(France 24)   Scientists discover brain region that responds to clitoris. In men, it's been narrowed down to everything above the Adam's apple   (france24.com) divider line
52
52 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.


Maybe they meant "below"?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know. When I see a clitoris, my entire brain definitely kicks into gear.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jonjr215: I don't know. When I see a clitoris, my entire brain definitely kicks into gear.


If it hadn't been before, the one you're looking at isn't actually in the room with you.
Unless you already paid.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.


Having a stroke?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Tasp?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, it's clitor-"us", not clitor-"me".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

I would be very, VERY impressed if they somehow managed to make this a double-blind study.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging"

Was this captured on tape.. for um, you know, science?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went way out of their way to make some over the underwear vibrators for this study.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.

Having a stroke?


He's thinking about a clitoris, so....
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

I would be very, VERY impressed if they somehow managed to make this a double-blind study.


What did they use for the control group, and how disappointed were they?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait.  🐥 🐥 got 🧠 🧠.
Always assumed that's why it's called giving 🧠
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the scientists in question...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's easy for me to find, even in Danish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Above the Adam's Apple is the secondary logic unit, not the primary.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PirateKing: TWX: FTFA: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

I would be very, VERY impressed if they somehow managed to make this a double-blind study.

What did they use for the control group, and how disappointed were they?


Ever seen the disappointed women in the Anime room at a small local science fiction convention?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

guestguy: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

[i.imgur.com image 419x346] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: It's easy for me to find, even in Danish.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Damn that's a big Klit.
 
Pinner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was on a date a looong time ago when the little man in the boat made an appearance.
Had to double take. It was more like a sumo wrestler in a small raft.
I like gumdrops.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: PirateKing: TWX: FTFA: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

I would be very, VERY impressed if they somehow managed to make this a double-blind study.

What did they use for the control group, and how disappointed were they?

Ever seen the disappointed women in the Anime room at a small local science fiction convention?


I can honestly say I've never seen women in the anime room at a science fiction convention.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I don't know. When I see a clitoris, my entire brain definitely kicks into gear.


Brain: <Registers clitoris>
Face: "Oh wow, the perfect parking spot!"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PirateKing: TWX: FTFA: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

I would be very, VERY impressed if they somehow managed to make this a double-blind study.

What did they use for the control group, and how disappointed were they?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/jeeze. Those threads are almost a decade old?!
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: guestguy: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

[i.imgur.com image 419x346] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 540x535]


Ha!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.

Having a stroke?


Why? You wanna help?

I can't typing.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Boojum2k: dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.

Having a stroke?

Why? You wanna help?

I can't typing.


Are you asking for help typing or stroking?


That's not a no. . .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first wife had a child before we met and according to her, since giving birth, she could only get an orgasm by oral stimulation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A new scientific study published Monday has identified the brain region linked to genital touch in women, and found that it was more developed in volunteers who reported having more sex.

Use it or lose it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can find it in the mouthwash aisle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: dionysusaur: Boojum2k: dionysusaur: If that were true, most men could find it.  Subby's thinking of the vulva, butcas usual, is using thebwrong noun.

Having a stroke?

Why? You wanna help?

I can't typing.

Are you asking for help typing or stroking?


That's not a no. . .


The "C" and "B" keys are right above the space bar. It's easy to hit the letter instead.

I've done it myself.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They were stimulated eight times, for 10 seconds each time, interspersed with 10 seconds of rest.

So... it was like pulling a train of eight Farkers, then.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: They were stimulated eight times, for 10 seconds each time, interspersed with 10 seconds of rest.

So... it was like pulling a train of eight Farkers, then.


What did they do for the other 7 times?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females


wow...wonder who got that wonderful job. It's gotta be better than masturbating caged animals for research.

At the bar:

Patron: Hey what do you do for a living?
Man: Well, funny you should ask. I manually stimulate women's clitoris for scientific research. Just the other day, I did 20 women!
Patron: Please tell me your company is hiring...
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: leeksfromchichis: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females

wow...wonder who got that wonderful job. It's gotta be better than masturbating caged animals for research.

At the bar:

Patron: Hey what do you do for a living?
Man: Well, funny you should ask. I manually stimulate women's clitoris for scientific research. Just the other day, I did 20 women!
Patron: Please tell me your company is hiring...


I imagined him saying this as if he had a mouth full of novacain...
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females--

"At the same time?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guestguy: I imagined him saying this as if he had a mouth full of novacain..


Ah see, I imagined him saying that as he was taking a shot of whiskey and slamming the shot glass down.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hammettman: "At the same time?"


Yeah yeah, a line from Clerks, but in reality, 20 women at the same time?  That department would need 20 men to each woman.

Like at the "clit room" at Caligula's residence in Rome.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: My first wife had a child before we met and according to her, since giving birth, she could only get an orgasm by oral stimulation.


I can help with that 😝👅👅👅 if you're tired...
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean the Coalition for the Liberation of Itinerant Treedwellers?

\themselves an offshoot of the LABIA
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.imgur.com image 426x239]


That doesn't look like Rachel Riley.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I can help with that 😝👅👅👅 if you're tired...


I guess you didn't read the part where I said she was my first wife...

If you're near San Diego, CA I am sure she would love to meet you.

She's been known to sleep around.

thus why she is my first wife. I'm on number 3 now.  and her parts work just fine!
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.imgur.com image 426x239]


Also:


Rachel Riley as a Viking
Youtube tVjP2RA1XXQ

/NSFW
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Previous studies had sometimes placed it under the representation of the foot, others near that of the hip.

Not the throat?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: guestguy: The research involved stimulating the clitorises of 20 adult females while their brains were scanned using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

[i.imgur.com image 419x346] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 540x535]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never really understood the "men can't find the clitoris" trope - I mean, I'm a dark gods d#mned virgin and I can reliably find it 🤦🏻♂
 
