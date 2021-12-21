 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Florida Woman whose internet searches included the phrases "alligator ponds," "fatal bridge accidents in Jacksonville," "people killed on Virginia cliffs," and "Virginia highways that has huge cliffs." Will spend the rest of her life behind bars   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, MSN  
•       •       •

1140 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 11:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom believes she can choke and beat her daughter to death, then pretend she was in a car wreck 24 hours later? And thrown 150 yards from the car while wrapped in a blanket? Mom's brain is fried.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should spend the rest of her life falling down a cliff.
 
vickster56
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn 😪😪
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have had better luck if she crashed the car in a remote area with no cell signal, set it on fire and claimed she couldn't get the daughter out. OR if we're talking a girl who isn't blonde/white, just claim she is missing. They'll look for a day or two max.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/Bart Simpson is probably relieved as well
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus farking christ what a way to start my morning.  Ugh.
 
strutin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So.. use CCleaner then?
 
Loren
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Mom believes she can choke and beat her daughter to death, then pretend she was in a car wreck 24 hours later? And thrown 150 yards from the car while wrapped in a blanket? Mom's brain is fried.


She was in a panic about having killed her daughter.  Besides, count--the daughter was conceived when she was most likely 15.  Someone who conceives at 15 generally doesn't make good choices later in life, either.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

/Bart Simpson is probably relieved as well


That's a hard 27.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Mom believes she can choke and beat her daughter to death, then pretend she was in a car wreck 24 hours later? And thrown 150 yards from the car while wrapped in a blanket? Mom's brain is fried.


I'm wondering if mom intended to suicide off the cliff and chickened out.

Farked up horrible story.
 
payattention
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, once again we see that Hammurabi was on to something.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

payattention: Well, once again we see that Hammurabi was on to something.


WTF does a gorilla have to do with this?
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Suppose this had not happened, and the daughter grows up, but then does this to her daughter. Would we wish she was never born?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FL failed to check Casey Anthony'a search history BEFORE her trial
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yikes, profoundly evil and stupid.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(._.)  Just don't have anything else for this.
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please, if you don't want a child, give the child up for adoption.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.