 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Hangxiety. Never knew there was a name for it, but subby can't be the only Farker that has been there   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Panic disorder, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol, individual drinks alcohol, online alcohol treatment program Monument, Insomnia, Social anxiety disorder, Alprazolam  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 7:01 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that explains a LOT.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gets worse with age too. Brain just doesn't produce as much natural feel good juice as it used to after a night of drinking.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am a little disappointed the article isn't about the overly-endowed, but I guess that would be more "hungxiety."
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only when I black out.
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hangxiety (n) The feeling a Brother has, growing up in the south.

"Man, I don't even want to go out in public, on account of my hangxiety."
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still better than Hannitixiety.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.