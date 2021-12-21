 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Teen pays $10K for car at used lot. 6 months later it gets repo'd. The car lot and the guy with a fraud conviction who sold it to him have....stories. Tag is for everybody in this story   (jalopnik.com) divider line
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fail should only apply to the dealership and the "freelance salesman". Sounds like they could use some dick punches.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 says the kid's mom intended on taking the kid car shopping and grandpa insisted on doing it so they wouldn't get ripped off.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tag me.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?


This.  I mean, if you pay in cash, there should be a bill of sale and a title.

I get how maybe the kid didn't know, but surely his grandpa did?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The fail should only apply to the dealership and the "freelance salesman". Sounds like they could use some dick punches.


Get a good title when you buy the car. If the seller can't deliver good title, don't buy. The kid should have had an adult who knows the rules with him.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?


I don't think I saw any mention of the title in the whole article.

I do wonder if the guy said "just keep the tags and title it when you renew", and the kid believed the "freelance salesperson".
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Grandpa believes the salesman.

Oh my god.

Well hopefully kid learned that grandpa is useless.

Anyway, a question: where was the car's title? If the kid paid cash he should have gotten a clear title right?

/Also may I note, that's hella cheap to pay cash
//like suspiciously cheap
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wasn't repossessed.  It was stolen.

Who has a Bill of Sale.
Who has the title.

If the kid was driving around for 6 months without the title, I have got stuff to sell him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody give this kid a damn car.
Elon Musk, where are you?
This man throwing cars into space.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Crowdfunding campaign in 3 .. 2 ..
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A representative of their company sold the car to a person.  My guess is that they would be laughed out of court, or their insurance would just pay off if a letter was sent from a lawyer.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Argh

"...right of passage..."

RITE, you morons.  FFS you're getting paid to wright this stuff...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Argh

"...right of passage..."

RITE, you morons.  FFS you're getting paid to wright this stuff...


Thank you.  I couldn't get past the first sentence without saying "Where are the farking editors?"
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lol steelman come in
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is one messy story.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
that lad must have racked up some huge hours to make $10K on a p/t job. welcome to the world of scumbag adults.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wingedkat: khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?

This.  I mean, if you pay in cash, there should be a bill of sale and a title.

I get how maybe the kid didn't know, but surely his grandpa did?


And to the point, if the car is paid-cash, the title should not indicate any kind of lien on it either.

Now, given that dealing with automobile titles can be ... difficult ... when dealing with small-time used car dealers it wouldn't surprise me if there were delays, but that said at some point there should have been a title issued.  With that kind of money it's dumb to not follow up to confirm.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wingedkat: khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?

This.  I mean, if you pay in cash, there should be a bill of sale and a title.

I get how maybe the kid didn't know, but surely his grandpa did?


Gramps and kid go car shopping..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One thing not mentioned in TFA-was the kid able to get the tag? If not, that should have sent up a red flag. He's lucky the SuckAss dealer didn't lodge a Receiving Stolen Property charge on him.
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A manager from the dealer said that the Mazda was sold to Steelman months before, but they repossessed it when he stopped making payments. They also claim that Steelman was working as a "freelance salesman" the day that Fredricks bought the vehicle (I've never heard of someone working as a freelance salesperson). The dealer goes on to explain that due to these circumstances, the vehicle belongs to the dealer. They also claim they weren't aware Steelman ever sold the vehicle.


Yeah.....that's the ticket.... This guy was allowed to sell the cars on the lot, but wasn't our employee, and we were cool with that even though he had stiffed us on this particular car. And we had no idea he sold it. It's our car!  That story sounds perfectly legit.

Hopefully both the dealership and the "freelance salesman" get raked over the coals on this - I don't doubt each was trying to scam the other while scamming the kid, but the kid is the only victim in this.  I'd give him his money back and the car (though I have to believe that there is some hidden issue with the car that is yet to come to light, so maybe he shouldn't want it back).
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: NINEv2: The fail should only apply to the dealership and the "freelance salesman". Sounds like they could use some dick punches.

Get a good title when you buy the car. If the seller can't deliver good title, don't buy. The kid should have had an adult who knows the rules with him.


He thought he did. Doesn't make the dealership less dickish does it?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the kid drove around on temp tags, or tags that weren't his, for six months? Sounds like he has some low quality adults in his life.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you bank $10,000 in one year of working fast food?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Car Lot name change in 3...2...

Hi!  Welcome to Totally Not I Drive DFW.  Nope.  They fired all of us.  Completely new and fair car lot.  Now, I have a car.  It's my personally owned car so I know it's good and not stolen...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wingedkat: khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?

This.  I mean, if you pay in cash, there should be a bill of sale and a title.

I get how maybe the kid didn't know, but surely his grandpa did?


THIS.

You don't hand over $10K to a random dude without some goddamn paperwork (drug deals notwithstanding)

And yeah, after 6 months, where were the tags? Sounds like kid was probably still driving on the idiot's plates and nothing had been filed properly.

Sucks, hope they can get his money back, but chances are it's long gone.
 
QFarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

enry: Ignoramist: Argh

"...right of passage..."

RITE, you morons.  FFS you're getting paid to wright this stuff...

Thank you.  I couldn't get past the first sentence without saying "Where are the farking editors?"


Editor?  This is the internet where people that can't get hired to write obits at a real news outlet end up writing stream-of-conciousness ramblings on clickbait blogging sites for a few sheckles.

/ wrote obituaries when I interned at the local paper during college
// worked in radio and television instead
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: How do you bank $10,000 in one year of working fast food?


Motivated teen with no bills to pay.  If he is making $10/hr and works 25 hours a week will land him $13k before taxes
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wasn't repossessed.  It was stolen.

Who has a Bill of Sale.
Who has the title.

If the kid was driving around for 6 months without the title, I have got stuff to sell him.


The kid probably learned.  Sell to grandpop.  He's plenty old and hasn't learned a thing in his life.
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how was this not discovered when they went tax title license and insure the car?


Jalopink is really farking lazy for leaving out this crucial detail that was in the linked CBS story:

Fredricks and his grandfather said Steelman gave them a Bill of Sale of Vehicle receipt and told them he would send them the vehicle's title.

"I believed him," said Fredricks' grandfather, Larry Messer. "He (Steelman) was the nicest man and I guess that's how you get in this kind of trouble."

Five months later, Fredricks was out shopping when he walked out and saw his vehicle being towed.
I Drive-DFW repossessed the vehicle.

"We stopped the tow truck guy and we started talking to him. We were like this is my car," explained Fredricks. "It didn't make sense because I paid cash."

Steelman told the CBS 11 I-Team, "I sold the car on good intentions. It was going to be his (Fredricks) and I was perfectly willing to sign over the title as soon as I got it. All this other stuff is ridiculous."

The grandfather was an idiot.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who is the actual purchaser of this car? Grandpa or the kid?  I don't know how it works in the freak state of Texas, but in most of the civilized states a contract between an adult and a minor is voidable by the minor either before the minor reaches the age of majority or shortly thereafter  (talking about non-essentials of life, doesn't work for things like buying a hamburger).
 
