 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Fark tag up for sale soon. Only slightly used   (gizmodo.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Natural gas, Fossil fuel, Carbon dioxide, natural gas industry, fossil fuel use, Greenhouse gas, Coal, new fossil fuel facilities  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Dec 2021 at 10:03 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thought the mouse would buy the sunshine state.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So.... Plato's cave it is then...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alechemist: Thought the mouse would buy the sunshine state.


The largest human trap ran by a mouse.
 
detonator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, that's ONE way to save the Everglades. The whole state will be flooded.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a great bastion of the free market! Such freedom in that state! You must buy what I tell you to buy!

More evidence of the complete and utter BS that comes out of Nazi mouths about anything to do with freedom or America.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd think that an entire state that could be made non-existent by a three-foot rise in sea level would be far more sensitive to climate change. But, Florida gonna Florida...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Florida sinking into the ocean may be long overdue but we will still have to bail them out with a couple more decades of seasonal disaster relief before we can officially give up on that lost cause.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yay Capitalism
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ALEC is alive and well.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not this asshole again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know how I feel about residential natural gas bans. I can get behind strict regulations for industry and power generation but individuals having a gas stove or fireplace?
I don't know all the data but going after small consumers first sounds like big business writing laws to screw over the little guys.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No Fossil Fuels? No Gas, No Oil, No Coal?

All Electric?

Gonna be a bunch of used cars on the market in Florida, Tourism will take a hit if you can't get Gasoline, who is that again making Electric Semis?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blastoh: So.... Plato's cave it is then...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.