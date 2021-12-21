 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Snow is glowing in Russian Arctic. Residents living near Chernobyl unimpressed   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Zooplankton, Krill, Crustacean, Plankton, Marine biology, Arctic Ocean, Copepod, biologist Vera Emelianenko  
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bioluminescence is just fun to behold in a natural setting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Snow glow is the name of my talking too much cover band...
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cool tag is confused
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know why but this came to mind.

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan - Admiral Kirk Aboard Regula I
Youtube lGCTD5o_eGI
 
evilsofa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or, maybe Cherenkov radiation from a rusted out Soviet bomb?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tiny sea creatures descending onto land with the snow?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Syfy should be furiously throwing together a D- rated movie about large sea creatures descending onto land with the snow.
 
