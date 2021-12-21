 Skip to content
(Vintage Everyday)   Hans Trapp - the legendary cannibalistic knight who now helps St Nick after God smote him in the head with a lightning bolt. No wonder the other Von Trapps didn't let him join the choir   (vintag.es) divider line
    More: Creepy, Alsace, Christmas legend of Hans Trapp, Holy Roman Empire, Christianity, real German knight, accounts of Hans Trapp, Fear, Woods  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TOTAL COELO - I EAT CANNIBALS
Youtube d4O1A-mmBWw
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannibal trifecta in play
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Alsace and Loraine were in Germany.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Trapp!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot


Definitely the wrong thread.

...rught?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot

Definitely the wrong thread.

...rught?


Unless that service specializes in delivering babies to eat.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot


what are your thoughts on people who comment in the wrong threads?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radiovox: Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot

what are your thoughts on people who comment in the wrong threads?


they're very tasty.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I thought Alsace and Loraine were in Germany.


It has changed hands several times. These days it's French territory, though with still significant German cultural connection.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Fireproof: Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot

Definitely the wrong thread.

...rught?

Unless that service specializes in delivering babies to eat.


Not your mother's baby delivery service...
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jes6s Christ one scary moment i can't erase!!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Gilles de Rais but with a better publicist?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x490]


Just the parts? How awful...What about the stuff the butcher threw away or fed to the hogs?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x490]

Just the parts? How awful...What about the stuff the butcher threw away or fed to the hogs?


pickled babies? Shouldn't this be in the food tag? And what wine would you recommend to go with that?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Concrete Donkey: Anyone who works for any "online service" to do deliveries is a complete idiot

Definitely the wrong thread.

...rught?


Yup
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x490]


I laughed way to much at this
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hans Trapp: For the Krampus cosplayer on a budget.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
