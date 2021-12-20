 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   You moved the cemetery, but you left the bodies, didn't you? You son of a biatch, you left the bodies and you only moved the head stones   (npr.org) divider line
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The affluent have always been shiatty to minorities and the poor. Same as it ever was.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it's Florida we should consider it fortunate that it's not a mass grave.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "The finds are forcing communities to come to terms with their history and racist policies that targeted Black neighborhoods."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbara Sorey-Love

I feel sorey for this lady. She must sound like she's apologizing to everyone all the time.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're here!"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just not right, building a parking lot over a cemetery. Soil that fertile should be used for a garden or golf course.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find the graves of those responsible, and remove them to an unmarked grave in a landfill
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing would never have happened if the Amerindians had taught them how to properly haunt burial disruptors.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have used the European way
https://www.catacombes.paris.fr/en
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they find it, were they putting in a pool?

/DNRTFA
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is from Poltergeist. I HAVE THIS MOVIE
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Find the graves of those responsible, and remove them to an unmarked grave in a landfill


That would certainly show them!
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Thank God you found me.'

JFC, how recently was he buried?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?


And at what point does Grace robbing become archeology?
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?


Look at Colma, CA... We (our society) moves graves all the time.  There are right ways and wrong ways to do that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?

And at what point does Grace robbing become archeology?


*grave stupid autocorrect
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?


The Invisible Sky WizardTM will smite you if you do.

So, no.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously burn it all down. Just farking burn it. For farks sake
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Barbara Sorey-Love

I feel sorey for this lady. She must sound like she's apologizing to everyone all the time.


She must like it, hyphenated names are dumb
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another councilman said he wasn't sure the city should be held responsible for something done nearly 70 years ago.

"We should also ban teaching Critical Race Theory.  Again."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An unmarked African American cemetery with hundreds of graves has been found at the site of a downtown office building in Clearwater, Fla.

Since this happened in Scientologyville, these graves may be fresher than most.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kit Fister:  And at what point does Grace robbing become archeology?

Exactly. Archeologists are just glorified grave robbers. At what point does it become okay to proceed with stealing someone's bones and analyzing them? Or just taking torniquets that are lying with the body?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The Invisible Sky WizardTM will smite you if you do.

So, no.


Damn. There goes my Friday night.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hell I'm surprised florida legislators haven't passed a bill to just plow the bodies into the ground and pave over em. They really are just that evil.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: And at what point does Grace robbing become archeology?


Generally, when it's no longer in living memory is the accepted standard. The Victorian era is now starting to open to archaeology. Legal answer: it depends on where you are, and what you're digging (if it's Native American that's another basket of issues), but in the USA it's generally one hundred years (with permission).

At least that's my understanding, if anyone has industry expertise please correct me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?

And at what point does Grace robbing become archeology?


If you wear a fedora and carry a whip it's not grave robbing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?


It's just rotting meat
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But don't you dare teach that America was bad to black people
 
Tman144
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another councilman said he wasn't sure the city should be held responsible for something done nearly 70 years ago.

Oh, blow it out your ass. Who the hell should be held responsible then? I bet you wouldn't be so ready to let bygones be bygones if it were your grandmother who ended up buried under a parking lot.

Some of the graves are under the parking lot at Tropicana Field

I guess that explains why the Rays are cursed then. Well, that and the tightwad ownership and lack of attendance.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Is it morally just to unearth graves? If you fark with someone's grave, isn't that bad juju?


In a related story, my brothers put me in charge of tossing all the jesus-y and holy stuff after our mom died.  Straight in the dumpster.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looking back at racist laws?  Sounds like CRT to me!

Seriously though, this really might be studied under CRT. In law schools. The only place where CRT is really studied despite what right wing media has told you.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damnit, Florida, do you want smelly zombies in your swimming pool? Because this is how you get smelly zombies in your swimming pool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I went over and looked in the burial site," she says. "And it was like the skeleton was looking up at me saying, 'Thank God you found me.'"

Then it pushed me into a vat of acid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Al Czervik was right. Cemeteries and gold courses ARE the biggest waste of prime real estate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Al Czervik was right. Cemeteries and gold courses ARE the biggest waste of prime real estate.[Fark user image image 425x409]


Golf courses. Always proof read before you post.
 
