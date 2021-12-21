 Skip to content
(CNN)   Omicron will not respect state lines, warns health expert. Unlike, you know, all the other coronavirus variants that did   (cnn.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STATES RIGHTS!

/Wait, what?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, it seems to be disproportionately affecting those in a state of denial.
 
Rindred
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well_obviously.gif
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

downstairs: STATES RIGHTS!

/Wait, what?


It's about heritage!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's dealta swift blow to the previous strain.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you get your health advice from "health experts", I feel sorry for you.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Covid-19 seems to have a complete lack of respect in general so this isn't surprising.
 
webbadger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also known as the Rittenhouse variant
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah well, I'm gonna line my state's borders with ivermectin...so good luck Omicron.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Donald Trump died of Covid and was replaced by an actor, that's why he was banned from social media. They know it's not the real guy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have the military quarantine the plague rat states.

Problem solved.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Donald Trump died of Covid and was replaced by an actor, that's why he was banned from social media. They know it's not the real guy.


At first I thought you were crazy, but then I realised I haven't seen him in person since he got covid. I think you're onto something.

/Hadn't seen him before he got covid but that's a minor detail.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, being a medical expert has to suck these days.

Expert: "We need everyone, worldwide to do X, Y and Z for M time"
World: "We've implemented, on a nation to nation basis, various small subsets of X for random amounts of time (all of which much smaller than M), and things are still getting worse! What now?"
Expert: "Did I stutter?"
 
jumac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this is one thing I still can't figure out.  if covid was confinded to 1 state i can see the state being in charge of how its handled.   but where its all over and how 1 state handles it effect every state boarding them.  I though the US constitution  gave the fed gov power and control over anything that crosses state lines. How in the world is this not covered by that power.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll be damned if I'm going to respect the State of Wisconsin!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Am I gonna be needing my popcorn for more dumbfarkery?
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wage0048: I'll be damned if I'm going to respect the State of Wisconsin!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
