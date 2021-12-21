 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Want Swiss citizenship? Rule Number 1: Never ask for less cowbell   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 12:49 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is this news? Those are both completely valid reasons to deny someone citizenship.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer


I'm OK with this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer


So their neighbours just really hated them and the reasons given are their excuses.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't calling her a vegan and annoying kind of redundant?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer


That actually doesn't sound like a bad way to handle it. At the very least, it takes the person's contributions and social impact into consideration by default...

//also, username checks out.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
there are holes in the Swiss citizenship policies
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: there are holes in the Swiss citizenship policies


Yeah, but the flag is a big plus.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think most Americans would benefit from a system like this, but only if we apply it to the people who were born here.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: there are assholes in the Swiss citizenship policies


FTFY.
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IgG4: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

I'm OK with this.


I'm not, because earlier in the thread it says a neo-Nazi became Swiss this way.

Ordinary citizens should not be the ones who get to decide who becomes a citizen. Imagine if we did that in the US.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

That actually doesn't sound like a bad way to handle it. At the very least, it takes the person's contributions and social impact into consideration by default...

//also, username checks out.


"Too Muslim. Denied." Don't have to go too far back in time when the Protestants and Catholics were still fighting up there.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I heard about this woman on NPR. It sounded a little more complicated than "lol vegans." Was pretty interesting. It's not like she doesn't have any friends in the town, but she ruffled some feathers because she was upset that church bells woke her up super early every morning. Seemed like she would have had more success in a more urban part of Switzerland.

/something tells me farkers are more sympathetic to "people annoyed by church bells" than "vegans."
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It wasn't that she was a vegan or had some concerns about animal abuse, she was also into Crossfit.
 
Pincy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

That actually doesn't sound like a bad way to handle it. At the very least, it takes the person's contributions and social impact into consideration by default...

//also, username checks out.


Unless you're a minority living in a community of racists.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There seem to be pros and cons to Swiss citizenship. On the one hand, things like this are negative. On the other hand, the flag is a big plus.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Soup4Bonnie: there are holes in the Swiss citizenship policies

Yeah, but the flag is a big plus.


How long have you been waiting to use that?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ordinary citizens should not be the ones who get to decide who becomes a citizen.


Here's where if I highlighted people based on their politics and/or humor, I'd have some idea whether this statement is serious.  But I don't, so I have no idea at all.

I like it for it's Judge Dredd vibe though.

'CItizenship is a serious business... far too serious to leave to mere citizens."
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an NPR story months ago?

Oh yeah. 2019.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IgG4: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

I'm OK with this.


Yeah, because allowing people to vote on whether to grant rights to another person can't possibly go wrong.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't come between the Swiss and their cows.  They'll turn you into Emmentaler.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of those reasons are BS, but the one with the vegan lady who didn't like the cowbells that he neighbors thought was annoying?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The most troubling part is that Switzerland lacks birthright citizenship.  It's not exactly surprising that rich people manage to get special treatment, and it's a bit inane that some things that shouldn't particularly matter (like animal pens in the zoo) are used too, but denying someone citizenship when they're born there, particularly if their parents are permanent residents there, is something I wholeheartedly disagree with.

Obviously Switzerland isn't the only nation with this problem, but it seems that a lot of nations with disproportionate emphasis on banking seem to have this problem.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lived in Geneva for a while. The place is depressing as fk.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark the Swiss. Euro-trash.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cowbells actually do hurt cows. Ironically, they discovered this in Switzerland, by the AgSci department of ETH Zurich, one of world's best universities.
 
DVD
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Opacity: It wasn't that she was a vegan or had some concerns about animal abuse, she was also into Crossfit.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently, someone also accidently told the Army about Crossfit, and we lost the old APFT.  RIP 82 pushups to max.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A vegan

Sweet jebus throw her in a camp in Poland
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: IgG4: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

I'm OK with this.

Yeah, because allowing people to vote on whether to grant rights to another person can't possibly go wrong.


I absolutely love getting to see what Farkers will advocate for elsewhere, with apparently zero awareness of just how outraged they'd be with how the same policies would play out here.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Somaticasual: eurotrader: Being a long term legal resident in Switzerland basically just requires cash. To become a citizen requires a vote by the local citizens to decide if they want you as a Swiss citizen. It has been law for decades or longer

That actually doesn't sound like a bad way to handle it. At the very least, it takes the person's contributions and social impact into consideration by default...

//also, username checks out.

"Too Muslim. Denied." Don't have to go too far back in time when the Protestants and Catholics were still fighting up there.


Good Point, unfortunately
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.