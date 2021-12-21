 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Give me cheesecake or give me choking noises
98
98 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pull that at his home and see how he reacts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how people think the founding documents of a country are like suits of armor or some f*cking spell casting thingy.

Shut the f*ck up already.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they said I had to wear shoes, but I always wear shoes so I was silent. Then they said I had to wear a shirt, but I always wear a shirt so I said nothing. Now who will speak for me?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 30 people getting ready to get arrested let's see what happens," one captioned a video of the scene.
Eventually, the restaurant did call police, who attempted to mediate with the group's leaders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

It's private property moron.
 
eagles95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: "When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

It's private property moron.


Point out the general welfare clause and tell them to GTFO.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gotta love the crappy places they choose. Seems my locals are safe from these shenanigans. 

/who the fark goes to a restaurant to eat food made in a FACTORY? 
// it's frozen food reheated
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We've been coddling these assholes for going on two years now. Police should be dragging them out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eagles95: There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.


We shall fight in the Cheesecake Factory, we shall fight in the Panera, we shall fight in the Olive Garden!  We shall never surrender!
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's funny because the supreme court can't even be bothered to support enforce the constitution and seem inclined to make up whatever they want it to be. I'm not even going to touch the declaration of independence portion lol.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where does it say in the constitution or bill of rights you can't be forced to wear a mask or that private businesses can't deny you service for no reason, Something the right has fought for for years.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's time to bring back leper colonies.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alive at the most advanced time in the freest nation there is and going to cry like babies and drag us all back to some really shiatty times for their made up conspiracies and hurt feelings. I hate these people.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the Second Amendment right to self defense apply to disease spreaders?
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I swear, if I was a manager working retail, the instant someone starts acting smart after asking to see their vaccination, if the reply is anything other than "here it is" or them leaving, I'd have the police already on their way.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trumpers,go get a job and stop mooching.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone should crash one of these events with a paintball gun.  Mark these dimwits so the rest of us know to shun them accordingly.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

BRILLIANT. This is what I'm going to show Drew when he asks me for funds to re-up Totalfark.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should start hitting them with sticks. Just a little. Still hard.

That way they can build up an immunity to being hit with sticks.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These brave off-the-grid individualists sure do love liberal conveniences.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: eagles95: There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.

We shall fight in the Cheesecake Factory, we shall fight in the Panera, we shall fight in the Olive Garden!  We shall never surrender!


What about the Applebees? Can't we just let them have the Applebees? And the Hooters.

/ Not Twin Peaks tho. Their food is actually good and they actually help their waitress out with modeling and scholarships.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good thing MAGA trash doesn't like good restaurants so I don't have to gaze upon them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ahseeit.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good thing Penny quit working at The Cheesecake Factory then.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: "When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

It's private property moron.


The lack of understanding the differences between rights and privileges throughout all of this has been astounding.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More for me.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: eagles95: There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.

We shall fight in the Cheesecake Factory, we shall fight in the Panera, we shall fight in the Olive Garden!  We shall never surrender!


I donno, I'm happy to surrender those places.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Walker: "When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

It's private property moron.

The lack of understanding the differences between rights and privileges throughout all of this has been astounding.


But yet, not surprising.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Walker: "When they ask me for my passport," one man said, in reference to the proof of vaccination required for indoor New York City dining, "this is what I'm gonna give to them." He held up a pamphlet with the texts of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

It's private property moron.

The lack of understanding the differences between rights and privileges throughout all of this has been astounding.


Also amusing when people cite the DOI as if it is some binding document upon our current government.
 
tnpir
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
JFC, could we just start shooting these motherf*ckers in the head?

The adults would like to try to get things back to normal.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: These brave off-the-grid individualists sure do love liberal conveniences.


Now that's an interesting idea.  "This is a business that caters to vaccinated non-Nazis, perhaps you'd be more comfortable somewhere else".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PirateKing: We should start hitting them with sticks. Just a little. Still hard.

That way they can build up an immunity to being hit with sticks.


I like that
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anything's better than Christmas Carolers including this.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Darth Vader just farking loves cheesecake:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FrancoFile: eagles95: There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.

We shall fight in the Cheesecake Factory, we shall fight in the Panera, we shall fight in the Olive Garden!  We shall never surrender!

What about the Applebees? Can't we just let them have the Applebees? And the Hooters.

/ Not Twin Peaks tho. Their food is actually good and they actually help their waitress out with modeling and scholarships.


If you mean, "help their waitress out with modeling and scholarships," as in use a modeling-casting means of hiring so to discriminate against any ladies that don't fit the body-image they want their waitresses to conform to, and offering some token 'scholarships' that are far, far less than those waitresses would receive if they were paid fairly, then I agree with the quoted statement.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: [Fark user image image 686x120]

Pull that at his home and see how he reacts.


I'm going to do this to guys I want to have sex with. "SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1 now get your dick out."

/obviously the moran in TFA is not one of those guys
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Me: Alexa, play white noise.

Alexa: I have my rights. Take me to your manager. This is just like Nazi, Germany.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I swear, if I was a manager working retail, the instant someone starts acting smart after asking to see their vaccination, if the reply is anything other than "here it is" or them leaving, I'd have the police already on their way.


Good luck with that. Your average cop is a sympathizer with the Covidiots... well, for now anyway; I hear tell they're in short supply lately for some reason.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Anything's better than Christmas Carolers including this.


But not those religious nuts that are suited up, and go door-to-door.
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dogdaze: Gotta love the crappy places they choose. Seems my locals are safe from these shenanigans. 

/who the fark goes to a restaurant to eat food made in a FACTORY? 
// it's frozen food reheated


I believe there was an incident like this at an Applebee's.

FFS, you'd think at least one of them would have a moment of "wait, we're doing this for APPLEBEE'S?!" and commit suicide on the spot.  Like, there's no coming back from getting arrested "because I wanted that goddamn manager to recognize my constitutional rights!" in a healthy society.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "About 30 people getting ready to get arrested let's see what happens," one captioned a video of the scene.
Eventually, the restaurant did call police, who attempted to mediate with the group's leaders.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


that, plus the Golden Girls will be inconsolable without their cheesecake.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: Mr.Tangent: [Fark user image image 686x120]

Pull that at his home and see how he reacts.

I'm going to do this to guys I want to have sex with. "SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!1 now get your dick out."

/obviously the moran in TFA is not one of those guys


Seems like it would be much easier to supply them with a little bit of alcohol, though be careful to avoid giving the dreaded, "whisky dick."
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As it turns out, kicking all the anti-vaxxers out of restaurants is also a very simple way to kick out all the assholes that don't tip well, too!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: eagles95: There is no Cheesecake Factory or Panera worth all this bullshirt for.

We shall fight in the Cheesecake Factory, we shall fight in the Panera, we shall fight in the Olive Garden!  We shall never surrender!


We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all *people are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are the right to unlimited breadsticks!
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At some point, someone is going to lose it and rid us of a few of these assholes.  And I will celebrate them for doing so.
 
