her kids
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because the hitman is only $100k?
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Why would you get married with that kind of money?


It's called a trophy wife.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, and has anyone seen his daughter?
the one last seen in a shaky, terrified cell phone video telling the world she's being held captive?

//only half-joking about the hit man. That is a disturbingly evil soul.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.


What if you came with a degree or trade and that career was put aside either in favor of the other spouses career or to raise kids?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Part of the size of the settlement is to pay for a permanent security detail for the ex-wife because she convinced the judge that at some point someone may have a pop.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. You're telling me these kinds of people (ie. unwanted wives) just don't disappear over there?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.


So assets created during the marriage are...what, burned? 

Even more Unpopular opinion: you mom/dad being rich, isn't a valid reason for children support should be beyond food and board and Healthcare.  Jfc.

Sometimes people have ignorant opinions and then they like to pretend that those opinions aren't dumb, but in fact are just 'unpopular'.  As if some great truth has been revealed, when in actuality, the "great revelation" is that the speaker is an idiot.

Sometimes. Maybe not this time.  But maybe this time.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The other Mr Babyatemydingo said, "They say money can't buy you happiness. But my divorce cost me half a million dollars and it was worth every damn penny!"
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.

What if you came with a degree or trade and that career was put aside either in favor of the other spouses career or to raise kids?


Then live off the kids
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Hmmm...the daughter of a King, the sister of a King.   She is a known public figure.   Also he really likes to play English Horsey Dude so pissing off the UK might not be that great an idea.

He dragged his daughters back, but they weren't that well known.


playing English Horsey Dude came to an end when he had his thugs tap his wifes' cell phone.  He has been uninvited to any horsey events that the Queen attends.  And probably by extension, any horsey events.  You make one little mistake...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Wait. You're telling me these kinds of people (ie. unwanted wives) just don't disappear over there?


They usually do, but this one is the daughter of another king.  Too many people would be asking questions.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.
Even more Unpopular opinion: you mom/dad being rich, isn't a valid reason for children support should be beyond food and board and Healthcare.  Jfc.


Wow, are you ignorant.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: The other Mr Babyatemydingo said, "They say money can't buy you happiness. But my divorce cost me half a million dollars and it was worth every damn penny!"


Separate finances make this a moot point if he and I ever decide to divorce.

Would highly recommend this type of financial arrangement. Eleven years on and we still haven't had a cross word between us.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Sometimes people have ignorant opinions and then they like to pretend that those opinions aren't dumb, but in fact are just 'unpopular'. As if some great truth has been revealed, when in actuality, the "great revelation" is that the speaker is an idiot.


The literary term for this is "dropping a waxbeans"
 
Nattering Nabob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.
Even more Unpopular opinion: you mom/dad being rich, isn't a valid reason for children support should be beyond food and board and Healthcare.  Jfc.


What food? What board? What healthcare? Caviar or McD's? 1 bedroom run down apartment or a Downtown London prime penthouse condo? It looks like about half the money is for security, which is fair as it costs a whole lot of money for several 24/7 guards, armored transportation, security systems, chase vehicles and probably even security where the kids go to school. I am not saying it is not a WHOLE lot of money though....  I remember reading about Harry having a fit when the Royals said they were going to stop footing the security bill for them because it was in the millions per year.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.

What if you came with a degree or trade and that career was put aside either in favor of the other spouses career or to raise kids?

Then live off the kids


Too stringy
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.
Even more Unpopular opinion: you mom/dad being rich, isn't a valid reason for children support should be beyond food and board and Healthcare.  Jfc.


Man you're really gonna freak out when you learn that the payer of child support also pays taxes on that money, can't write it off as childcare costs, and there are zero rules about what child support money is actually spent on.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Unpopular opinion: you should leave with what you came with.

What if you came with a degree or trade and that career was put aside either in favor of the other spouses career or to raise kids?


Dude, you're asking this in a thread about a divorce settlement, there are so many angry Farkers who think child support is theft. 

Seriously, think about all the old divorced men out there, you surely know a few, think how truly angry they are and how they smell of poorly washed clothes and feet.  They are all here right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
