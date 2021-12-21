 Skip to content
 
(WKRN Nashville)   You put the suitcase in the dumpster, it goes to the landfill and everything is cool. But no, you had to put the suitcase next to the dumpster. You had one job. One   (wkrn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Make that coffee to go...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body found in suitcase by dumpster

Some one get that body-finding dumpster a medal.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The monogram was a dead giveaway
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.


My dad used to have a MASSIVE Samsonite suitcase he used for work travel. He let me take it to college so I could get all my shiat into the dorm.

Turns out, it could also haul 4 30-packs of Keystone and 2 24-packs of Coors. Wheeled it by the RAs a couple times. Quite obvious there was well over 130lbs in there (putting more muscle strain trying to keep it from pulling straight down than pulling it). You could definitely fit a person in it (I know because I got in it to see if I could fit), but I agree that getting it up and over was probably what stopped 'em.

/Eventually broke a wheel getting beer into the dorms one night
//Dad wasn't happy when he found out
///He did laugh at the reason why
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.

My dad used to have a MASSIVE Samsonite suitcase he used for work travel. He let me take it to college so I could get all my shiat into the dorm.

Turns out, it could also haul 4 30-packs of Keystone and 2 24-packs of Coors. Wheeled it by the RAs a couple times. Quite obvious there was well over 130lbs in there (putting more muscle strain trying to keep it from pulling straight down than pulling it). You could definitely fit a person in it (I know because I got in it to see if I could fit), but I agree that getting it up and over was probably what stopped 'em.

/Eventually broke a wheel getting beer into the dorms one night
//Dad wasn't happy when he found out
///He did laugh at the reason why


My husband has a Vietnam era parachute bag.  That thing is fantastic for travel (it's been from Alaska to Hawaii) and could hold a body.   We went to San Diego last month and I packed everything in it.  Christ that thing weighed a farkton.   It took both of us to carry it back when we landed in Portland (we somehow would up bringing back more weight than went we left).   I'm trying to figure out how to attach wheels to it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use two bags instead?  Oh the blood part seeping out messes it up.

Can't believe the mafia etc haven't found a body dumping solution which doesn't look like a body bag. Not everyone has the cut and seal option you know.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a dumpster for a work site the other week, the next day there was a large piece of luggage in it, getting a kick.

/No I never opened it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Got a dumpster for a work site the other week, the next day there was a large piece of luggage in it, getting a kick.

/No I never opened it.


True story?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it would be safe to leave the suitcase in the dumpster either, unless one knows the schedule for collection and can be assured that it'll remain undisturbed by homeless/dumpster-divers because it was only in there for a short time.

If one doesn't know the schedule then it seems that odds would be too high that either a dumpster-diver would find it, or that the smell would start to attract attention.

And for all we know, this was found next to the dumpster because it had been put into the dumpster and a dumpster-diver (be they homeless or otherwise) found it and pulled it out to see what was so heavy inside, only to abandon it on making that grisly discovery, noping-out due to not wanting to be involved but leaving it where someone else would find it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was heavy.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.


Exactly my thought

/CSI: Fark
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You ever lift a body into a dumpster?  It's friggin' heavy!
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just use two bags instead?  Oh the blood part seeping out messes it up.

Can't believe the mafia etc haven't found a body dumping solution which doesn't look like a body bag. Not everyone has the cut and seal option you know.


The more one processes the body, the greater the likelihood of leaving evidence at the scene or on one's person.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See, and people wonder why I keep vats of sodium hydroxide at work.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.


I've tried to carry a squirming kid and put them in a top bunk.  I know I couldn't get the leverage to put a whole body over my head, with my arms extended no matter how much I worked out.  Gravity takes over at a certain point, but getting to that tipping point, no way for me to do it.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: scottydoesntknow: Dewey Fidalgo: One thing about cramming a body into a suitcase***.  It weighs a lot.   Probably tried to toss it in the dumpster, but gave up.

***I assume, as I have never crammed a body into a suitcase, etc...just to be clear.

My dad used to have a MASSIVE Samsonite suitcase he used for work travel. He let me take it to college so I could get all my shiat into the dorm.

Turns out, it could also haul 4 30-packs of Keystone and 2 24-packs of Coors. Wheeled it by the RAs a couple times. Quite obvious there was well over 130lbs in there (putting more muscle strain trying to keep it from pulling straight down than pulling it). You could definitely fit a person in it (I know because I got in it to see if I could fit), but I agree that getting it up and over was probably what stopped 'em.

/Eventually broke a wheel getting beer into the dorms one night
//Dad wasn't happy when he found out
///He did laugh at the reason why

My husband has a Vietnam era parachute bag.  That thing is fantastic for travel (it's been from Alaska to Hawaii) and could hold a body.   We went to San Diego last month and I packed everything in it.  Christ that thing weighed a farkton.   It took both of us to carry it back when we landed in Portland (we somehow would up bringing back more weight than went we left).   I'm trying to figure out how to attach wheels to it.


This might work for you...

https://www.amazon.com/Folding-Alumin​i​um-Luggage-Trolley-Bungee/dp/B09K59SMJ​T/ref=sr_1_52?crid=28142Q30VOGLE&keywo​rds=Handtruck+Cart&qid=1640112408&s=hi​&sprefix=hand+truck+cart%2Ctools%2C390​&sr=1-52

I have one similar that I would recommend, but it was marked "currently unavailable".
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: fiddlehead: Got a dumpster for a work site the other week, the next day there was a large piece of luggage in it, getting a kick.

/No I never opened it.

True story?


Maybe I should have at least poked it? Figured out if it was full or empty?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously Subby's never tried lifting a body into a dumpster. They're farking heavy.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't think it would be safe to leave the suitcase in the dumpster either, unless one knows the schedule for collection and can be assured that it'll remain undisturbed by homeless/dumpster-divers because it was only in there for a short time.


Probably varies from place to place.  Where I live now, if something is still usable and free, it's either left curbside or next to the dumpster.  Stuff IN the dumpster?  That's staying put.

I agree about timing, though.  Either you want a dumpster that was emptied about 1 day ago (so the suitcase isn't the only thing in there, but most of the ensuing trash will cover it) or one that's just about full so you know it'll be emptied soon.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Proper Body Disposal (using pigs)
Youtube u3qy4Zv4snI
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just use two bags instead?  Oh the blood part seeping out messes it up.

Can't believe the mafia etc haven't found a body dumping solution which doesn't look like a body bag. Not everyone has the cut and seal option you know.


partingglance.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/ta da!
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just use two bags instead?  Oh the blood part seeping out messes it up.

Can't believe the mafia etc haven't found a body dumping solution which doesn't look like a body bag. Not everyone has the cut and seal option you know.


Should they choose to not leave a body, the Mafia and other large criminal gangs have well established rules on how to handle things. Generally they have the disposal ready before the murder is even done.

This person didn't know what the hell they were doing. It's not that hard, particularly since they already had the suitcase in a vehicle to even get it to the dumpster. Allow me to illustrate how to dispose of heavy objects as a single person without killing yourself.

1) Get body-filled suitcase into the trunk, back of the truck or back of the minivan or SUV.

2) Bring along two or three 2x6 or 2x8, very strong pieces of lumber, all 6 or 8 feet long.

3) Back the vehicle up to the dumpster and open the dumpster.

4) Put the boards securely between the vehicle and the dumpster, forming a bridge.

5) Scoot the suitcase along the bridge. Take your time. Push it into the dumpster and cover it with other trash.

6) Find a good attorney.

No, I don't dispose of bodies but I do occasionally have to handle other heavy objects by myself so I've learned some strategies. I once worked in weed and we had to get rid of the dirt from every crop. Sometimes it was still wet and they could get very heavy.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great. Now ive got the song "man in a suitcase" by the Police going thru my head....thank Subby.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Body found in suitcase by dumpster

Some one get that body-finding dumpster a medal.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Memphis the average body weighs about 250 pounds. It was probably impossible to lift.

/You combine BBQ, soul food, fried chicken, southern cooking, and lots of other good tasting stuff and you'll need 2 belts.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: jaivirtualcard: Just use two bags instead?  Oh the blood part seeping out messes it up.

Can't believe the mafia etc haven't found a body dumping solution which doesn't look like a body bag. Not everyone has the cut and seal option you know.

Should they choose to not leave a body, the Mafia and other large criminal gangs have well established rules on how to handle things. Generally they have the disposal ready before the murder is even done.

This person didn't know what the hell they were doing. It's not that hard, particularly since they already had the suitcase in a vehicle to even get it to the dumpster. Allow me to illustrate how to dispose of heavy objects as a single person without killing yourself.

1) Get body-filled suitcase into the trunk, back of the truck or back of the minivan or SUV.

2) Bring along two or three 2x6 or 2x8, very strong pieces of lumber, all 6 or 8 feet long.

3) Back the vehicle up to the dumpster and open the dumpster.

4) Put the boards securely between the vehicle and the dumpster, forming a bridge.

5) Scoot the suitcase along the bridge. Take your time. Push it into the dumpster and cover it with other trash.

6) Find a good attorney.

No, I don't dispose of bodies but I do occasionally have to handle other heavy objects by myself so I've learned some strategies. I once worked in weed and we had to get rid of the dirt from every crop. Sometimes it was still wet and they could get very heavy.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby is assuming the murderer didn't want the body to be found.  That is a bad assumption, IMHO.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Obviously Subby's never tried lifting a body into a dumpster. They're farking heavy.


You're always gonna have problems lifting a body in one piece. Apparently the best thing to do is cut up a corpse into six pieces and pile it all together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh Memphis, never change
 
