(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why astronomers are "crying and throwing up everywhere"   (slate.com) divider line
46
46 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you blow $10 billion your ass is grass.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR- They're nervous about an upcoming launch that sounds a bit risky. Only one of them says she's actually "crying and throwing up everywhere." But go on ahead with that headline that says they're all doing it, Slate.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 From the article: Astrophysics postdoc Erin May, who studies exoplanet atmospheres-a major focus, pun yes intended, of the new telescope-tweeted, "HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE IN THESE CONDITIONS"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why anyone would be having a worry.  Given prior evidence, JWST won't launch before the 1679th century anyway.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.cubsinsider.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Slate and their clickbait shiat. And fark fark for greening them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: I don't know why anyone would be having a worry.  Given prior evidence, JWST won't launch before the 1679th century anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even though I have the day off I'll be getting up early to watch that launch. I really hope it doesn't explode.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...it will help find life and tell us how the universe started...

Has anyone ever counted all the sciencey things that have promised to "tell us how the universe started" and to date have failed to do so?

I'm pretty sure it's billions and billions...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
: I have been excitedly waiting for the James Webb Telescope to launch for a number of years. As long as it survives deployment, I am sure just about everyone (except Progressives) will be amazed.

Progressives will somehow find it racist.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Astronomers are more upset over all the people who confuse them and their work with astrologers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LewDux: phalamir: I don't know why anyone would be having a worry.  Given prior evidence, JWST won't launch before the 1679th century anyway.

[Fark user image 369x422]


sadly..Parallelism is infinite...
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Personally I think it should be called the Jack Webb telescope, throwing a cosmic dragnet in the search for clues to the origin of the universe..
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"Guys, I've been dead a long time. You shouldn't have broken into my weed stash. That bud is wayyyyy old and now you've got billions and billions of salmonella germs."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's just pray to God that Elon Musk doesn't get involved.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

elaw: ...it will help find life and tell us how the universe started...

Has anyone ever counted all the sciencey things that have promised to "tell us how the universe started" and to date have failed to do so?

I'm pretty sure it's billions and billions...


they have a pretty clear theory what happened until they reach the inflationary period... from 10−36 seconds after the big bang singularity to some time between 10−33 and 10−32 seconds after the singularity.

This will help understand those first moments.

And we reached where we are by doing all that "sciency" stuff, and rejecting whet does not hold up
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're tired of people asking them to make Pluto a planet again and they ate some bad shellfish?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully this was all worked out:
Converting between Metric and Imperial Units for Length
Youtube PuQFi1G1U-Y
 
Reverend J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LewDux: [im5.ezgif.com image 640x640]: I have been excitedly waiting for the James Webb Telescope to launch for a number of years. As long as it survives deployment, I am sure just about everyone (except Progressives) will be amazed.

Progressives will somehow find it racist.


Yes, because when I hear "progressive", I think "anti-science".

Even for trolling that's stupid.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cocozilla: elaw: ...it will help find life and tell us how the universe started...

Has anyone ever counted all the sciencey things that have promised to "tell us how the universe started" and to date have failed to do so?

I'm pretty sure it's billions and billions...

they have a pretty clear theory what happened until they reach the inflationary period... from 10−36 seconds after the big bang singularity to some time between 10−33 and 10−32 seconds after the singularity.

This will help understand those first moments.

And we reached where we are by doing all that "sciency" stuff, and rejecting whet does not hold up


Yeah, but the tv preachers and talk radio guys have all told him that all that other stuff failed, so he can keep on believing Genesis is literal.  If he actaully paid attention to all the stuff we have learned about the beginning of the universe, it would mean he would have to start questioning the world view he learned when he was 5 years old.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Reverend J: LewDux: [im5.ezgif.com image 640x640]: I have been excitedly waiting for the James Webb Telescope to launch for a number of years. As long as it survives deployment, I am sure just about everyone (except Progressives) will be amazed.

Progressives will somehow find it racist.

Yes, because when I hear "progressive", I think "anti-science".

Even for trolling that's stupid.


static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size

There are no trolls in Fark Sing Se
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: fark Slate and their clickbait shiat. And fark fark for greening them.


It was a pretty good read once the author got all her swears out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: TL;DR- They're nervous about an upcoming launch that sounds a bit risky. Only one of them says she's actually "crying and throwing up everywhere." But go on ahead with that headline that says they're all doing it, Slate.


MurphyMurphy: fark Slate and their clickbait shiat. And fark fark for greening them.


[SILLY] People on Fark upset about inaccurate headlines
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Reverend J: LewDux: [im5.ezgif.com image 640x640]: I have been excitedly waiting for the James Webb Telescope to launch for a number of years. As long as it survives deployment, I am sure just about everyone (except Progressives) will be amazed.

Progressives will somehow find it racist.

Yes, because when I hear "progressive", I think "anti-science".

Even for trolling that's stupid.


He can't spell JWST without SJW
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it Space Flu?

I bet it's Space Flu.
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's any number of ways this could go wrong and flush 30 years and $10 billion down the toilet, so I'd probably be losing control of my bodily fluids too. Hopefully they built a second one in secret like in Contact.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hate this image

[Fark user image 425x273]


Like a dollar store knockoff of "Third Rock From the Sun" bumps.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: fark fark


Somethingsomething?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Hopefully this was all worked out:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PuQFi1G1​U-Y]


And that's why I do all my calculations in CGS units... wait. Did they send them over in MKS units? Crap.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the bright side, NASA is pretty damn good at pulling off some difficult, borderline crazy shiat and making it look easy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our bathroom trashcan is kind of wedged between the vanity and the toilet. When I pull it out to empty, it scrapes against the side of the vanity or clangs against the toilet. I have this game I play that the continuation of the universe depends upon me extracting the trash can cleanly without hitting either side. Sometimes, I focus and try to save the universe and other times I just shrug it off, "If it's down to a schlub like me, it wasn't meant to be."  Basically, it's like that middle bit of Groundhog Day. The universe has ceased to be so often, it's beyond count.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this is huge.  no pun intended.  can't wait to see what this can do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Our bathroom trashcan is kind of wedged between the vanity and the toilet. When I pull it out to empty, it scrapes against the side of the vanity or clangs against the toilet. I have this game I play that the continuation of the universe depends upon me extracting the trash can cleanly without hitting either side. Sometimes, I focus and try to save the universe and other times I just shrug it off, "If it's down to a schlub like me, it wasn't meant to be."  Basically, it's like that middle bit of Groundhog Day. The universe has ceased to be so often, it's beyond count.


That's a really valuable share and we all have huge respect for your honesty and bravery.

Great session, guys.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Our bathroom trashcan is kind of wedged between the vanity and the toilet. When I pull it out to empty, it scrapes against the side of the vanity or clangs against the toilet. I have this game I play that the continuation of the universe depends upon me extracting the trash can cleanly without hitting either side. Sometimes, I focus and try to save the universe and other times I just shrug it off, "If it's down to a schlub like me, it wasn't meant to be."  Basically, it's like that middle bit of Groundhog Day. The universe has ceased to be so often, it's beyond count.


I have this game I play where every time I jack it, it cuts the time until the heat death of the universe in half.
Ya'll got about 6 years left.

/make that 3.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course the scientists are worried. NASA has turned into a masturbatorium for engineers instead of a science organization. The science is just an excuse to justify the budget.  It's more important to create something cool than it is to give scientists data.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: this is huge.  no pun intended.  can't wait to see what this can do.

[Fark user image 850x575]

[Fark user image 850x564]


Huge for a space-based telescope. Tiny compared to ground-based ones - which is why the idiots who say it doesn't matter that Musk is farking up ground-based astronomy with his idiotic Starlink project are, well, idiots.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JFC - have some faith.

If this can be done for under $30, they can probably do even better with $10B and buy everyone on the team lunch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
E
 
goodbeer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone else think a space-faring bad actor will mess with it to make the US/EU look bad?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Personally I think it should be called the Jack Webb telescope, throwing a cosmic dragnet in the search for clues to the origin of the universe..


Or the David Webb telescope, sent to figure out how the universe was Bourne.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elaw: ...it will help find life and tell us how the universe started...

Has anyone ever counted all the sciencey things that have promised to "tell us how the universe started" and to date have failed to do so?

I'm pretty sure it's billions and billions...


JWST will give us a ton of new observation. Optimistically, it will raise more questions than answers. We literally get to look at shiat that science has been speculating on for decades.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm actually kind of sick of the coverage. I was sick of it last week. Yes, it's incredibly complex. Yes, if it doesn't work then everyone involved is screwed. Do we really need three articles a day on phys.org with the exact same stuff in it?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: yakmans_dad: Our bathroom trashcan is kind of wedged between the vanity and the toilet. When I pull it out to empty, it scrapes against the side of the vanity or clangs against the toilet. I have this game I play that the continuation of the universe depends upon me extracting the trash can cleanly without hitting either side. Sometimes, I focus and try to save the universe and other times I just shrug it off, "If it's down to a schlub like me, it wasn't meant to be."  Basically, it's like that middle bit of Groundhog Day. The universe has ceased to be so often, it's beyond count.

I have this game I play where every time I jack it, it cuts the time until the heat death of the universe in half.
Ya'll got about 6 years left.

/make that 3.


Wouldn't that technically mean there will be no end, since it will just half to infinity?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sunsetlamp: yakmans_dad: Our bathroom trashcan is kind of wedged between the vanity and the toilet. When I pull it out to empty, it scrapes against the side of the vanity or clangs against the toilet. I have this game I play that the continuation of the universe depends upon me extracting the trash can cleanly without hitting either side. Sometimes, I focus and try to save the universe and other times I just shrug it off, "If it's down to a schlub like me, it wasn't meant to be."  Basically, it's like that middle bit of Groundhog Day. The universe has ceased to be so often, it's beyond count.

That's a really valuable share and we all have huge respect for your honesty and bravery.

Great session, guys.


Sorry that it was obscure. Since the point of the source article was the success of an extremely expensive endeavor hinged up so many failure points, I was just adding some levity to our inevitable doom. Most of my contributions here are in the nature of jokes like that. You can flag my id so that you'll be warned in advance.  "Tangential Levity. Beware."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodbeer: Anyone else think a space-faring bad actor will mess with it to make the US/EU look bad?


Russia has spooks and hypnosoliders everywhere.  And they shoot satellites now.

Putin will sabotage the launch.
 
