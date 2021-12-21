 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Be wary of the man with a brick in his backpack. Be afraid of the man with 2 bricks in his backpack   (fox5dc.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a half brick in a sock? That's still cool, right?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't fear the man with a bunch of guns that are all in pristine condition and pimped out.

I fear the man who has two guns that are well-worn and have been shot a lot.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Be faster than the guy carrying 3...
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I couldn't find anything in that article about antifa coming to brick our babies.  Did I wake up in the Berenstein universe?  Is everything normal, here?
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With a name like Razor, I would expect him to attack with something sharper.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I don't fear the man with a bunch of guns that are all in pristine condition and pimped out.

I fear the man who has two guns that are well-worn and have been shot a lot.


I'd fear any man who has been shot a lot and is still able to hold on to his guns.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A gangster and his girlfriend were walking down the street when she spotted a beautiful diamond ring in a jewelry store window. "Wow, I'd sure love to have that!" she said.

"No problem, baby," the gangster said, throwing a brick through the glass and grabbing the ring.

A few blocks later, his girlfriend was admiring a mink coat in another shop window. "What I'd give to own that!" she said.

"Sure thing, darling," the gangster said, throwing another brick through the window and snatching the coat.

Finally, they pass a Mercedes car dealership. "Boy, I'd do anything for one of those!" she said to her boyfriend.

The gangster scoffed. "What, you think I'm made of bricks?!"
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm confused, was the attacker with the bricks in the stroller, or was the child in the stroller with the bricks?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why were the father and child in the stroller with bricks?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

SUCK BRICK, KID!!!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall, the crazy people I'm putting on the streets will need bricks.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope they throw the book at this guy!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm not afraid of the man who wants ten nuclear weapons, Colonel. I'm terrified of the man who only wants one."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Be really wary of a guy with a trowel promising a cask of Amontillado
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in their scouting days, my oldest son was going on a weeklong backpacking trip while the other spent the week at a regular scout camp.  After helping get his gear packed, my oldest informed me that he was going out with friends and told, told not asked, told me to put his pack in the truck for him so it would be ready the following morning. Out the door he went . Told me...

So on the way to the truck I stopped by the side yard and picked up a few bricks to distribute around his pack.  According to one of the dad's who was out with them he didn't discover the first one until about 5-8 miles onto the trail when they stopped for lunch.  Idiot son swears at/about me, throws the single brick over the hill and off they go.  Another break and another brick is discovered. This time, to much onlooker amusement, he tears apart his pack until he has a pile of about a half dozen bricks that he took on a 15 mile hike with him.  Even greater amounts of swearing ensues.

A few more miles on the trail and he's starting to see the humor by the time they get to their camping spot ... at least until he discovered the concrete paver down at the bottom of his sleeping bag...

/don't fark with dad...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reminds me of being a kid and my friends grandfather was beaten to death in a gas station parking lot by kids with bricks.

It's getting colder now, people want 3 hots and a cot for the winter. This guy is going to have 3 hots and a cot for a long while.
 
Chilkoot Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Be really wary of a guy with a trowel promising a cask of Amontillado


He even told his intended victim he was a Mason!
 
payattention
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And, again... Hammurabi had it right.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm all for treating the mentally ill with tolerance, but someone throws a brick at me, my tolerance is going to be...minimal.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fzumrk: I'm confused, was the attacker with the bricks in the stroller, or was the child in the stroller with the bricks?


The child with did a roll-by; throwing bricks, while in the stroller?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall, the crazy people I'm putting on the streets will need bricks.


Interesting that Republicans once tore down walls, when the GOP used to be great.
 
