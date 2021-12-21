 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NBC Washington)   Oh, look. Another story about vigilante mobs on the internet not being particularly careful about whose reputation and business they burn to the ground   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Real estate, Northern Virginia business owner, Virginia, Exotic, Attack, Business, Exotic derivatives, Investment  
•       •       •

1651 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oberheim said he'd hate to lose his business' name, but if the attacks continue, he might not have to change it.

Sounds like a plan!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't open yet.   Change the name.  May I suggest Fins Under the C, K?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exotic Aquatics is the name of my Amazon tribe and African bush pygmy water-sports adult film.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon after, the nasty calls began, Oberheim said.
"I've probably gotten 300 or 400 phone calls at all hours of the night," he said.

It's 2 am.  I'm on the Internet with my Internet buddies and let's call this fish store and just yell at the guy.   That'll make my unemployed, alcoholic empty life, except for the alcoholism, feel better.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather 1000 innocent people burn than not having something to be outraged about.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why are people so stupid on the internet?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Honestly, the idea of negging a business on yelp for even the most idiotic of the owner's personal opinion has always seemed like a misdirected coward's way of thinking they're making a difference.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lol Yelp is investigating how much they can extort from this dude to get his business rep back.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oberheim said he'd hate to lose his business' name, but if the attacks continue, he might not have to change it.

That's some mighty fine copy editing Lou.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How did he have a 5 star rating if the business isn't open yet?
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, the idea of negging a business on yelp for even the most idiotic of the owner's personal opinion has always seemed like a misdirected coward's way of thinking they're making a difference.


Given the bullshiat Yelp pulls, I'm astonished people still pay attention to it.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: How did he have a 5 star rating if the business isn't open yet?


Hey, he paid good money for that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's around christmas time. I don't care who the asshole is, can we try not to threaten great bodily harm or death to people for a little while, please? Maybe?
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.


I don't see that word anywhere.
Also, there's a whole actual story after the headline that's kind of important. I mean, not nearly as important as your delicate sensibilities concerning terminology you don't like. Just a guy getting his business trashed by the online vigilante mob for no reason other than stupidity. But yeah...that word!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Why are people so stupid on the internet?


There is a broader question in there, one that does not involve the internet at all.  When I was a kid I was exposed to a magazine story about some tribe where the men competed at hanging huge weights from their penises.  I remember looking at the grimaces of pain, the amused onlookers and thinking about the guy whose job was to fly there and photograph this spectacle. I recall having the suspicion that this was not really so much abberant human behavior as it was just something, something insane, inside of everybody, including my parents. A half century later and I have yet to be disabused of that notion.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: It's around christmas time. I don't care who the asshole is, can we try not to threaten great bodily harm or death to people for a little while, please? Maybe?


You don't understand how the internet hate machine works.  It needs blood to grease its gears.
 
payattention
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Why are people so stupid on the internet?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is why...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.


ctrl-F  woke  0/0

What the fark are you on about?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Why are people so stupid on the internet?


FTFE

/I'm sure I've had my hurrrrr moments, too...
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.



bet you're going to pay closer attention when you attack fish-stores in the future huh?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.

ctrl-F  woke  0/0

What the fark are you on about?


Sometimes Admins change headlines before they hit the tabs

Probably what happened here
 
Iowan73
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Exotic Aquatics is the name of my Amazon tribe and African bush pygmy water-sports adult film.


This is one of the best examples of this joke I've ever seen.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.


When I see the word "woke" used in a post complaining about the word being used in the headline of an article that did not include that word, I assume it is some 55 yo, sexually frustrated CS:GO player who was barely able to type the word because of all the Doritos dust in his keyboard.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: Arkkuss: TelemonianAjax: When I see the word woke used in a headline I assume it was written by a reactionary dipshiat trying to sow division.

ctrl-F  woke  0/0

What the fark are you on about?

Sometimes Admins change headlines before they hit the tabs

Probably what happened here


That is what happened here.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if they haven't opened yet and people wrote reviews that were patently untrue to an online forum, would every one of those people be liable for libel?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sleze: So if they haven't opened yet and people wrote reviews that were patently untrue to an online forum, would every one of those people be liable for libel?


Why does the forum enable reviews of a business that hasn't opened yet?
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not the greatest name, really. How many fish stores have that name all over the US, and what good is a name if it's the same as everyone else's.

Best LFS name I can remember is Pro Fish And Sea.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.