(WHNT Huntsville)   'Deputy Ear Biting Incident' is the name of my Rev. Horton Heat/Insane Clown Posse tribute band   (whnt.com) divider line
If the deputy didn't want his ear bitten he shouldn't have smelled so much like donuts.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's very difficult to tussle with someone that wants to die. They aren't afraid of pain--are probably already in more emotional pain than you can bring yourself to give them physically--often have no qualms about giving you pain. I was always concerned about watching heads for head-butting, biting an arm or something. But chewing on an ear is certainly a danger. It's probably best, for everyone, to take the time talking to them that one or both of you might otherwise spend in medical facilities. You weren't really "in charge of the situation" if one or both of you came out of it in worse shape than when you went in.
 
static.fmovies.cabView Full Size

He's farkin' deformed!
 
I thought that was the name of the next Guns & Roses album
 
Let me get this straight...

We have the Link family:

Marty, age 57 (the father we'll assume)
Justin, age 32
These two are in custody at this time.

Joshua age 35--who will be arrested.  It sounds as though he is the suicidal one and is in the hospital.

FTFA it sounds as though Joshua is our biter...why are the Dad and brother in custody?
What happened to cause the whole family to nut up?
Obviously, someone called the authorities for assistance --what happened that it became a fracas?
Where were the EMTs during this ruckus?

Attempted suicides are horrible, as jimjays put so well earlier in the thread.
Why do I get the feeling that the Deputy attempted to control the situation in a "Respect my authoritay" mode, and the Dad and brother didn't care for the Cartman approach?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin: Joshua age 35--who will be arrested.


He's the missing link.
 
