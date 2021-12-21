 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, The Bangles, 10,000 Maniacs, and The Style Council. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing,' of course, by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

yes, today's a rerun (announced last week, just in case you missed it). it appears some folks had to bail on the show from the previous thread, so now you get a chance to bail on it once again. i'll be in and out of the thread, depending on how crazy the family sitch gets.

last day for voting in the EOYC poll is this thursday.

/today's rerun is brought you by the letters O, C, and T, and the numbers 1 and 2.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, going penguin mode pre-show with Count von Count? My fav muppet.

Will be absent in thread today, all you farquers, but will def be here Thursday....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Hahahaha, going penguin mode pre-show with Count von Count? My fav muppet.

Will be absent in thread today, all you farquers, but will def be here Thursday....


you missed this show the last time it aired. whachu got against squeeze and the bangles?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Hahahaha, going penguin mode pre-show with Count von Count? My fav muppet.

Will be absent in thread today, all you farquers, but will def be here Thursday....

you missed this show the last time it aired. whachu got against squeeze and the bangles?


Nothing! Evidently I have a beef with Tuesdays in general. Too Monday adjacent. Unless there's radions.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Present for this genuine reproduction of authentic copies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. I won't be here due to a dental appointment. Rest assured, I would MUCH rather be here. Have fun!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Hahahaha, going penguin mode pre-show with Count von Count? My fav muppet.

Will be absent in thread today, all you farquers, but will def be here Thursday....

you missed this show the last time it aired. whachu got against squeeze and the bangles?

Nothing! Evidently I have a beef with Tuesdays in general. Too Monday adjacent. Unless there's radions.


You too? Why is it always Tuesdays that get messed up?
 
Pista
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hello all
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Recent upload of The Tube has The Leather Nun doing Gimme Gimme Gimme at 4:14
The Tube (1982) S04E99 EuroTube
Youtube enH12_39kr4
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Present!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go under the knife tomorrow bright and early, please keep me in your tots and pears.

Hope to be alive and well by showtime.
 
Pista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Go under the knife tomorrow bright and early, please keep me in your tots and pears.

Hope to be alive and well by showtime.


Fingers & toes crossed for you
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Go under the knife tomorrow bright and early, please keep me in your tots and pears.

Hope to be alive and well by showtime.


Good luck.  Get better quick.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah.  Pre VLC update days.
 
Pista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I won't be here due to a dental appointment. Rest assured, I would MUCH rather be here. Have fun!


Gulp
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't remember hearing this - not a repeat to me

/me thinks
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Go under the knife tomorrow bright and early, please keep me in your tots and pears.

Hope to be alive and well by showtime.


speedy recovery!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

