(Fox News)   Bette Midler apologizes for speaking the truth about West Virginia   (foxnews.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She isn't wrong. But in that state there are also some of the nicest people you'd ever want to know, and some of the most beautiful country you'd ever want to see. That state has a lot of potential and a boatload of problems. Illiteracy and drugs and religion are at the root of much of it, and too many people not wanting or knowing how to leave company towns once the company has deserted them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.  Just think of all the gay Broadway musical fans in West Virginia she insulted.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: She isn't wrong. But in that state there are also some of the nicest people you'd ever want to know, and some of the most beautiful country you'd ever want to see. That state has a lot of potential and a boatload of problems. Illiteracy and drugs and religion are at the root of much of it, and too many people not wanting or knowing how to leave company towns once the company has deserted them.


Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, blowing like a breeze.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
talk to any random hillbilly West By God Virginian you meet.
Then get back to me.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.


I'm totally on your side about the need for apprenticeships and the ridiculous cost of education, but if you have $100k of student debt and no degree, you done f**ked up.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do some people not know how to be tactful? Lack of tact costed Hillary the Election.  When will you idiots stop thinking you can be mean? JFC.  This is how you get another 4 years of Trump.  Fml fttl faaaaaaaaark! Stfu
 
covfefe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do some people not know how to be tactful? Lack of tact costed Hillary the Election.  When will you idiots stop thinking you can be mean? JFC.  This is how you get another 4 years of Trump.  Fml fttl faaaaaaaaark! Stfu


You sure git some high standards dere
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
stop breathing you cow faced loser.   you're using precious air Bette.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: dodecahedron: She isn't wrong. But in that state there are also some of the nicest people you'd ever want to know, and some of the most beautiful country you'd ever want to see. That state has a lot of potential and a boatload of problems. Illiteracy and drugs and religion are at the root of much of it, and too many people not wanting or knowing how to leave company towns once the company has deserted them.

Life is old there, older than the trees, younger than the mountains, blowing like a breeze.


It's all fun and games 'til someone steps on a land mine.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is no different than at any other time in our history.

The United States can always be counted on to make the right decision...after all other alternatives have been exhausted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.


She's not wrong, and it's not an asshole thing to say. I think an actual asshole thing to say is, "she's right about those assholes holding the rest of society hostage but she shouldn't say it out loud".

The harm they cause is the real outrage, not someone who rightly points it out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't even know she was still alive.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: stop breathing you cow faced loser.   you're using precious air Bette.


We found the hoopie
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WV's adult literacy rates are just shy of the national average. Given all the respects in which the state struggles*, that seems an odd one to concentrate on. Also, Joe Manchin is rich and highly literate. He's just a coont.

*pollution, plummeting population, poisonous political positions, chronic alliteration...
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Class warfare! Fun!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.

She's not wrong, and it's not an asshole thing to say. I think an actual asshole thing to say is, "she's right about those assholes holding the rest of society hostage but she shouldn't say it out loud".

The harm they cause is the real outrage, not someone who rightly points it out.


Clearly some of you alls don'ts  knows hows to makes nice.
JFC
I guess we're doomed to an other Trump term. Fml
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.


Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: She isn't wrong. But in that state there are also some of the nicest people you'd ever want to know, and some of the most beautiful country you'd ever want to see.


Sure is! It's almost heaven!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People who get all pissy about political correctness are clutching their pearls over Bette's lack of it. Amusing.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.

She's not wrong, and it's not an asshole thing to say. I think an actual asshole thing to say is, "she's right about those assholes holding the rest of society hostage but she shouldn't say it out loud".

The harm they cause is the real outrage, not someone who rightly points it out.

Clearly some of you alls don'ts  knows hows to makes nice.
JFC
I guess we're doomed to an other Trump term. Fml


Fark making nice. Fark enabling this minority rule situation for another few more generations. Fark the lies.

Sometimes being nice is wrong.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I grew up there and will move back when I retire, so I can only say-- She is not wrong, and Manchin is indeed a hemorrhoid on the buttocks of 'Merica.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: NewportBarGuy: She's not wrong, that was just an asshole thing to say. I do it 4-5 times a day. (On a good day)

We're all just frustrated that we can't have nice things. We want to advance like 25-30 years to just catch up to where Europe is on a lot of things, but America does not work that way... We take 2 steps forward, 5 steps back and arrive there bloody and broken after we've f*cked it all up along the way.

Maybe our grandchildren will have Universal Health and free college and trade/apprenticeship programs that train people who do not want to go to college, so we give them a skill rather than $100k in debt and no degree.

It will happen, but we won't live to see it.

I'm totally on your side about the need for apprenticeships and the ridiculous cost of education, but if you have $100k of student debt and no degree, you done f**ked up.


Yeah, only in other countries that f*ck-up doesn't land you impossibly in debt. People should be able to f*ck up during their education without that added stress.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, she IS wrong. I thought Fark was all about breaking down stereotypes. No state has 100% of any one type of people. There is no state with 100% Republicans, none with 100% rednecks, none with 100% Trump voters, whichever one you want to lump them in with. So she insulted the normal people in WVa, and was right to apologize. Even though I get agitated when someone says that celebrities should just 'Shut up and sit down', there IS something about having a big loud pulpit to insult people from, vs. anonymously to a few dozen people on the internet.

Now that that is out of the way,. Fark Joe Manchin, and fark the people who put that sleazy fark in office.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.

Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia


Hey, remember when the House voted to make DC a state and then nothing happened?
 
peterquince
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just in case anyone wants the stats:

WV is bottom two for both wealth and education. Don't want to be called out for that? Change your culture.

I have no need to mock an individual for being poor. But West Virginia's senator is working his ass off to keep it that way. And he was the BETTER of the two choices when he was elected?

The solution is not to pat them on the head and tell them it's alright. The solution is to expect more from them.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She should have simply added "but its only that way because of people like Joe Manchin".
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joe Manchin is the Democrat villain because he can take it.  If you think he's the only democrat with reservations about BBB then you are a fool.

Much like McConnell arranges certain Republicans to take a hit because they can withstand political pressure, the same holds true here.

You know exactly who in the Senate has doubts but they don't want to get Primaried and there's no need to voice anything as long as Manchin plays the villain. Don't be surprised if he's getting kudos from moderates.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once again, the party of coastal elites has revealed deep disdain for working people.  West Virginia isn't on board with the leftist spending spree, and the Dems would be smart to accept reality.  The fact that they have very tenuous control of the federal legislature should have tempered expectations.

Let's be honest, though, the Dems are not that smart.
 
payattention
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Clearly some of you alls don'ts  knows hows to makes nice.
JFC
I guess we're doomed to an other Trump term. Fml


It was making 'nice' that put him in there in the first place.
 
Ferrous Capuchin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: *pollution, plummeting population, poisonous political positions, chronic alliteration...


That's what the world is today...hey hey
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.


Yeah, I had never thought about that part, and someone posted this a couple weeks ago and I am totally on board with re-uniting the Dakotas and the Virginias.  Maybe add DC and Puerto Rico to balance everything @ 100 Senators.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.

Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia


Fold DC back into Maryland, except for the Govt buildings around the mall
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Sorry, she IS wrong. I thought Fark was all about breaking down stereotypes. No state has 100% of any one type of people. There is no state with 100% Republicans, none with 100% rednecks, none with 100% Trump voters, whichever one you want to lump them in with. So she insulted the normal people in WVa, and was right to apologize. Even though I get agitated when someone says that celebrities should just 'Shut up and sit down', there IS something about having a big loud pulpit to insult people from, vs. anonymously to a few dozen people on the internet.

Now that that is out of the way,. Fark Joe Manchin, and fark the people who put that sleazy fark in office.


Good to know you're finally seeing things through the lens of all those triggered SJW snowflakes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: .

Sometimes being nice is wrong.

[preview.redd.it image 640x631]


We only have this Nation because of compromise.
There is no America without compromise.
The Left will learn that. Or the Right will try to kill over it.
History shows that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, at least they don't live in Ohio.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Hocus Pocus' star

Seriously, THAT'S what you go with to describe Bette Midler and her career?

I guess it is Fox, and I should be grateful they don't yet add echo parentheses around her name.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Once again, the party of coastal elites has revealed deep disdain for working people.  West Virginia isn't on board with the leftist spending spree, and the Dems would be smart to accept reality.  The fact that they have very tenuous control of the federal legislature should have tempered expectations.

Let's be honest, though, the Dems are not that smart.


Being a snob has nothing to do with intelligence.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: mehhhhhh: Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.

Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia

Hey, remember when the House voted to make DC a state and then nothing happened?


Hey remember the two houses of Congress, Executive branch and Judical branch- takes the approval of more than the House
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

payattention: waxbeans: Clearly some of you alls don'ts  knows hows to makes nice.
JFC
I guess we're doomed to an other Trump term. Fml

It was making 'nice' that put him in there in the first place.


/
Actually, the GOP should have laughed him out of the room.
//
It's stupid of America to still deal with Trump supporters.
///
The man wants to be a king.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Once again, the party of coastal elites has revealed deep disdain for working people.  West Virginia isn't on board with the leftist spending spree, and the Dems would be smart to accept reality.  The fact that they have very tenuous control of the federal legislature should have tempered expectations.

Let's be honest, though, the Dems are not that smart.


The majority of West Virginia wants the BBB plan. Manchin's only objection is that it might hurt his coal business.
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RankStranger: austerity101: mehhhhhh: Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.

Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia

Hey, remember when the House voted to make DC a state and then nothing happened?

Hey remember the two houses of Congress, Executive branch and Judical branch- takes the approval of more than the House


I'm f*cking aware. My point is that it's an embarrassing travesty that it didn't happen. Sorry that was lost on you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: State_College_Arsonist: Once again, the party of coastal elites has revealed deep disdain for working people.  West Virginia isn't on board with the leftist spending spree, and the Dems would be smart to accept reality.  The fact that they have very tenuous control of the federal legislature should have tempered expectations.

Let's be honest, though, the Dems are not that smart.

The majority of West Virginia wants the BBB plan. Manchin's only objection is that it might hurt his coal business.


Why did people elect a dude who's name sound like Mansion? Seriously! Seems stupid.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of butt hurt from folks that want Fauci dead, Trump to usurp an honest election and take away rights from various minority groups.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do some people not know how to be tactful? Lack of tact costed Hillary the Election.  When will you idiots stop thinking you can be mean? JFC.  This is how you get another 4 years of Trump.  Fml fttl faaaaaaaaark! Stfu


Yes, why can't they be tactful like, um, Donald Trump

The fark?
 
RankStranger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: RankStranger: austerity101: mehhhhhh: Blathering Idjut: WV shouldn't even be a state.  It's a handicap for racists in national politics.  See: two Dakotas.

Get rid of directional states. North/South/West. Combine and give the seats to DC & PR.
/1 Dakota is already too many
//double true for Virginia

Hey, remember when the House voted to make DC a state and then nothing happened?

Hey remember the two houses of Congress, Executive branch and Judical branch- takes the approval of more than the House

I'm f*cking aware. My point is that it's an embarrassing travesty that it didn't happen. Sorry that was lost on you.


Lighten up Francis. It wasn't a travesty at all. Just make DC part of MD again except for the mall and govt buildings
 
