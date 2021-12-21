 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Freakin' Pilgrims   (upi.com) divider line
29
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Late December is a lovely time to be setting up shelter and establishing a community in New England.

/Not the Farking brain trust, were they?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allergies <chuckle>
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old joke is old

/And hasn't improved with age
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original illegals. They should have be fung into cages and used as dog food.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There went the neighborhood.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do mayflowers bring? The Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's been downhill ever since.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....in the middle of the night.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Late December is a lovely time to be setting up shelter and establishing a community in New England.

/Not the Farking brain trust, were they?


I suppose it makes some sense to arrive early enough before Spring to get settled and ready for sowing crops, but December does seem a bit earlier than needed.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were so obnoxious that even the Dutch, the most tolerant of people in Europe at the time, couldn't tolerate them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus began the Republican Party in America.
Religious puritans who want to impose their strict morals on everyone else.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
April showers bring May flowers, and May flowers bring June bugs
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: And it's been downhill ever since.


🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And thus began the Republican Party in America.
Religious puritans who want to impose their strict morals on everyone else.


🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they brought June bugs.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite pilgrim journal quote:

"The next morning, we found a place like a grave. We decided to dig it up. We found first a mat, and under that a fine bow. We also found bowls, trays, dishes, and things like that. We took several of the prettiest things to carry away with us, and covered the body up again."

"A place" that was so much "like a grave" that it had a dead body in it. Nice people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

macadamnut: My favorite pilgrim journal quote:

"The next morning, we found a place like a grave. We decided to dig it up. We found first a mat, and under that a fine bow. We also found bowls, trays, dishes, and things like that. We took several of the prettiest things to carry away with us, and covered the body up again."

"A place" that was so much "like a grave" that it had a dead body in it. Nice people.


Anglos: grave robbing the Indigenous from Day One.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Late December is a lovely time to be setting up shelter and establishing a community in New England.

/Not the Farking brain trust, were they?


It's New England. You think July would have been better?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even then, traffic on the Cape was bad.

https://www.capecod.com/lifestyle/pro​v​incetown-pilgrims-first-landing-spot/

/it took a month to get from Provincetown to Plymouth
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: macadamnut: My favorite pilgrim journal quote:

"The next morning, we found a place like a grave. We decided to dig it up. We found first a mat, and under that a fine bow. We also found bowls, trays, dishes, and things like that. We took several of the prettiest things to carry away with us, and covered the body up again."

"A place" that was so much "like a grave" that it had a dead body in it. Nice people.

Anglos: grave robbing the Indigenous from Day One.


I'm just always impressed at how crucial deception and denial were to everything they did or thought about; they really were very religious people. Naturally they stole everything they could.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Irresponsible Captain: And it's been downhill ever since.

🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽


Did you just emoji "winner winner chicken dinner"
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smallpox.
The answer's smallpox, subby
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dennysgod: waxbeans: The Irresponsible Captain: And it's been downhill ever since.

🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽

Did you just emoji "winner winner chicken dinner"


No, it's Champion of Champions Rooster Placesetting, clearly. He even did it twice to make sure you'd get it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Smallpox.
The answer's smallpox, subby


Smallpox beat the Mayflower by quite a bit. The native population of New England had been reduced by 90% before any of them ever saw a European. What Europeans did afterward is far from acceptable, but to a large extent the fate of indigenous Americans was sealed from the moment Columbus landed.
 
acouvis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Late December is a lovely time to be setting up shelter and establishing a community in New England.

/Not the Farking brain trust, were they?


Religious fanatics that have their image white washed through history similar to how Custer was an incompetent bigoted alcoholic whose widow had him made into a tragic war hero after he managed to get himself and all his men killed.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chief Wild Eagle from F Troop
(On How the Hekawi Tribe Got their Name)
Many moons ago tribe move west because Pilgrims ruin neighborhood. Tribe travel west, over country and mountains and wild streams. Then come big day ... tribe fall over cliff. That when Hekawi get name. Medicine man say to my ancestor, 'I think we lost. Where the heck are we?'

Some say they were originally called the Fakawi but the censors caught on.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NobleHam: dennysgod: waxbeans: The Irresponsible Captain: And it's been downhill ever since.

🏆 🏆  🐔 🍽

Did you just emoji "winner winner chicken dinner"

No, it's Champion of Champions Rooster Placesetting, clearly. He even did it twice to make sure you'd get it.


I thought it was double trophy cock cutlery...
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm going to celebrate by watching Pocahontas on Disney+.
 
