 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local 12 Cincinnati)   College professor provides clue in syllabus for finding cash prize on campus. Guess if any student found it   (local12.com) divider line
24
    More: Fail, cash prize, University, professor, campus, students, syllabus  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 7:55 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only $50 bucks? Keep your money professor, students have already judged how boring your syllabus is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a dick move by an adjunct instructor
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor


The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.


I'm learning so many new words today.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.

I'm learning so many new words today.


One is for reading and the other is for riding.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.

I'm learning so many new words today.


Make sure one of them is the safe word
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Subtonic: HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.

I'm learning so many new words today.

Make sure one of them is the safe word


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Students didn't really pay attention to the section of the syllabus that the professors are all required by university policy to include verbatim and thus the wording doesn't change in any of their classes?  Shocking.  I'm totally surprised by this.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I taught the only "clues" in my syllabi were about how to pass the course like assigned readings, policy statements on late assignments, plagiarism, etc. Either students read them or they didn't, either way the outcome was on them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.


are those the bad guys from Hellraiser?
 
raulzero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is it, right?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did the professor bother to ask the students if anyone noticed?  I'm thinking that those who did notice it never attempted to claim the prize, thinking that someone else already claimed it.  The truth may be more psychological than observational.  Seriously, nobody bothered to ask the students if anyone noticed?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Did the professor bother to ask the students if anyone noticed?  I'm thinking that those who did notice it never attempted to claim the prize, thinking that someone else already claimed it.  The truth may be more psychological than observational.  Seriously, nobody bothered to ask the students if anyone noticed?


Would the students tell the truth if they did?  Willing to bet there would be a lot of, "Oh yeah I saw it but whatev, yeah" answers when the alternative was, "Hmm no maybe I should have read that oops."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As someone who used to read the syllabus and be the one who had to always pick up the slack in group projects, I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/still probably would have missed it or disregarded as a typo
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or someone decided to screw with the prof and put a $50 in there on the last day.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not nearly as bad as having to read an EULA, inside a tiny scrollable text box, where they changed 3 words among 27 chapters of legalese, without highlighting the change, nor providing the old EULA for comparison, and expect you to figure out on your own what they updated and why anyone should care.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
not a single gunner took that course?

hmm.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was a music class. Instead of cash, he could've gained more insight on his students by using brown M&Ms, and seeing who got the reference.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn, lots of hate on Fark for professors who try to give away $50 for free

Makes me wonder what they think of their average professors.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have found it. I don't even read the farking headlines.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB: in a sociology class I took my freshman year at UNC, the professor wrote in the syllabus something along the lines of meet the people around you. Midterm was one question: What is the first name of custodian for this auditorium. The next lecture day Sandra was standing outside the door when the lecture ended, just smiling and laughing saying it happens every semester and she has never been asked before the Midterm. (1995 and I can still remember her name and NOT the professor) /CSB
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor


This. How dare he presume that Cayden, Brayden, Aiden, Hayden, Jayden, Cayden II, and Timothayden would read and stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HighwayBill: thealgorerhythm: What a dick move by an adjunct instructor

The clue was hidden in a syllabus, not a sybian.

I'm learning so many new words today.


Check one. Check one. Sibilance. Sibilance.
Youtube EPVL45WkH84

I've never heard the word anywhere else.
 
BaconDoubleGeniusBurger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A syllabus should be one page long.

Name of the class and course number.
Day(s) and Time(s) of the class.
Instructor name & contact info, incl office hours.

Overview of the class.
Expected Goals.

Major assignments and due dates.
Final exam date.

There should be no fine print.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.