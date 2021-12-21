 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Sad and Useless)   The Victorian era wishes everyone a creepy & disturbing Christmas - even you, Tiny Tim Burton   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
26
    More: Creepy, Christmas, fluffy woodland animal, jolly Santa, green glittery tree, today  
•       •       •

1148 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Dec 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: [y.yarn.co image 400x225]


Wrong thread.  shiat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'tis the season for giving...

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


Season's greetings from the cat.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DRONES WILL NOT REPLACE US!"
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/🃏
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


I love this one.
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


I mean, most of them have something to do with Christmas. WTF is this one?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something I would send.

Fark user imageView Full Size


'Froggy steals the peach'
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Just another Heartland Weirdass: [y.yarn.co image 400x225]

Wrong thread.  shiat.


It half works, I thought it was a dig at Burton at first.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says have yourself a merry Christmas like decapitated babies but the Harlequin aiming to take out Pennywise once and for all certainly is a strong contender.

Laudanum, folks. I'm thinking these are the result of how much freaking laudanum the Victorians were downing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand the Krampus ones as being appropriately scary & weird, but the other ones? To quote a line from Rifftrax, "Remember, there used to be actual cocaine in Coca Cola".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MERRY CHRSITMAS LEFTENANT SEBASTIAN!

Are you still stacking matches?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sad Yeti is sad.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GhostfacedFiddlah: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x465]

I mean, most of them have something to do with Christmas. WTF is this one?


It does look like a crucifix buried in the toad's chest.
 
someonelse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: [Fark user image image 850x613]


The shrooms literally kicked in.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: [Fark user image 850x613]


Who let all these Trump penises in here?!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GhostfacedFiddlah: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x465]

I mean, most of them have something to do with Christmas. WTF is this one?


Jesus and Judas
 
snowshovel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that many of the wacky ones were referencing memes of the day, that are now forgotten over time.

In 200 years, people will look at a Thanos Christmas card, and similarly go "what the hell were they thinking?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: GhostfacedFiddlah: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x465]

I mean, most of them have something to do with Christmas. WTF is this one?

Jesus and Judas


Plausible I suppose, but... Still. Yet I can't think of any other explanation.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's with all the dead birds and frogs?  Need some backstory on some of these.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x402]

I love this one.


YOU WANT A COKE...I GOT A BUNCH OF COKE IN MY CAVE
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 660x1174]

Sad Yeti is sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Modern Classic
Fark user imageView Full Size


Doesn't seem so weird now, does it?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like a cold Chewy.

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.