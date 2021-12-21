 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(BBC)   If you're going to send the bailiffs to a house for non-payment of debt, it's probably a good idea to check they're actually one of your customers before they're recorded entering the house by force & wandering around inside for 25 minutes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounds like all that power has gone to their heads.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What if she was home, were they gonna take a kidney?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"She tried to engage with them through the intercom and they chose to ignore that, and then watched for a period of 43 seconds as two guys walked through the door," he said.

Do they not call police there?
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF?!? Debt collectors across the pond can just break into your house?!? That's a great way to end up dead here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: WTF?!? Debt collectors across the pond can just break into your house?!? That's a great way to end up dead here.


They'd be dead just from knocking on the door in many parts of the US.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Four Ringer: WTF?!? Debt collectors across the pond can just break into your house?!? That's a great way to end up dead here.

They'd be dead just from knocking on the door in many parts of the US.


"[If] you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Scottish Power Debt" would make a great punk rock band name
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: WTF?!? Debt collectors across the pond can just break into your house?!? That's a great way to end up dead here.


I used to do it. In Canada we had to go through the courts and the person had plenty of notice and it was all supervised by a bailiff. In this case though it looks like it's a utility and I'd imagine they are allowed limited access to the meters for an emergency or to lock it off.
 
Stantz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Do they not call police there?


Bailiffs only enter premises if they have a court order. They would have stood their ground and shown the documents proving they had the right to be there. At which point they would have been shown as the tits they were.

As it stands it looks like they realised their mistake and naffed off before the police would have arrived anyway
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mr Maciver later found a letter from a debt collection firm addressed to someone who did not live in the stairwell.

Do people commonly live in stairwells in Scotland?  I know they're supposed to be tight with money, but that's a bit extreme.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It sounds like two representatives of Scottish Power broke into this lady's house.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stantz: edmo: Do they not call police there?

Bailiffs only enter premises if they have a court order. They would have stood their ground and shown the documents proving they had the right to be there. At which point they would have been shown as the tits they were.

As it stands it looks like they realised their mistake and naffed off before the police would have arrived anyway


I'd still have them arrested for breaking and entering if possible under British law.  I'd also sue the company that sent them as i think it's likely they scapegoat some poor employee to cover their asses.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bondith: Mr Maciver later found a letter from a debt collection firm addressed to someone who did not live in the stairwell.

Do people commonly live in stairwells in Scotland?  I know they're supposed to be tight with money, but that's a bit extreme.


More to the point, is how many people are living in this specific stairwell.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The Four Ringer: WTF?!? Debt collectors across the pond can just break into your house?!? That's a great way to end up dead here.

I used to do it. In Canada we had to go through the courts and the person had plenty of notice and it was all supervised by a bailiff. In this case though it looks like it's a utility and I'd imagine they are allowed limited access to the meters for an emergency or to lock it off.


Do they have the meters inside the home?  Down here everything they need to access, barring a leak or something, is all outside or in a publicly accessible area.
 
