(NPR)   Good thing this family had health insurance so the ICU visit was only $660,553   (npr.org) divider line
106
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now have to wait in this thread about how those damn Aussies only have to pay $20.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.


They know exactly what they think they're talking about.

"I take care of my family, you take care of yours". But most importantly, "those" people might use it and I ain't paying my taxes for that.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't afford a measley 35000 a month maybe you shouldn't have kids.

Joe Manchin probably
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that's non-socialized medicine working out for ya?

/but socialism!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gave birth in her car? Sounds like an out of network procedure to me....
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hospital offered a payment plan for baby's NICU stay - $45,843 a month for a year


"No, thanks."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: swaniefrmreddeer: My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.

They know exactly what they think they're talking about.

"I take care of my family, you take care of yours". But most importantly, "those" people might use it and I ain't paying my taxes for that.


"If you make it free, blah people will be getting a CT every day!"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was born, I needed a lot of time in NICU. Bill was 277,000 in 1982- almost 800,000 dollars today.

They asked my dad if he was going to pay with cash or check.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: How's that's non-socialized medicine working out for ya?

/but socialism!


You'd think that SOCIALISM was an airborne pathogen that was killing hundreds of thousands of people....
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, $467,115 for room and nursing care for 56 days, so $8341 a day. JFC.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one expensive condom they didn't use.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.


I think I liked the story about how you had to milk your wife better.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: swaniefrmreddeer: My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.

They know exactly what they think they're talking about.

"I take care of my family, you take care of yours". But most importantly, "those" people might use it and I ain't paying my taxes for that.


Ayup. Some people, if you can convince them someone they hate will be harmed worse, will burn their own house down with their family still in it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Also, $467,115 for room and nursing care for 56 days, so $8341 a day. JFC.


That new Mercedes isn't going to buy itself.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something fishy about the name AdventHealth, sounds religious. I learned my lesson about plumbers who show up with a giant Jesus fish on the van, run away.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital Biller: "Thanks for using Our Lady of Perpetual Miscommunication Hospital, that'll be $660,000 for the services you had no idea you needed or knew the cost of."

Child Guardian: "Do you accept bits of string and pocket lint?"

Insurance Company: 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


This provider and the insurance company deserve the poor PR. They deserve to be forced out of the system with proper legislation that actually helps Americans.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That she won't have to pay. Because she is insured.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thanks, I'll need an itemized EOB with dated time sheets and materials usage."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My total for the year is $480,000, with about $3000 out of pocket.  I guess I shouldn't complain.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated Covidiot being forced to pay for their bad decisions?

/DNRTFA
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she got it resolved in the end. She didn't have to spend five years telling debt collectors "No, I do not owe that debt" while waiting for a lawsuit to finally get to court, so the insurer would settle day of trial and make it all go away.

\happened to a guy I knew
\\he was a captive agent for his insurance company
\\\the ACA was just the first of several needed steps, but anything meaningful would be struck down as unconstitutional by SCOTUS
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: swaniefrmreddeer: My son broke is collarbone snowboarding last spring, had a titanium plate installed, my only expense was parking. Anyone who's against universal healthcare down south there doesn't know what the f*ck they're talking about.

They know exactly what they think they're talking about.

"I take care of my family, you take care of yours". But most importantly, "those" people might use it and I ain't paying my taxes for that.


This times a million. But of course when those 'who take care of their families' don't have enough insurance (or none at all) after an illness/injury then 'let's go Brandon' or something.
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife had her gallbladder burst, was medevac'd to a hospital and had surgery within an hour. Stayed for about a week in hospital.

I paid $12/day for parking and $60 upcharge the last 2 nights for a private room when they said the other bed in the semi-private room was needed. I couldn't imagine having to worry about paying for emergent health care.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Corporations want to know where all the workers are.

A lot of them are right here, in this very predicament.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay.  A story about how a paperwork error gave a bill to someone that they won't have to pay!  Clearly, we have to completely reformat our healthcare system to avoid similar people not having to pay the bill, just like she won't.  Great use of 1100 words.  Next up: AT&T accidentally billed this woman $600 billion dollars.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: There's something fishy about the name AdventHealth, sounds religious. I learned my lesson about plumbers who show up with a giant Jesus fish on the van, run away.


I got lost in all the twists and turns.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdventHealth Orlando in Orlando, Fla. It is a part of the AdventHealth system, a large nonprofit and faith-based group of health care providers with locations across Florida and several other states.

I mean, it says right there you just have to have faith that they won't bill you half a million dollars, despite being fully insured and in-network.

Again, are faith-based, so they have faith that things will just work themselves out, and you should too.
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should add $447, just for fun.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: They should add $447, just for fun.


Hey as long as they're making up imaginary numbers to see how much they'll get, why not.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.


Except:
AdventHealth bundled the 2020 and 2021 dates of Dorian's NICU stay and then billed both insurance plans for the whole stay.

Sounds like the faith-based hospital tried to double bill and got caught.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: After UHC and UMR reprocessed the 2020 and 2021 claims, the original bill of more than $550,000 was knocked down to $300.

I'm charging NPR $48,000 a second for the five minutes it took me to read through this non-news to get to this resolution.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Now have to wait in this thread about how those damn Aussies only have to pay $20.


Doesn't have to be Aussies.

My 1 year old was born premature at 30 weeks (similar timing to the woman in the story). We spent close to two months at the NICU.

The social services lady offered us some of PK Subban's money in case we needed some to cover short term expenses for rent / bills / auto because with premature births the government parental insurance leave program (55 weeks, some splittable amongst the parents at 75% of pay for the first half and 55% of pay for the later half) takes two weeks to start paying out because, well surprise birth. (We declined the aid, really didn't need it.)

So she gave us meal tickets, showed us how to get parking refunded and sent the lady to a therapist to deal with the postpartum of prenatal birth.

/Tax cuts don't trickle down
//Taxes do
///But but socialism
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my kiddo was born, we used it as a qualifying life event to switch from two individual plans to a family plan under my name.

Problem was the insurance companies made the switch retroactive to the first of the month, so the insurance we provided at the time, my wife's, wouldn't cover it, and the hospital billing department staffers manning the phone line couldn't understand why they needed to bill the new insurance if we didn't switch it until after the fact.

That was a fun couple of months with a 6-figure bill hanging over our heads til the hospital got it figured out. And that was for a relatively straightforward birth with minimal complications.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a new circle of hell for insurers and hospital administrators.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two United HealthCare companies squabble because they're too incompetent to work out coordination of benefits, and the patient gets screwed.  Typical UHC crap.  It is a horrifically bad company.

///was forced to have UHC for 5 years
//they suck in every way possible
/fark UHC
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.


And how much money was wasted due to bureaucratic bickering over who pays, when it could have just been handled by a universal health plan?

Some conservatives have started backing down from the whole "too-expensive-omg-think-of-the-nation​al-debt" BS knowing it holds no water. It's about principle now. We don't do entitlement, because that's not America. Free market and personal responsibility even if it's actually the more expensive option.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: nmrsnr: For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.

Except:
AdventHealth bundled the 2020 and 2021 dates of Dorian's NICU stay and then billed both insurance plans for the whole stay.

Sounds like the faith-based hospital tried to double bill and got caught.


Yep.  The right way to bill would have been to itemize the charges by date, send the days before Jan 1st to the previous insurer, and send the ones after/on to the new insurer.

Instead they sent the full bill to both insurers.  I imagine there's times where this "works" and the hospital gets paid twice.  But they got caught this time.

In fact, if you look at the EOB pdf in the article, one insurer paid the full bill and the other one denied it (at least according to the EOB).  So at least one insurer messed up and paid out the full amount when they weren't supposed to (for services rendered outside the coverage window).
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: nmrsnr: For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.

Except:
AdventHealth bundled the 2020 and 2021 dates of Dorian's NICU stay and then billed both insurance plans for the whole stay.

Sounds like the faith-based hospital tried to double bill and got caught.


It's not just the faith-based hospitals who play games.  My wife has had a number of procedures over the last 10 years and I cannot count how many times we have received an incorrect bill, either because the hospital(or other provider) made a mistake in billing or the insurance denied it in error.  Getting those errors corrected is often a huge pain the the a$$.  The entire system seems to be set up to skim as much extra money through mistakes as possible.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Received a bill for $550 in October courtesy of the anaesthesiolgist from when my wife had her chemo infusion port put in.  Turns out they charged Medicare twice for the same service, and after paying twice Medicare took back the second payment.  So they billed us.  Talked to Medicare twice and them twice.  I explained to them both times that they billed Medicare twice so Medicare took back the second payment, not denied coverage, and they said they would check into it.  Last week received we received a "past due" notice.  Called again.  They know they that they were paid by Medicare, but they haven't fixed it in their computer yet.  Told me to call back in 3 weeks.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm subby:

After UHC and UMR reprocessed the 2020 and 2021 claims, the original bill of more than $550,000 was knocked down to $300.


Maybe read the actual article.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: How's that's non-socialized medicine working out for ya?

/but socialism!


Jesus despised socialism, preached that the rich are blessed while the poor are simply lazy and undeserving, and we are a Christian nation in case you haven't heard. Our hands are tied.

This couple simply needs to let Christ into their lives.

/this is what evangelicals actually believe
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Yay.  A story about how a paperwork error gave a bill to someone that they won't have to pay!  Clearly, we have to completely reformat our healthcare system to avoid similar people not having to pay the bill, just like she won't.  Great use of 1100 words.  Next up: AT&T accidentally billed this woman $600 billion dollars.


Another "It hasn't happened to me so it must not be real" Republican I take it.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: For those who didn't RTFA, the whole thing was a SNAFU because her employer changed insurers during the course of the NICU stay, with each insurer saying it was the other's responsibility to pay. Nobody ever actually expected or asked the family to pay that much, the hospital just spit out an automatic statement.


You must not work in health care. I guarantee you that the hospitals definitely expected someone to pay and if insurance won't then they will legally go after the patient.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: That she won't have to pay. Because she is insured.


And yet she had to fight for nearly a year with insurers to straighten out this mess because the only thing they were interested in was to keep sending her the same bill.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: They should add $447, just for fun.


I'm sure they could just add an aspirin to the tab.
 
