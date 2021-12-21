 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   The first American legally named Santa Claus was a Black man busted for federal liquor crimes   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Santa Claus, America's first Santa Claus, said Santa Claus, 130-year-old ledger listing convicts, name of the President of the United States, name Santa Claus, north Florida, turn of the nineteenth century  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Show me a mall Santa and I'll show you an on break sign where "feeding his reindeer" is code for "downing as much vodka as possible in 15 minutes". Can't blame him.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It would've been funnier if he was arrested for breaking and entering.
 
