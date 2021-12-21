 Skip to content
(Twitter) Boobies Subby plans on getting ten more booster shots this season. I'll be invincible   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damnit. And I just got mine a couple hours ago.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
😭why do I not live there and not in Texas
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's open to the 5-17 year olds that are eligible for vaccination.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want an air embolism by a floppy pharmacy student who looks like she'd rather have woken up dead?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dear Dr Fauci Penthouse,
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't even know the Boobies tag still existed.  So strange to see it a again.  Sure is dusty in here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also available:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I didn't even know the Boobies tag still existed.  So strange to see it a again.  Sure is dusty in here.


You might need to use some moisturizer.
 
lurkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Free (T) DAP dances, too?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
is this the correct line?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x530]


I got ripped off, none of the vaccine givers at my Walgreens looked like that.

They were very nice though.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: I wonder if it's open to the 5-17 year olds that are eligible for vaccination.


*something something* hidden under a mattress...

/there's a joke in there somewhere
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The pharmacist who gave me my booster was very pretty.  Sent my wife up there to get her booster there later in the day as the process was very quick, and my wife said the Pharmacist remembered who you were.

I was thinking "you bet she remembered me". Then my wife said it was because my first dose was J & J and they don't get many in there with that as their first dose.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice. Well I unfortunately have to wait until the 30th to get my booster. (Had COVID late February, 1st Pfizer before Memorial Day Weekend, 2nd mid-June, then went to Atlantic City the next day!)
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wobambo: [i.kym-cdn.com image 528x448]


Not quite sure what this means but I wouldn't trust that penguin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And here I am, being incentivized by my own health and the well-being of those around me like a sucker!
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 496x278]


That was my least favorite part of that movie!
Him, standing in that pose, as the liquid nitrogen falls on him.
Just....dumb
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: And here I am, being incentivized by my own health and the well-being of those around me like a sucker!


It mentions a $300 value of "incentives" for those that show up with proof of 2 shots + booster.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buntz: DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 496x278]

That was my least favorite part of that movie!
Him, standing in that pose, as the liquid nitrogen falls on him.
Just....dumb


It's a Bond film.

Cheesy deaths are required.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fapping intensifies.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So what we're learning is that Subby has repeatedly been told "it's just a little prick..."
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buntz: DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 496x278]

That was my least favorite part of that movie!
Him, standing in that pose, as the liquid nitrogen falls on him.
Just....dumb


It's funny.  I liked Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, but I didn't really like the movies that he was in.  They ranged from poorly-cast and improbable to outright stupidly cast and failing the flying-monkey test.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: Wobambo: [i.kym-cdn.com image 528x448]

Not quite sure what this means but I wouldn't trust that penguin.

[Fark user image 348x250]


Not sure either. Was looking at ennui and nihilism memes and it got a chuckle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: And here I am, being incentivized by my own health and the well-being of those around me like a sucker!


There you go, thinking with your brain.  A lot of males "think" with another organ.
 
