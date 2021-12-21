 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Satanic Church installs statue of Baphomet next to Nativity in Illinois State Capitol. Naturally, the Catholic Bishop is outraged, because main tenets of the CoS are to never harm children and sex is only okay when consensual   (yahoo.com) divider line
55
    More: Ironic, Christmas, United States Capitol, Satanic Temple, year's display, third year, Sunday, Springfield, Illinois, satanic holiday  
•       •       •

1236 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 1:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
should have no place in this Capitol

He is so close to getting it, so close.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how Jesus be comin' into people right and left, but the Devil needs consent to enter.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the Satanic Temple
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I love the Satanic Temple


The Playboy Foundation used to fight for our first amendment rights. Now, it seems the Satanic Temple has taken over the fight. More power to 'em!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Christians: If a government facility allows holiday symbols of one religion, they should be required to allow any others that want to do likewise. Shut up and deal with it. Or resign yourselves to not doing a display on government property.

/Presbyterian
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: labman: I love the Satanic Temple

The Playboy Foundation used to fight for our first amendment rights. Now, it seems the Satanic Temple has taken over the fight. More power to 'em!


The Freedom From Religion Foundation does some good work, too. Looking for a last minute Christmas Gift for your God bothering friends and relatives? Sponsor a membership for them!

https://ffrf.org/
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I love how Jesus be comin' into people right and left, but the Devil needs consent to enter.


And even when Jesus does bother to ask for permission, well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Yahoo disable comments on their site? That used to be the only reason to ever click on a yahoo news article. To lol at the rubes...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#OnlyFair
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan is pretty farking cool.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From all the stories I have read about them they seem like really chill folks.

Not to mention the time they schooled Megyn Kelly about the law. I loved that video but can't find it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HURR DURR DURR

/finger up nose
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: should have no place in this Capitol

He is so close to getting it, so close.


Yep. Unfortunately he's likely just saying it because he's opposed to TST's message and/or thinks that his faith has exclusivity rights on winter festivals despite the fact that such festivals existed centuries before a random carpenter's child bride had to figure out a way to explain why she was pregnant despite never having consummated the marriage.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I envisioned this as I was reading:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Then this:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...


It's like the flat Earth people.
There are flat Earth people who know Earth isn't flat, but are making a point. Or a joke. Or even just like attention.
Then there are flat Earth people who think the Earth is flat.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail the goat ya'll
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: From all the stories I have read about them they seem like really chill folks.

Not to mention the time they schooled Megyn Kelly about the law. I loved that video but can't find it.


Megyn Kelly Talks To Smart-Ass, One-Eyed Satanist "Lucien" Greaves
Youtube 3wU2OK1aMs0
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Springfield, Illinois, the town I was born and grew up in. I left for good when I was 18, that was about 18 years too late.

I've travelled all over the US since then, and rarely seen a town so beknighted. You'd think the state capitol would have a certain amount of sophistication and cosmopolitanism. Unfortunately, you'd be wrong.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Satan is pretty farking cool.


Well yeah - the one who wanted Adam and Steve to have knowledge?  Ovby the BAD guy according to the church.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Did Yahoo disable comments on their site? That used to be the only reason to ever click on a yahoo news article. To lol at the rubes...


Only on some articles.  Non-controversial articles have comments, nope on controversial ones.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Satanic Temple is also fighting anti-abortion laws in TX and elsewhere by invoking the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Satanists believe in complete bodily autonomy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we need a display from the Sex Temple.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he thinks being a bishop is pretty special too.

Guy can only move diagonally. Loser.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that Sol Invictus. He's the reason shabbos got moved from Friday to Sunday.

/don't roll on shabbos
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presbyterian pastor here, chiming in, and I'm fine with Baphomet being there if the nativity scene is there.
But honestly, none of it should be there. Put that shiat in your meeting places, not on government property.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOL INVICTUS!

Got nothing of than a good laugh from what the Bishop spluttered, and I'm Irish Catholic.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: I bet he thinks being a bishop is pretty special too.

Guy can only move diagonally. Loser.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: swaniefrmreddeer: should have no place in this Capitol

He is so close to getting it, so close.

Yep. Unfortunately he's likely just saying it because he's opposed to TST's message and/or thinks that his faith has exclusivity rights on winter festivals despite the fact that such festivals existed centuries before a random carpenter's child bride had to figure out a way to explain why she was pregnant despite never having consummated the marriage.


pregnant at 12

/her body is reddy...
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute. They should really consider selling Baby Baphomet ornaments. I think they'd make bank.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I love how Jesus be comin' into people right and left, but the Devil needs consent to enter.


i mean duh. If of course we assume the point of the devil is to in fact be evil.
So what's more evil sounding?

that you physical over power someone to force on them what they do not want.
or
that you manipulate them into believing they want that and actually asking for it themselves, thus giving consent, when they will ultimately regret this later, becasue they were just manipulated into believing they did want this by someone with more intellectual horse power to exploit them with then they had to defend themselves from such exploitation.

And so under those conditions, used such power, not for the uplift and protection of the weak, but to better exploit them.

I'd say that for sure sound like the path of greater evil, at least to me anyway.
And so makes more sense to be the teachings of the supernatural figure intended to represent evil.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: swaniefrmreddeer: should have no place in this Capitol

He is so close to getting it, so close.

Yep. Unfortunately he's likely just saying it because he's opposed to TST's message and/or thinks that his faith has exclusivity rights on winter festivals despite the fact that such festivals existed centuries before a random carpenter's child bride had to figure out a way to explain why she was pregnant despite never having consummated the marriage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]


The Satanist should run, he's staring at the face of true evil....
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...


And both are more honorable and noble than republicans.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's one video from O'Reilly interviewing this lady from either Church of Satan or the Satanic Temple, I can't remember which, but O'Reilly gets visibly scared even though they're not in the same studio.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...


They do agree on the bits about consent and not hurting children.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image image 213x237]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Satan is pretty farking cool.


Cake - Satan Is My Motor
Youtube -HLF9a1UF6Y
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Bertuccio: Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...

And both are more honorable and noble than republicans.


Randians are never noble.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mötley Crüe - God Bless The Children Of The Beast
Youtube sCqc39USfPs
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I love how Jesus be comin' into people right and left, but the Devil needs consent to enter.


That's why we prefer Satan. He always asks: Can I cum inside?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My idol is more important that your idol!
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bertuccio: Satanic Temple and Church of Satan are different orgs.

Satanic Temple are atheists pushing for separation of church and state.

Church of Satan are Randians...

They do agree on the bits about consent and not hurting children.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tansa: Looking for a last minute Christmas Gift for your God bothering friends and relatives? Sponsor a membership for them!

https://ffrf.org/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forget Capitol City.
Do something about this monstrosity in Effingham.
Just don't burn it, they might like it there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"As Satanic Temple members installed the display Monday, the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property Poverty recited the rosary next to the Nativity scene."
 
philodough
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh he has a problem with that?

Well I have a problem with real evil, ffs.
Aljazeera: priest jailed for 12 years for sex abuse of minors in East Timor

So how about STFU until there are no more priest abusing kids.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.