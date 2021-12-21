 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CBS Miami)   Gate H8ers gotta H8   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Responding officers then found an unruly passenger had allegedly taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, refusing to let the employee to leave.

Just get any airplane to that gate, fer godsakes!  They got the golf cart!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, I remember when air travel used to be cool and even luxurious.

Not anymore, it seems.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll never understand entitled pricks and their disregard for the well-being of others.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The gate zone is for boarding and disembarking only
There is no getting irate at gate h8
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"refusing to let the employee to leave"

Also refusing to let the editors to edit?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, I thought this was a UF story.  Every douche in Gainesville has some sort of G8R vanity plate.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another Spirit million miler in the making.
 
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Man, I remember when air travel used to be cool and even luxurious.

Not anymore, it seems.


Not in my lifetime.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 271x78]


Um, Southwest Airlines?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GATE Official Trailer
Youtube mdTjE_jHnKk
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monocultured: I'll never understand entitled pricks and their disregard for the well-being of others.


They were taught that everyone else owes them "respect," without being given a reasonable definition of "respect" to accompany it.

In this case, an employee asking him to please move to the side was a pretty blatant act of disrespect.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Man, I remember when air travel used to be cool and even luxurious.

Not anymore, it seems.


For the past several years, air travel has become so uncertain and full of delays that it has taken as long to fly as it would to drive. Even for trips to see our son in Florida, and that's a 20 hour drive. Given just slightly laxer enforcement, there were days when we could have claimed squatter rights for our little patch of Hartsfield-Jackson.

We've never encountered battles as in this video, but we've definitely seen The COVID Era version of the pugnacious braggart. The mask worn like a horse's feedbag. Or the one guiltily pulled into place when someone with a uniform walks by.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Man, I remember when air travel used to be cool and even luxurious.

Not anymore, it seems.


But that was when only the 1% could afford to regularly fly.  Flights are way cheaper today than decades prior, when adjusted for inflation.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know, at this point it's probably time to start shooting people.   Start with the assholes chasing the action with their phones.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Geralt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Still surprised there isn't a blacklist of unruly passengers that airlines can share with each other.
 
