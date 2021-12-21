 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   So it turns out that librarian who got in trouble for making third graders act out the Holocaust was previously convicted for defrauding a school district out of $24,000 in a tutoring scam   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Backgrounds checks aren't exactly worth anything if no one actually reads the result.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that school librarians were pretty much just there to flush viruses out of the school computers after kids were done looking at anime boobs. Did she just get bored and thought they'd make hilarious actors?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O

Well this puts a bit of a damper on my librarian fantasy...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fan of Holocaust reenactments and committing education fraud? How soon can Trump appoint her to lead his presidential library?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: Fan of Holocaust reenactments and committing education fraud? How soon can Trump appoint her to lead his presidential library?


F that....Secretary of Education
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tila Tequila's back?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Ed Willy: Fan of Holocaust reenactments and committing education fraud? How soon can Trump appoint her to lead his presidential library?

F that....Secretary of Education


Only the President can appoint that position
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should boycott Steven Spielberg for making all those child actors play out the holocaust in Shindler's List. Or the Sound of Music. Or Anne Frank. Or Swing Kids. You get the point.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: I was under the impression that school librarians were pretty much just there to flush viruses out of the school computers after kids were done looking at anime boobs. Did she just get bored and thought they'd make hilarious actors?


Librarians are there to help with book choices, teach kids how to use public libraries, keep track of what kids are doing, and generally the same things your local public librarian does. Removing viruses is IT's job.

/most librarians are trained in connecting people with social services, helping find information, and running a library. Maintaining computers is a different set of training.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Maybe we should boycott Steven Spielberg for making all those child actors play out the holocaust in Shindler's List. Or the Sound of Music. Or Anne Frank. Or Swing Kids. You get the point.


Let's boycott Anne Frank.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Eat The Placenta: Maybe we should boycott Steven Spielberg for making all those child actors play out the holocaust in Shindler's List. Or the Sound of Music. Or Anne Frank. Or Swing Kids. You get the point.

Let's boycott Anne Frank.


Let's pick on blind people now.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Eat The Placenta: Maybe we should boycott Steven Spielberg for making all those child actors play out the holocaust in Shindler's List. Or the Sound of Music. Or Anne Frank. Or Swing Kids. You get the point.

Let's boycott Anne Frank.


We should. ADULT ACTORS ONLY. Children shouldn't be exposed to such reality.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person has dedicated their life to testing school districts on their system flaws and teaching standards.

For the second time they found weak point in the system that continues to fail kids.

Congratulations on finding a second instance of a lazy school district putting themselves first and kids second.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing. A hand full of news sites with this story, and not one mention of her name, race or photo.

Just like law enforcement officials who break the law, the media protects their identity to the end. It goes against their 'Master Race' narrative.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did librarians start directing students to do anything?  <old_man_voice>When I was a kid, librarians never came out from behind their counter except to go in their office to read.  And I took library science one year in high school so I saw every part of a pre-college library system.</old_man_voice>
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: UltimaCS: I was under the impression that school librarians were pretty much just there to flush viruses out of the school computers after kids were done looking at anime boobs. Did she just get bored and thought they'd make hilarious actors?

Librarians are there to help with book choices, teach kids how to use public libraries, keep track of what kids are doing, and generally the same things your local public librarian does. Removing viruses is IT's job.

/most librarians are trained in connecting people with social services, helping find information, and running a library. Maintaining computers is a different set of training.


CSB:I got kicked out of the computer lab once in high school for pointing IE to a proxy server I'd set up at home to get around the filter.  Her take was "I don't know what you were doing, but I know you were up to no good".  The funny part is when she caught me, I was actually disabling the proxy setting before I had planned to leave.

I had also had a computer networking course (You could get your CCNA certificate in high school, and get college general credits).  The filter was giving the teacher issues (blocking an educational site about networking he wanted to show us) and the process to put in a request to set up an exception took days.  So he just had me set him up to connect to my proxy.  It was kind of an open secret.

I later learned the entire district had, basically, 2 IT people, and felt kind of bad if I made their jobs any more difficult.

/Later, I would find university registration usernames and passwords (the ones you need to add/drop classes, pay tuition, etc) available to anyone on the school network (I mean, at least you needed to authenticate to the network first, but.. yikes), using a freeware AD browser.  I got a job offer after I reported that one.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Probably wanted to "make learning fun" in an "interactive way".  Needed to learn how to pick their battles; should have waited until curriculum got to the Civil War.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: /most librarians are trained in connecting people with social services, helping find information, and running a library. Maintaining computers is a different set of training.


If you've got a fairly large and effective city/whatever support system, sure.  In some smaller poor, more rural, or often both areas you ARE the IT department as well as the librarian.  Trained or not - you'd better pick it up
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was the fraud teaching about the holocaust because it didn't happen?


j/k
 
Denjiro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We do a thorough background check on all of our employees when they're hired,"

In this case empirical evidence suggests otherwise...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Denjiro: "We do a thorough background check on all of our employees when they're hired,"

In this case empirical evidence suggests otherwise...


To be fair,
It never says they actually read it..
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Fan of Holocaust reenactments and committing education fraud? How soon can Trump appoint her to lead his presidential library?


Our next Secretary of Education
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Feral time-traveling librarians were responsible for me reading things that were "above his reading level" and "too difficult for him to understand" and had "inappropriate themes". It is not possible for me to be grateful enough to them.

This piece of untreated effluent is a disgrace to the profession.
 
