(Huffington Post)   Private equity firms buying up hospice chains. Are you able to afford The Golden Death?   (huffpost.com) divider line
39
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soylent Green is people!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalists are no more capable of self-sacrifice than a man is capable of lifting himself up by his own bootstraps.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Can't afford to live in America, can't afford to die there.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this isn't a clear indication of late stage vulture capitalism I don't know what is. Sickening
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We need to de-privatize certain things.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it took them this long there is a LOT of money in hospice. I worked for a visiting nurse association in IT for 13 years before having my position moved to the hospital that bought the company.

Hospice visits are 4 times the rate that a homecare visit generates, and you can get a lot of discounts in licensing from those sweet sweet dying people. It cut our per user O365 cost down to 3 dollars a month per user.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh private equity firms. Is there anything they can't defile?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The last family member who went into a hospice with end stage cancer was gone before most of us knew that they had been admitted. Seems like they lean real heavy into the sedation these days, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Great. Can't afford to live in America, can't afford to die there.


The dying is free. The palliative end of life care, any shred of dignity & mortal remain disposal costs loads.

\then there's the extras... so many extras...
 
sprgrss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It makes financial sense.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The last family member who went into a hospice with end stage cancer was gone before most of us knew that they had been admitted. Seems like they lean real heavy into the sedation these days, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.


You're not really supposed to intentionally murder hospice patients.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're going to end up warehousing dying people several to a room all laying in their own filth, suffering through hell before they are able to die and it will be called a "brilliant financial bussiness decision."

Guillotines when?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

atomic-age: We need to de-privatize certain things.


In America? Unfortunately they're probably going to privatize MORE things.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's plenty of money to be made from the dying, just ask Eddie Lampert
 
trialpha
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: atomic-age: We need to de-privatize certain things.

In America? Unfortunately they're probably going to privatize MORE things.


I'm amazed they haven't privatized the police yet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which Spice Girl was Ho Spice?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

trialpha: inglixthemad: atomic-age: We need to de-privatize certain things.

In America? Unfortunately they're probably going to privatize MORE things.

I'm amazed they haven't privatized the police yet.


We outsourced that to white supremacists.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My retirement plan is a .45 at 75, so I'm not worried about geriatric hospice.
 
Trevt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to think Douglas Adams was a clever writer with a gleefully bitter line in satire.
These days I'm afraid he might actually have been a prophet of some kind.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Great. Can't afford to live in America, can't afford to die there.


Meh. The nursing homes and hospice places I've visited were depressing and smelled like piss (and not the porn kind).

Give me death by rock and roll...or under a stripper...or at a wild party even if I'm 89. Fark all that quiet room and slowly slipping away while everyone is bored out of their minds shiat.

Seriously...if I'm losing my marbles I'm just going to find a heavily tattooed stripper with nipple rings, pay her a stack of cash and tell her what to do such that I end up out of commission in short order.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: fragMasterFlash: The last family member who went into a hospice with end stage cancer was gone before most of us knew that they had been admitted. Seems like they lean real heavy into the sedation these days, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

You're not really supposed to intentionally murder hospice patients.


The longer they still breathe, the longer that money spigot stays open.
 
Randrew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Which Spice Girl was Ho Spice?


The dementia must be hitting you early.

It was you.  YOU are Ho Spice!
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
can my last wishes in hospice be doxxing the Dorilton guy and wringing his worthless neck?
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, I know this industry.  I worked in billing for one of the big boys while my sister worked as a nurse for them.  It's got a lot of opportunities for abuse - lots of documentation & dates to fudge, lots of ambiguous language a marketer can use to push a doc to "clarify", etc.

I've seen patients who've been on hospice for 4 years, because they meet the qualifications on paper - however, their continued survival at 4 years later says they probably shouldn't be on hospice.

(Also, that was one of the better articles on medical billing stuff in general I've seen)
 
Randrew
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: Dictatorial_Flair: fragMasterFlash: The last family member who went into a hospice with end stage cancer was gone before most of us knew that they had been admitted. Seems like they lean real heavy into the sedation these days, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

You're not really supposed to intentionally murder hospice patients.

The longer they still breathe, the longer that money spigot stays open.


If my family will just listen to me and heed my wishes, when my time comes I'll be wheeled up to the crematorium furnace with a syringe of fentanyl and a few minutes to myself,
 
Randrew
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Inchoate: can my last wishes in hospice be doxxing the Dorilton guy and wringing his worthless neck?


Calvin Lo of Hong Kong.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: fifthofzen: Great. Can't afford to live in America, can't afford to die there.

Meh. The nursing homes and hospice places I've visited were depressing and smelled like piss (and not the porn kind).

Give me death by rock and roll...or under a stripper...or at a wild party even if I'm 89. Fark all that quiet room and slowly slipping away while everyone is bored out of their minds shiat.

Seriously...if I'm losing my marbles I'm just going to find a heavily tattooed stripper with nipple rings, pay her a stack of cash and tell her what to do such that I end up out of commission in short order.


The ending of Old Yeller was bad enough to watch, I don't need to re-enact it with a parent.

"Yes, Mama. But you were my mom, I'll do it."
 
exparrot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would rather pay for a kick-ass death vs a kick-ass funeral.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The central bank has printed so much money, like 7 trillion dollars (i.e. it's "increased the size of its balance sheet"):

Fark user imageView Full Size


It injects it into the economy via Wall Street and the government. It's always seeking some return, some place to "invest". Hospitals, veterinary offices, dentists, now hospice... if a true populist ever appeared on the political scene, he would decimate both the Republicans and Democrats.

Both parties are different on social issues, but on economic issues, their words, sound and fury, are a little different, but their actions are always on the same page. Whatever makes them wealthy and powerful is number 1, and whatever keeps Wall Street, their financiers, wealthy and powerful number 2.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Randrew: Inchoate: can my last wishes in hospice be doxxing the Dorilton guy and wringing his worthless neck?

Calvin Lo of Hong Kong.


I read the article, yeah, but for a proper doxxin' we need more deets.
Everybody who owns a private equity firm is dead weight on humanity and ought to be cast into the sea.
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Soylent Green is people!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanatoriums for everyone!
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scalpod: Sliding Carp: Soylent Green is people!

[Fark user image 400x214]

[Fark user image 250x229]

Thanatoriums for everyone!


I always really liked the euthanasia scene in that movie.  Load me up on Versed and Beethoven and warm lighting and you can make my carcass into all the soylent delight you please.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't you OD on heroin for like $50?
 
hershy799
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So if their goal is to get as many patients as possible, then they just pump you full of morphine and bump you off ASAP?

Sign me up, I don't want to drag out my death. It's a disservice to everybody, in my opinion.

/I'll probably drop dead of a widowmaker heart attack, in which case the joke's on private equity.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khatores: fifthofzen: Great. Can't afford to live in America, can't afford to die there.

Meh. The nursing homes and hospice places I've visited were depressing and smelled like piss (and not the porn kind).


...

What does porn piss smell like?
 
Randrew
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Can't you OD on heroin for like $50?


You are smarter than me for using fewer words.  But I've got my sight set on fentanyl.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bthom37: Hey, I know this industry.  I worked in billing for one of the big boys while my sister worked as a nurse for them.  It's got a lot of opportunities for abuse - lots of documentation & dates to fudge, lots of ambiguous language a marketer can use to push a doc to "clarify", etc.

I've seen patients who've been on hospice for 4 years, because they meet the qualifications on paper - however, their continued survival at 4 years later says they probably shouldn't be on hospice.

(Also, that was one of the better articles on medical billing stuff in general I've seen)


I knew one of those. Before Covid finally pushed her over the edge, she teetered with End Stage Renal Disease for years. An infection would bring her close, then it would back away. Rinse and Repeat.

It was horrible.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Capitalists spend enormous amount of time and money predicting the next gold rush. I wouldn't be surprised if they are investing in hospice care facilities in part to position themselves for the coming right to die legislation and following onslaught. I can see how investors could see it as it an easy transition - an "additional service" if you will - from hospice to death-on-demand.

Also...
The one thing that I wish hospice personnel had told us is that the hospice drugs are not euthanizing the patient. They are not hastening death. They are not killing your loved one.

Not yet.
 
Randrew
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hershy799: So if their goal is to get as many patients as possible, then they just pump you full of morphine and bump you off ASAP?


Alex_Lee: Also...
The one thing that I wish hospice personnel had told us is that the hospice drugs are not euthanizing the patient. They are not hastening death. They are not killing your loved one.

Not yet.


No, it's implied that the longer you hang around, the more money they can collect.
 
