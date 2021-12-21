 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   New York City, where public employees get paid so badly, they have to borrow rent money from homeless people   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, New York City, Debt, city employees, Jacqueline Brown-Fernandez, Manhattan homeless shelter, New York, residents of the shelter, Loan  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 8:12 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welcome to America in 2021.

The role of welfare has been hollowed out to the point where the vast majority of all welfare services are contracted out to non-governmental agencies or private organizations.

These orgs take a significant cut of public tax dollars while screwing over the public by providing bare bone "services" AND screwing over it's own employees by paying them a pittance.

/this system will not withstand any further societal upheaval over the next 5 to 10 years
//
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like they were just pissed at seeing people take advantage of social services and snapped while some farker responds with a misleading headline that is eagerly echoed by rubes in the comments section.

No I didn't read it. Am I right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See the rent IStoo high
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Homeless man in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She agreed to resign from the department as punishment for violating City Charter rules on public servants using their position for personal gain.

Hey, just like they do in the federal government.

/s
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit like they were homeless by choice, not by necessity.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"She agreed to resign from the department as punishment for violating City Charter rules on public servants using their position for personal gain."

She was in wrong wing of politics, if she wanted to pull off crap like this she should have ran for congress.
 
moku9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
wait, is there an app for this?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "She agreed to resign from the department as punishment for violating City Charter rules on public servants using their position for personal gain."

She was in wrong wing of politics, if she wanted to pull off crap like this she should have ran for congress.


What are you thinking, Farken?  She wouldn't do well at all, she obviously doesn't understand the rules.  She actually paid them back as agreed

/doesn't make it right, no - but it makes her FAR too moral for modern Congress
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.